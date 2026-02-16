India and Indonesia: Advancing an inclusive AI future for the Global South

Signage of an AI data center is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's biggest mobile fair, in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2025. (AFP/Josep Lago)

India and Indonesia have a shared approach to inclusive AI, grounded on a clear conviction that technology must improve lives and expand opportunity.

I ndia is hosting the Global AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from Monday to Friday, bringing together over 100 countries and international organizations, with seven dedicated working groups, or “Chakras,” cochaired by India and two other countries, to develop outcomes relevant to both the Global North and Global South.

Through leaders’ plenaries, CEOs' roundtables, youth innovation challenges and a high-impact research symposium, the objective of the summit is to build a shared vision that AI’s future must be inclusive, transparent and collaboratively governed. These events will drive tangible, scalable impact in areas ranging from pandemic prediction to agricultural efficiency, climate monitoring and digital skilling for underserved communities.

Indonesia is playing an active role in bringing out tangible outcomes from the summit, which can contribute to human-centric and ethical development of AI-based solutions. Over the past several weeks, Indonesia, along with the Netherlands, has contributed significantly to the working group on “AI for Economic Growth and Social Good”. Given the many similarities between India and Indonesia’s approaches to the development of a human-centric AI ecosystem, Indonesia’s active participation, both in the processes that will shape the outcomes of the summit, and at the summit itself will benefit the Global South at large.

Indonesia’s National AI Strategy (Stranas KA), aligns with a human-centric, ethical AI vision. The long-term 2045 outlook emphasizes talent development and targeted deployment of AI in priority sectors such as health care, agriculture and public services. It demonstrates a clear commitment to translating innovation into societal value. Indonesia’s experience in building “Sahabat”, a large language model (LLM) ecosystem designed to operate in Indonesian and other languages of Indonesia, is a pioneering effort and deserves to be shared for replication globally.

Indonesia is also making important investments in graphics processing unit (GPU) capacities and data centers. As per Stanford’s 2025 AI Index Report and other sources, Indonesia is among the top-10 countries in growth of AI talent, boasting an almost 200 percent increase in AI talent concentration between 2016 and 2024. What is heart-warming is that Indonesia ranks among the most optimistic nations globally regarding AI, with 80 percent of the population viewing it as beneficial. Indonesia is recognized as the regional leader in SE Asia with regard to AI adoption.

India's approach to AI is not confined to mere technical advancements and economic gains. It strives for tangible socio-economic impact, harnessing AI to enhance healthcare delivery, optimize agriculture, transform education and fortify climate resilience. The country’s ambition is empowering every citizen and promoting sustainable, inclusive development, especially for the Global South. The Stanford report places India at the third position globally as far as AI competitiveness is concerned. The ranking highlights India’s rapid growth in the global AI landscape. The report measures AI growth and innovation from 2017 to 2024. This underscores India’s rapidly growing AI talent, strong research capabilities, vibrant start-up ecosystem, investment and economic impact, infrastructure and policy and governance.

Guided by the vision of “Making AI in India and Making AI Work for India”, India unveiled the India AI Mission in March 2024, with a budget outlay of about US$100 billion over five years. The mission marks a defining step toward making India a global leader in AI.