TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year
Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision
Not just numbers
Analysis: Getting old before getting rich: Indonesia’s marriage dilemma
Riza Chalid’s son faces 18 years in Pertamina graft case

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year
Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision
Not just numbers
Analysis: Getting old before getting rich: Indonesia’s marriage dilemma
Riza Chalid’s son faces 18 years in Pertamina graft case

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

India and Indonesia: Advancing an inclusive AI future for the Global South

India and Indonesia have a shared approach to inclusive AI, grounded on a clear conviction that technology must improve lives and expand opportunity.

Sandeep Chakravorty (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, February 16, 2026 Published on Feb. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-02-15T09:42:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Signage of an AI data center is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's biggest mobile fair, in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2025. Signage of an AI data center is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's biggest mobile fair, in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2025. (AFP/Josep Lago)

I

ndia is hosting the Global AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from Monday to Friday, bringing together over 100 countries and international organizations, with seven dedicated working groups, or “Chakras,” cochaired by India and two other countries, to develop outcomes relevant to both the Global North and Global South. 

Through leaders’ plenaries, CEOs' roundtables, youth innovation challenges and a high-impact research symposium, the objective of the summit is to build a shared vision that AI’s future must be inclusive, transparent and collaboratively governed. These events will drive tangible, scalable impact in areas ranging from pandemic prediction to agricultural efficiency, climate monitoring and digital skilling for underserved communities. 

Indonesia is playing an active role in bringing out tangible outcomes from the summit, which can contribute to human-centric and ethical development of AI-based solutions. Over the past several weeks, Indonesia, along with the Netherlands, has contributed significantly to the working group on “AI for Economic Growth and Social Good”. Given the many similarities between India and Indonesia’s approaches to the development of a human-centric AI ecosystem, Indonesia’s active participation, both in the processes that will shape the outcomes of the summit, and at the summit itself will benefit the Global South at large. 

Indonesia’s National AI Strategy (Stranas KA), aligns with a human-centric, ethical AI vision. The long-term 2045 outlook emphasizes talent development and targeted deployment of AI in priority sectors such as health care, agriculture and public services. It demonstrates a clear commitment to translating innovation into societal value. Indonesia’s experience in building “Sahabat”, a large language model (LLM) ecosystem designed to operate in Indonesian and other languages of Indonesia, is a pioneering effort and deserves to be shared for replication globally. 

Indonesia is also making important investments in graphics processing unit (GPU) capacities and data centers. As per Stanford’s 2025 AI Index Report and other sources, Indonesia is among the top-10 countries in growth of AI talent, boasting an almost 200 percent increase in AI talent concentration between 2016 and 2024. What is heart-warming is that Indonesia ranks among the most optimistic nations globally regarding AI, with 80 percent of the population viewing it as beneficial. Indonesia is recognized as the regional leader in SE Asia with regard to AI adoption. 

India's approach to AI is not confined to mere technical advancements and economic gains. It strives for tangible socio-economic impact, harnessing AI to enhance healthcare delivery, optimize agriculture, transform education and fortify climate resilience. The country’s ambition is empowering every citizen and promoting sustainable, inclusive development, especially for the Global South. The Stanford report places India at the third position globally as far as AI competitiveness is concerned. The ranking highlights India’s rapid growth in the global AI landscape. The report measures AI growth and innovation from 2017 to 2024. This underscores India’s rapidly growing AI talent, strong research capabilities, vibrant start-up ecosystem, investment and economic impact, infrastructure and policy and governance. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Guided by the vision of “Making AI in India and Making AI Work for India”, India unveiled the India AI Mission in March 2024, with a budget outlay of about US$100 billion over five years. The mission marks a defining step toward making India a global leader in AI. 

Popular

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year
Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision

Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision
Not just numbers

Not just numbers

Related Articles

Demutualizing IDX to deepen market trust

Whom does the state serve in Indonesia?

Govt asserts noncombat role for Indonesian troops in Gaza amid criticism

Related Article

Demutualizing IDX to deepen market trust

Whom does the state serve in Indonesia?

Govt asserts noncombat role for Indonesian troops in Gaza amid criticism

China’s ByteDance releases Doubao 2.0 AI model for 'agent era'

ASEAN report finds region eager for AI but lacking guidance

Popular

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year
Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision

Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision
Not just numbers

Not just numbers

More in Opinion

 View more
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (left) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attend a meeting related to the European Union-Mercosur trade agreement on Jan. 16, 2026, at Itamaraty Palace in Brasília.
Academia

Trade deals flourish in an era of tariff wars
Signage of an AI data center is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's biggest mobile fair, in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2025.
Academia

India and Indonesia: Advancing an inclusive AI future for the Global South

A group of visitors takes a picture on Jan. 29, 2026 in front of a stock ticker display at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta.
Academia

Demutualizing IDX to deepen market trust

Highlight
Woman holds a placard during a pro-Palestinian protest outside the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 13, 2026. The protest was held against Israel and called on the Indonesian government to cancel the proposed multinational peacekeeping force for Gaza, following President Prabowo Subianto’s invitation to Washington later this month for the first meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace.
Middle East and Africa

Govt asserts noncombat role for Indonesian troops in Gaza amid criticism
Countdown begins: A temple caretaker wipes statues of the Sea Goddess and companion figures that are hundreds of years old on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at the prayer altar of Bodhisatva Karaniya Metta Vihara on Sultan Muhammad Street in Pontianak, West Kalimantan. The temple, also known as the Three Deities Temple and believed to have been established before 1822, is among Pontianak’s cultural heritage sites and is being prepared ahead of the 2026 Lunar New Year.
Editorial

Twenty-five years on
A demonstrator looks on as others holds placards that read “Say no, just trap - Myanmar's sham election crap“ during a rally outside the Myanmar embassy in Tokyo, Japan on Dec. 28, 2025 protesting against Myanmar's general election staged by the country's military government. Myanmar's heavily restricted polls began on Dec. 28, with the ruling junta touting the exercise as a return to democracy five years after it ousted the last elected government, triggering civil war.
Asia and Pacific

Myanmar expels Timor Leste envoy after rights group complaint against junta

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Site selection for first nuclear plant expected by mid-2026, says renewables official
Asia & Pacific

Wild New Zealand storm disrupts transport, leaves thousands without power
Markets

Asian markets sluggish as Lunar New Year holiday looms
Europe

Europe aims to rely less on US defense after Trump's Greenland push
Asia & Pacific

Myanmar expels Timor Leste envoy after rights group complaint against junta
Academia

Trade deals flourish in an era of tariff wars
Academia

India and Indonesia: Advancing an inclusive AI future for the Global South

Academia

Demutualizing IDX to deepen market trust
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

India and Indonesia: Advancing an inclusive AI future for the Global South

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.