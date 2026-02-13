TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Poverty at record low as govt seeks to redefine threshold
Aceh still suffers from blackouts, evacuees lack clean water supplies
Markets don’t lie
Analysis: Food estate dream in South Papua grows bigger, more destructive
KPK intensifies raids amid calls for independence 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Poverty at record low as govt seeks to redefine threshold
Aceh still suffers from blackouts, evacuees lack clean water supplies
Markets don’t lie
Analysis: Food estate dream in South Papua grows bigger, more destructive
KPK intensifies raids amid calls for independence 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Succession, oligarchy and power struggles inside the palace

Nearly four months into Prabowo’s second year, the palace is already busy securing the administration's future through oligarchic reorganization while the public still waits for policies to yield tangible results.

Gde Siriana Yusuf (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, February 13, 2026 Published on Feb. 12, 2026 Published on 2026-02-12T08:53:35+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (third right) hosts a meeting with business leaders on Feb. 10, 2026 at his private estate in Hambalang village, Bogor, West Java. President Prabowo Subianto (third right) hosts a meeting with business leaders on Feb. 10, 2026 at his private estate in Hambalang village, Bogor, West Java. (BPMI Setpres/-)

T

he second year of a government should be its most honest phase. The initial euphoria has faded, yet excuses have not entirely worn thin. This is the moment when a state is expected to speak through impact rather than intention, through a tangible easing of living costs, policies felt on the ground and a sense of security that does not need to be repeatedly proclaimed.

However, just months after entering the second year of Prabowo Subianto’s presidency, public discourse is dominated not by outcomes but by continuity. The conversation has shifted prematurely to a second term in 2029 and a future arriving too soon while the present remains unfinished.

In daily governance, the public faces a series of policies that remain insufficiently explained. Adjustments to subsidies and living costs are felt unevenly, bureaucratic reforms lack measurable indicators and the slow handling of major legal cases has left citizens being asked for patience more frequently than they are invited to evaluate. At this present stage, government communication appears more defensive than accountable, and the gap between promises and lived experience is becoming increasingly visible.

Under these conditions, the political elite has moved swiftly. Faith-based parties such as the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the National Awakening Party (PKB) have openly declared their support for Prabowo in a 2029 reelection.

Notably, these endorsements were not accompanied by transparent assessments of government performance, nor were they framed as rewards for policy success. They emerged instead as early political maneuvers.

In the logic of power, early support is rarely cost-free and almost always tied to bargaining. The motives are transparent. In the short term, such support secures cabinet positions and forestalls exclusion from future reshuffles. In the longer term, the calculation is strategic: positioning within the next configuration of power, including the vice presidency.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Early endorsement functions as a signal to the palace that these parties seek a primary role in shaping the future order. Such a maneuver gains sharper meaning when viewed alongside the earlier remarks made by former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo regarding a possible Prabowo-Gibran Rakabuming Raka ticket in 2029.

Popular

Poverty at record low as govt seeks to redefine threshold

Poverty at record low as govt seeks to redefine threshold
Aceh still suffers from blackouts, evacuees lack clean water supplies

Aceh still suffers from blackouts, evacuees lack clean water supplies
Markets don’t lie

Markets don’t lie

Related Articles

Military training for civil servants draws mixed reactions

The Malari incident after 52 years: The silent cry for equality

Analysis: IMIP airport raises questions on transparency and oversight

Related Article

Military training for civil servants draws mixed reactions

The Malari incident after 52 years: The silent cry for equality

Analysis: IMIP airport raises questions on transparency and oversight

House shelves Gibran impeachment petition

Coalition with the people

Popular

Poverty at record low as govt seeks to redefine threshold

Poverty at record low as govt seeks to redefine threshold
Aceh still suffers from blackouts, evacuees lack clean water supplies

Aceh still suffers from blackouts, evacuees lack clean water supplies
Markets don’t lie

Markets don’t lie

More in Opinion

 View more
Career talks: A company booth attendant responds to inquiries from visitors on Jan. 29, 2026, during a job and career fair at the Muladi Dome in Diponegoro University in Semarang, Central Java.
Academia

How to create jobs for the world's 1.2b new workers

President Prabowo Subianto delivers his keynote speech on Jan. 22, 2026, during his debut at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
Academia

Six shades of leadership: A Davos barometer
President Prabowo Subianto (third right) hosts a meeting with business leaders on Feb. 10, 2026 at his private estate in Hambalang village, Bogor, West Java.
Academia

Succession, oligarchy and power struggles inside the palace

Highlight
A teacher distributes free meals to students while schools remain closed following a building collapse at Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Miftahul Falah in Gunungputri, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Feb. 2, 2026. The government has confirmed that the program will continue during Ramadan, with menus and distribution times adjusted for students observing the fast.
Jakarta

Ramadan free meals draw ire over cost, safety
Family members of a primary school student who died of alleged suicide display a package of assistance from the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry at their home in Ngada regency, East Nusa Tenggara on Feb. 5, 2026.
Editorial

Not just numbers
Peace gambit: President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, Jan. 22, at the Board of Peace launch event during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia reaffirms support for Palestine as Israel joins Gaza peace board

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Tiffany & Co stores sealed over alleged illegal imports
Politics

Former minister Yaqut files pretrial in haj quota graft case
Economy

High-rise housing still a hard sell in Jakarta, says JLL
Academia

How to create jobs for the world's 1.2b new workers

Economy

EU leaders vow to accelerate single market, in struggle to compete with US, China
Academia

Six shades of leadership: A Davos barometer
Markets

Asian shares step back from record as tech jitters return, bonds rally
Academia

Succession, oligarchy and power struggles inside the palace
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Succession, oligarchy and power struggles inside the palace

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.