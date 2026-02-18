TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Businesses seek AI regulatory clarity as caution hampers investment
Norway, Indonesia launch fourth period of Environmental Fund
Twenty-five years on
How to create jobs for the world's 1.2b new workers

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Businesses seek AI regulatory clarity as caution hampers investment
Norway, Indonesia launch fourth period of Environmental Fund
Twenty-five years on
How to create jobs for the world's 1.2b new workers

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Those who most need to understand AI don't get it

Just as war is too important to be left to the generals, AI is too important to be controlled solely by those inventing it.

Charles Ferguson (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/San Francisco, United States
Wed, February 18, 2026 Published on Feb. 17, 2026 Published on 2026-02-17T10:25:19+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Signage of an AI data center is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's biggest mobile fair, on March 3, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain. Amid euphoria over new applications, artificial intelligence has also caused friction with regard to privacy and data rights. Signage of an AI data center is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's biggest mobile fair, on March 3, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain. Amid euphoria over new applications, artificial intelligence has also caused friction with regard to privacy and data rights. (AFP/Josep Lago)

T

here are times when a major global development demands a special response from many academic disciplines, industries and departments of government. This was the case with World War II, nuclear weapons and the Cold War, and it is the case again with generative AI.

Yet too often, discussions about AI are overly specialized or siloed between technologists, economists and other disciplines, from political science, psychology and sociology to law and military studies. This is a problem because the technologists are certainly right that AI will change everything, fast, and that the conventional policy world is not keeping up. But just as war is too important to be left to the generals, AI is too important to be controlled solely by those inventing it, no matter how brilliant they are.

Most AI technologists and entrepreneurs are wildly optimistic. They anticipate revolutionary advances in medicine, the elimination of hard physical labor, radically accelerated productivity growth and universal abundance. They expect such outcomes partly because there is money to be made, but also because their belief in the technology’s potential is sincere.

But sincerity often accompanies naivete, as I know all too well. 30 years ago, I founded the startup that developed the first software tool enabling anyone to build a website, and I totally drank the Kool-Aid. We told ourselves that our product would allow truth-tellers and innovators to bypass gatekeepers, liberating and enlightening everyone. Social networks would, of course, do the same, and together we would create a decentralized, egalitarian paradise of unfiltered truth. How wrong we were.

When I look at the AI landscape, heavily populated by extremely young founders, I see the same naivete. I recently spoke with a brilliant young CEO whose AI startup is already valued at several billion dollars. When asked whether the problem of AI deepfakes and disinformation worried him, he replied (to paraphrase): Of course not. All you need to do is verify that something comes from a trustworthy source. Easy.

Really? How will these trustworthy sources know what is real when someone sends them a photograph, document, audio recording or video? What will they do when thousands of images or videos come in, each contradicting the others? How will we know whether something posted on social media is real? How can news sources remain current and profitable if they must laboriously verify the reality of absolutely everything?

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Still, if the technologists are overly optimistic, the economists suffer from a different sort of tunnel vision. They tend to see everything as a smooth equilibrium of self-adjusting markets. They predict substantial but gradual productivity improvements, dismissing extreme scenarios and neglecting both radical opportunities and potentially grave problems alike.

Popular

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Businesses seek AI regulatory clarity as caution hampers investment

Businesses seek AI regulatory clarity as caution hampers investment
Norway, Indonesia launch fourth period of Environmental Fund

Norway, Indonesia launch fourth period of Environmental Fund

Related Articles

Whom does the state serve in Indonesia?

Prabowo’s war on critics may test Canberra

Beyond Trump's America: Why the world needs NEFOS 2.0

Related Article

Whom does the state serve in Indonesia?

Prabowo’s war on critics may test Canberra

Beyond Trump's America: Why the world needs NEFOS 2.0

Asian markets rally as Japan shares surge to record peak

Universities may be killing their innovators softly

Popular

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Businesses seek AI regulatory clarity as caution hampers investment

Businesses seek AI regulatory clarity as caution hampers investment
Norway, Indonesia launch fourth period of Environmental Fund

Norway, Indonesia launch fourth period of Environmental Fund

More in Opinion

 View more
Gold and silver bars are piled up on Jan. 10, 2025, in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany.
Academia

Hedging has changed. Portfolios need a new playbook
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) talks with an advisor next to President Prabowo Subianto during a July 7, 2025, plenary session of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Academia

Indonesia, BRICS and the rise of the Global South
Demonstrators march with a sign depicting United States President Donald Trump with bloodied hands during a rally in Tehran on Feb. 11, 2026, to mark the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Academia

From the US-led rules-based order to multipolar international law

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto walks down the stair upon arriving at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, the United States on Feb. 17, 2026. Prabowo flies to Washington DC to attend the inaugural US-led Board of Peace meeting as well as bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump.
Americas

Prabowo arrives in Washington for bilateral, Board of Peace meetings
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators hold up cash and gold bars seized during the arrest of Finance Ministry's customs and excise directorate general officials at a press briefing at the antigraft body headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 5, 2026. The KPK name six suspects in a bribery case pertaining to import duties involving several officials from the customs and excise office.
Editorial

Corruption’s costly slide
Peace gambit: President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at the Board of Peace launch event during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Economy

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

The Latest

 View more
Economy

RI to import 105,000 vehicles from India for Red and White cooperatives
Archipelago

TNI holds public kitchen, medical service in Papua village
Society

Thousands regain JKN subsidized coverage, social minister says
Environment

Coffee regions hit by extra days of extreme heat: scientists
Companies

Bumi Resources Minerals says Palu operations unaffected by site closure
Regulations

Indonesia coal plant closure U-turn sows energy transition doubts
Economy

Japan tourist arrivals in January mark first year-on-year fall in four years
Americas

Prabowo arrives in Washington for bilateral, Board of Peace meetings
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Those who most need to understand AI don't get it

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.