TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Businesses seek AI regulatory clarity as caution hampers investment
Norway, Indonesia launch fourth period of Environmental Fund
Twenty-five years on
How to create jobs for the world's 1.2b new workers

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Businesses seek AI regulatory clarity as caution hampers investment
Norway, Indonesia launch fourth period of Environmental Fund
Twenty-five years on
How to create jobs for the world's 1.2b new workers

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia must pivot from headline growth to quality job creation

Despite demonstrable resilience, as long as economic policy prioritizes headline growth over the creation of high-quality jobs, the country risks leaving an entire generation of educated youth behind in a cyclic trap of informal jobs and wasted potential.

Winarno Zain (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, February 18, 2026 Published on Feb. 16, 2026 Published on 2026-02-16T14:50:36+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Crowds throng a job fair on March 7, 2023, in Surabaya, East Java. Crowds throng a job fair on March 7, 2023, in Surabaya, East Java. (Antara/Juni Kriswanto)

A

ddressing a sea of more than 9,800 new graduates at the University of Indonesia recently, Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa proclaimed that their commencement arrived at an auspicious time. With the national economy in an upswing cycle, the minister spoke of abundant job openings, even inviting them to apply for positions at the Finance Ministry for immediate processing.

However, for the graduates who preceded them, reality told a much starker story. Many found themselves adrift in a labor market that was either unable to absorb them or demanding skills fundamentally different from those taught in lecture halls.

For a growing number of university graduates in Indonesia, a new year does not mark a fresh beginning but rather another cycle of wasted potential. Each January, millions enter the market with high expectations, only to discover that demand for their specialized knowledge remains stubbornly stagnant. They are learning, quite painfully, that academic degrees no longer guarantee decent work.

National economic growth has been remarkably resilient for two decades, barring the pandemic years. Last year, the economy grew 5.11 percent, bolstered by agriculture, manufacturing and trade. Yet this expansion created only 1.9 million new jobs, a precipitous drop from the 4.8 million created in 2024. Furthermore, the majority of these were in agriculture and trade and consisted largely of low-skilled, low-paid positions.

Though the unemployment rate stood at 4.74 percent in 2025, this figure masks a deep structural imbalance. Unemployment among university graduates reached a troubling 9.6 percent, while the rates for elementary and junior high school graduates were significantly lower at 2.3 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively. This suggests that the economy is currently optimized for low-skilled, informal labor rather than the high-value roles a modernizing nation requires.

As of last November, some 85 million Indonesians worked in informal jobs, up from 71 million in 2019. In this sector, workers endure long hours with little pay, no job security and zero opportunity for upward mobility. This indicates that high economic growth has failed to produce high-quality jobs.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Perhaps most concerning is that youth unemployment (ages 15-24) has reached 16.3 percent, nearly 3.5 times the national average. This restless demographic represents more than 7 million people whose long-term exclusion from the workforce poses a legitimate threat to social and political stability.

Popular

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Businesses seek AI regulatory clarity as caution hampers investment

Businesses seek AI regulatory clarity as caution hampers investment
Norway, Indonesia launch fourth period of Environmental Fund

Norway, Indonesia launch fourth period of Environmental Fund

Related Articles

AI tide no longer lifts all boats, and may sink today's winners

Markets don’t lie

Danantara steps in as primary funder for new Krakatau Steel plant

Related Article

AI tide no longer lifts all boats, and may sink today's winners

Markets don’t lie

Danantara steps in as primary funder for new Krakatau Steel plant

Unemployment figure subsides despite growing layoffs

Indonesia’s economy: Closing 2025 on a firmer footing

Popular

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Businesses seek AI regulatory clarity as caution hampers investment

Businesses seek AI regulatory clarity as caution hampers investment
Norway, Indonesia launch fourth period of Environmental Fund

Norway, Indonesia launch fourth period of Environmental Fund

More in Opinion

 View more
Gold and silver bars are piled up on Jan. 10, 2025, in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany.
Academia

Hedging has changed. Portfolios need a new playbook
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) talks with an advisor next to President Prabowo Subianto during a July 7, 2025, plenary session of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Academia

Indonesia, BRICS and the rise of the Global South
Demonstrators march with a sign depicting United States President Donald Trump with bloodied hands during a rally in Tehran on Feb. 11, 2026, to mark the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Academia

From the US-led rules-based order to multipolar international law

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto walks down the stair upon arriving at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, the United States on Feb. 17, 2026. Prabowo flies to Washington DC to attend the inaugural US-led Board of Peace meeting as well as bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump.
Americas

Prabowo arrives in Washington for bilateral, Board of Peace meetings
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators hold up cash and gold bars seized during the arrest of Finance Ministry's customs and excise directorate general officials at a press briefing at the antigraft body headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 5, 2026. The KPK name six suspects in a bribery case pertaining to import duties involving several officials from the customs and excise office.
Editorial

Corruption’s costly slide
Peace gambit: President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at the Board of Peace launch event during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Economy

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

The Latest

 View more
Economy

RI to import 105,000 vehicles from India for Red and White cooperatives
Archipelago

TNI holds public kitchen, medical service in Papua village
Society

Thousands regain JKN subsidized coverage, social minister says
Environment

Coffee regions hit by extra days of extreme heat: scientists
Companies

Bumi Resources Minerals says Palu operations unaffected by site closure
Regulations

Indonesia coal plant closure U-turn sows energy transition doubts
Economy

Japan tourist arrivals in January mark first year-on-year fall in four years
Americas

Prabowo arrives in Washington for bilateral, Board of Peace meetings
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia must pivot from headline growth to quality job creation

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.