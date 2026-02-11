TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Budget cuts cast shadow over disaster readiness
Pressing for an open society
When credibility becomes the real fiscal constraint
Witnesses in 1998 mass rape lawsuit tell court of attempt to erase history
Probe ongoing into Singapore accident that killed six-year-old Indonesian

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Budget cuts cast shadow over disaster readiness
Pressing for an open society
When credibility becomes the real fiscal constraint
Witnesses in 1998 mass rape lawsuit tell court of attempt to erase history
Probe ongoing into Singapore accident that killed six-year-old Indonesian

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Mainstreaming ecological democracy: Challenges and opportunities

Eco-democracy seeks to create harmony between humanity and the environment, positioning ecological health as a core component of democratic rights and a vital alternative to the laissez-faire economic models. 

M. Syafi’i Anwar (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, February 11, 2026 Published on Feb. 10, 2026 Published on 2026-02-10T08:39:46+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A teacher cleans up books and teaching equipment covered in mud on Jan. 4 at state elementary school SD Negeri 11 Kuta Blang in Keurumbok, Bireuen, Aceh, following recent flash floods hitting northern Sumatra. The Elementary and Secondary Education Ministry said 3,508 of 4,149 schools affected by hydrometeorological disasters in North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Aceh were ready to resume classes for the second semester starting on Monday. A teacher cleans up books and teaching equipment covered in mud on Jan. 4 at state elementary school SD Negeri 11 Kuta Blang in Keurumbok, Bireuen, Aceh, following recent flash floods hitting northern Sumatra. The Elementary and Secondary Education Ministry said 3,508 of 4,149 schools affected by hydrometeorological disasters in North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Aceh were ready to resume classes for the second semester starting on Monday. (Antara /Irwansyah Putra)

I

ndonesia’s environmental crisis is a multifaceted challenge that demands a comprehensive resolution. Beyond the immediate ecological disasters, the situation has exposed the systemic greed of companies manipulating forests, land and natural resources, actions that have culminated in a profound human tragedy across Sumatra, West Java and other provinces.

In response to the late 2025 disaster in Sumatra, President Prabowo Subianto recently revoked the permits of 28 companies responsible for serious ecological devastation. While this move deserves credit, the cost and time required to remediate such extensive damage are staggering. Of these 28 entities, 22 are corporations holding official concessions that straddle more than 1 million hectares, while the remaining six are involved in mining and plantations.

While the public largely expressed appreciation for the government’s action via social media, and environmental activists welcomed the move as a necessary first step, many view the revocation as a temporary fix.

Greenpeace Indonesia, for example, has asserted that the government must evaluate all extractive industries, particularly those linked to the floods and landslides in Sumatra that claimed 1,200 lives, damaged 175,000 houses and destroyed critical public infrastructure. Similarly, the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi) argued that the government should go beyond permit revocation by pursuing civil and criminal administrative penalties for the violations that led to these disasters.

Tragically, data from the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) reveals that two months after the peak of the crisis, 166,579 people remains displaced across Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra. Although the government has constructed thousands of temporary shelters, the scale of displacement is so vast that completing the necessary housing will take significant time.

In light of these events, Indonesia must mainstream ecological democracy, or eco-democracy. This framework encompasses democratic values that extend beyond a human-centric focus to include the rights of nature, the needs of future generations and the inherent integrity of ecosystems.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

As John Dryzek argued, there is a strong correlation between eco-democracy and the values of deliberative democracy. Eco-democracy seeks to create harmony between humanity and the environment, positioning ecological health as a core component of democratic rights and a vital alternative to the laissez-faire economic models that drive environmental degradation.

Popular

Budget cuts cast shadow over disaster readiness

Budget cuts cast shadow over disaster readiness
Pressing for an open society

Pressing for an open society
When credibility becomes the real fiscal constraint

When credibility becomes the real fiscal constraint

Related Articles

Mainstreaming ecological democracy: Challenges and opportunities

Mapping the danger zones

Recovery in North Aceh, Central Aceh criticized as many villages still isolated

Related Article

Mainstreaming ecological democracy: Challenges and opportunities

Mapping the danger zones

Recovery in North Aceh, Central Aceh criticized as many villages still isolated

Cyclone Senyar triggered 330 landslides in South Tapanuli, survey finds

Celebrating Christmas amid ecological disaster

Popular

Budget cuts cast shadow over disaster readiness

Budget cuts cast shadow over disaster readiness
Pressing for an open society

Pressing for an open society
When credibility becomes the real fiscal constraint

When credibility becomes the real fiscal constraint

More in Opinion

 View more
A message reading “AI artificial intelligence“, a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this composite photograph taken on Jan. 27, 2025.
Academia

AI tide no longer lifts all boats, and may sink today's winners
Riva Siahaan, the president director of PT Pertamina Patra Niaga, the commercial arm of state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina, is detained on Feb. 25, 2025, after being named a suspect in a corruption case by the Attorney General's Office (AGO) in Jakarta.
Academia

Addressing the 4Is of good corporate governance (Part 2)
This handout photo from by Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs released on February 6, 2026, shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (left), shaking hands with Oman Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi, in Muscat on February 6, 2026.
Academia

What the US–Iran talks really signal

Highlight
Congested traffic is seen on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, during the afternoon rush on Jl. Jend. Sudirman, South Jakarta. Jakarta plans to finalize a 25-year roadmap on air quality control and protection by the end of this year.
Jakarta

Jakarta accelerates air quality roadmap as pollution worsens
Red alert: An electronic display board inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta shows an overall downward movement across most stocks during the lunch break on Jan. 29, 2026, when the IDX Composite index fell 6.3 percent after global investment firm MSCI raised concerns about free float and trading transparency.
Editorial

Markets don’t lie
Former Bank Indonesia (BI) senior official Juda Agung was appointed as new Deputy Finance Minister on Feb. 5, 2026, replacing President Prabowo Subianto's nephew Thomas “Tommy” Djiwandono, who has secured BI deputy governor post.
Economy

New deputy finance minister guns for 5.6% first-quarter GDP growth

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Jakarta accelerates air quality roadmap as pollution worsens
Economy

New deputy finance minister guns for 5.6% first-quarter GDP growth
Companies

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison shows healthy fundamentals in 2025 with 12.2% net profit growth
Companies

PLN EPI breaks ground on Rp1 trillion gas pipeline
Academia

AI tide no longer lifts all boats, and may sink today's winners
Academia

Addressing the 4Is of good corporate governance (Part 2)
FEATURES

When a friend becomes a stranger: Healing after a platonic breakup
Companies

SWA RoboKnights to represent Indonesia at VEX Robotics World Championship in the US
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Mainstreaming ecological democracy: Challenges and opportunities

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.