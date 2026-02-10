Analysis: Nepotism is back in vogue, with a vengeance

Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor nominee Thomas “Tommy” Djiwandono prepares to attend a confirmation hearing on Jan. 26, 2026, at House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Apsrilla Dwi Adha)

T he appointment of Thomas Djiwandono, a nephew of President Prabowo Subianto, as deputy governor of Bank Indonesia, has raised the specter of nepotism making a comeback in Indonesian politics.

With the mounting open criticism against Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo, coming from no less than Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, many speculate that Thomas is being lined up to take up the top job, a move which would undermine the central bank’s independence guaranteed by law.

Further fueling concerns about nepotism are rumors that Prabowo is about to name Thomas’ brother, Budisatrio Djiwandono, as foreign minister.

Thomas, 53, had served as deputy finance minister and is an economist by training, so he is not without the credentials to run Bank Indonesia if that is the intention.

Budisatrio, 44 years, is a member of the House of Representatives for Gerindra, the political party founded and chaired by Prabowo. He has had some exposure to international affairs as vice chair of House Commission I that deals with foreign policy.

Both are graduates of United States universities and are sons of economist Soedradjad Djiwandono, who served as Bank Indonesia governor from 1993 to 1998. He is married to Prabowo’s eldest sister Bianti.

Irrespective of their qualifications, the appointment of the president’s close relatives to strategic positions raises serious questions about potential conflicts of interest, and historically, there are moral and ethical issues.