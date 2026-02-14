TheJakartaPost

Ngada tragedy: When paper prosperity meets children’s realities

When the metrics of success on a dashboard fail to reach the dinner table, "paper prosperity" becomes a performance that masks the quiet breaking of a nation's children.

Toronata Tambun (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, February 14, 2026

Food-safety balance: Students eat food provided by the government's free nutritious meal program on Jan. 27, 2026 in a classroom at SDN 152982 Tukka 1B elementary school in Tukka subdistrict, Central Tapanuli regency, North Sumatra.

n Jan. 29, a child in Ngada, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), ended his life. Media reports use initials, and they should; he was a minor, and his family deserves protection. But the event itself refuses to stay small.

The saddening event did not occur in a country collapsing under hunger or economic paralysis. It happened in a country that increasingly looks successful on paper. Gross domestic product expanded by 5.11 percent in 2025, up from 5.03 percent the year before. Programs multiply, budgets rise and institutions are present. The national narrative is one of progress.

That contrast is the problem. Prosperity cannot be read from reports alone. If one wants to know whether a society is truly advancing, one should look first at its children - their bodies, their learning capacity and their emotional resilience.

Children experience reality long before statistics do. Recent claims that Indonesia is “at its richest” are not careless; in macroeconomic terms, they are defensible. Economic activity has expanded, transactions are more visible and public spending is larger and more sophisticated.

By the logic of dashboards, the country looks wealthier. But while dashboards capture activity, they say little about whether the underlying system is actually changing.

GDP records circulation rather than formation. When spending passes through more layers of bureaucracy, the graph rises. When assistance is distributed digitally, multiple sectors log activity. The system looks busy, yet it remains unclear whether the foundation underneath is moving in a sustained way.

This is how "paper prosperity" is produced. Institutions exist, programs operate and symbols of progress are visible, yet the long-term trajectory barely shifts.

Food-safety balance: Students eat food provided by the government’s free nutritious meal program on Jan. 27, 2026 in a classroom at SDN 152982 Tukka 1B elementary school in Tukka subdistrict, Central Tapanuli regency, North Sumatra.
Ngada tragedy: When paper prosperity meets children’s realities
