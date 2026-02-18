TheJakartaPost

Analysis: Moody’s outlook downshift sends negative signals despite resilience

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, February 18, 2026

Signage for Moody's Corporation is displayed at their headquarters at 7 World Trade Center on March 18, 2025, in New York City, United States. Signage for Moody's Corporation is displayed at their headquarters at 7 World Trade Center on March 18, 2025, in New York City, United States. (AFP/Angela Weiss)

I

ndonesia’s economy grew 5.11 percent in 2025, slightly higher than 5.03 percent in 2024, but still below the government’s 5.2 percent target. Though the figure signaled resilience, it was quickly overshadowed by Moody’s decision to revise its outlook for Indonesia from stable to negative, citing governance concerns and policy uncertainty. The revision has renewed questions about the ambition of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration to reach 8 percent amid the country’s longer-term goal of becoming an advanced economy.

Last year’s outcome nonetheless exceeded projections by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, both of which had forecast growth of just 4.8 percent in October. Their caution was understandable: first-quarter growth came in at 4.87 percent despite a seasonal boost during Ramadan and Idul Fitri 2025. Momentum strengthened in subsequent quarters, however, with the fourth quarter emerging as a clear turning point.

Financial markets responded positively following the Finance Ministry’s Rp 200 trillion (US$12 billion) capital injection into state-owned banks, and the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Composite index reached an all-time high of 9,134.7 in January 2026.

Capital flows also reversed course. After three straight quarters of net outflows, which peaked at Rp 110 trillion in the third quarter, Indonesia recorded a net inflow of Rp 31.2 trillion. The rebound was driven largely by Bank Indonesia Rupiah Securities (SRBI) and equities, which rose by Rp 27.4 trillion and Rp 12.4 trillion, respectively.

Fourth-quarter growth accelerated to 5.39 percent, supported primarily by 6.12 percent growth in investment, the strongest expenditure component. Exports of goods and services grew 7.03 percent buoyed by manufacturing, which accounts for 19.2 percent of gross domestic product and contributed 1.07 percentage points to overall growth. The expansion was led by basic metals, which grew 15.71 percent on strong demand for iron, steel and precious metals. The World Bank upgraded its projection to reflect these improvements with a 5 percent growth forecast for Indonesia in 2026 and 2027.

However, manufacturing faced headwinds from global trade tensions earlier in 2025: The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) remained in contraction territory over the five months from March to July before rebounding in August. By January 2026, the PMI had climbed to 52.6, signaling renewed business confidence, with the recovery driven mainly by resilient domestic demand amid uncertain global demand.

Consumer sentiment followed a similar trajectory. The central bank’s consumer confidence index (IKK) fell to 115 in September 2025, its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic, before it rebounded last month to 127.7, comparable to levels seen in early 2025.

Resilient, realistic growth

