TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year
Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision
Not just numbers
Analysis: Getting old before getting rich: Indonesia’s marriage dilemma
Lunar New Year drives corporate decor boom, but retail demand falters

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year
Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision
Not just numbers
Analysis: Getting old before getting rich: Indonesia’s marriage dilemma
Lunar New Year drives corporate decor boom, but retail demand falters

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Whom does the state serve in Indonesia?

The suicide of the 10-year-old child is a structural indictment: Indonesia suffers from catastrophic misallocation of wealth.

Abdul Khalik (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, February 16, 2026 Published on Feb. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-02-15T11:49:29+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A teacher distributes free meals to students while schools remain closed following a building collapse at Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Miftahul Falah in Gunungputri, Bogor regency, West Java, on Feb. 2, 2026. A teacher distributes free meals to students while schools remain closed following a building collapse at Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Miftahul Falah in Gunungputri, Bogor regency, West Java, on Feb. 2, 2026. (Antara/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

I

f a child somewhere in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) takes their own life for not being able to buy a pencil and notebook worth Rp 10,000 (60 US cents) because their parents are so poor, while state asset fund Danantara concentrates trillions of rupiah and now announces plans to buy stocks, further enriching Indonesia’s wealthiest families, then this nation has truly lost its way.

This despair exposes a brutal paradox: even in the most isolated, impoverished and neglected corners of Indonesia, children still cling to hope. They still want to learn, to be smart and to progress. It is the state that breaks them every time.

In this situation, one must ask: Who really needs free meals?

The tragic death is not about hunger, but about dignity. About opportunity. About a system that has systematically stripped hope from the poorest while lavishing financial privilege on the richest.

And this is where Danantara enters the moral frame.

When Pandu Sjahrir, chief investment officer of the fund, recently announced that Danantara would begin buying stocks on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), it was presented as a technocratic and sophisticated strategy: smart asset management, portfolio diversification, wealth optimization. But placed beside the suicide of a 10-year-old child over a pencil, this strategy becomes morally obscene.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Because the fundamental question is not whether the state can make money, but for whom does the state exist?

Popular

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year
Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision

Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision
Not just numbers

Not just numbers

Related Articles

Prabowo leans on businesses to create jobs

Europe should reject US-style competitiveness

New Islamic groups’ office plan raises heritage concerns

Related Article

Prabowo leans on businesses to create jobs

Europe should reject US-style competitiveness

New Islamic groups’ office plan raises heritage concerns

The net zero revolt has begun

Why the G20 is failing on climate, debt and inequality

Popular

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year
Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision

Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision
Not just numbers

Not just numbers

More in Opinion

 View more
A teacher distributes free meals to students while schools remain closed following a building collapse at Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Miftahul Falah in Gunungputri, Bogor regency, West Java, on Feb. 2, 2026.
Academia

Whom does the state serve in Indonesia?
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (right) leads a leadership meeting of the ministry's top officials and those of the Indonesian Military through a video conference at the ministry in Jakarta on Jan. 16, 2025.
Opinion

Analysis: Himbara remarks signal expanding security role in economic governance
Food-safety balance: Students eat food provided by the government’s free nutritious meal program on Jan. 27, 2026 in a classroom at SDN 152982 Tukka 1B elementary school in Tukka subdistrict, Central Tapanuli regency, North Sumatra.
Academia

Ngada tragedy: When paper prosperity meets children’s realities

Highlight
Woman holds a placard during a pro-Palestinian protest outside the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 13, 2026. The protest was held against Israel and called on the Indonesian government to cancel the proposed multinational peacekeeping force for Gaza, following President Prabowo Subianto’s invitation to Washington later this month for the first meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace.
Middle East and Africa

Govt asserts noncombat role for Indonesian troops in Gaza amid criticism
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his remarks at the Indonesia Economic Outlook 2026 forum in Jakarta on Feb. 13, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
A message reading “AI artificial intelligence“, a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken on Jan. 27, 2025.
Tech

Businesses seek AI regulatory clarity as caution hampers investment

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Riza Chalid’s son faces 18 years in Pertamina graft case
Academia

Whom does the state serve in Indonesia?
Middle East and Africa

Govt asserts noncombat role for Indonesian troops in Gaza amid criticism
Opinion

Analysis: Himbara remarks signal expanding security role in economic governance
Jakarta

Tangerang river cleanup begins after toxic spill
Politics

Indonesia expects first ever aircraft carrier in October
Archipelago

Riau declares emergency alert for forest fires
Politics

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Whom does the state serve in Indonesia?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.