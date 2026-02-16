Whom does the state serve in Indonesia?

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The suicide of the 10-year-old child is a structural indictment: Indonesia suffers from catastrophic misallocation of wealth.
f a child somewhere in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) takes their own life for not being able to buy a pencil and notebook worth Rp 10,000 (60 US cents) because their parents are so poor, while state asset fund Danantara concentrates trillions of rupiah and now announces plans to buy stocks, further enriching Indonesia’s wealthiest families, then this nation has truly lost its way.
This despair exposes a brutal paradox: even in the most isolated, impoverished and neglected corners of Indonesia, children still cling to hope. They still want to learn, to be smart and to progress. It is the state that breaks them every time.
In this situation, one must ask: Who really needs free meals?
The tragic death is not about hunger, but about dignity. About opportunity. About a system that has systematically stripped hope from the poorest while lavishing financial privilege on the richest.
And this is where Danantara enters the moral frame.
When Pandu Sjahrir, chief investment officer of the fund, recently announced that Danantara would begin buying stocks on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), it was presented as a technocratic and sophisticated strategy: smart asset management, portfolio diversification, wealth optimization. But placed beside the suicide of a 10-year-old child over a pencil, this strategy becomes morally obscene.
Because the fundamental question is not whether the state can make money, but for whom does the state exist?
