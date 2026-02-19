TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Corruption’s costly slide
Twenty-five years on
Indonesia ramps up UN talks ahead of Board of Peace meeting

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Corruption’s costly slide
Twenty-five years on
Indonesia ramps up UN talks ahead of Board of Peace meeting

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: How Prabowo controls criticism in Indonesia’s democracy

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, February 19, 2026 Published on Feb. 18, 2026 Published on 2026-02-18T14:06:05+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar (second right) alongside religious leaders attend a press conference on Feb. 3, 2026, after a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace in Central Jakarta. The meeting discussed Indonesian participation in the Board of Peace. Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar (second right) alongside religious leaders attend a press conference on Feb. 3, 2026, after a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace in Central Jakarta. The meeting discussed Indonesian participation in the Board of Peace. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

O

n many occasions, President Prabowo Subianto has publicly stated that he welcomes criticism of his administration, emphasizing that governments require critical feedback, even when it is uncomfortable. Yet the situation on the ground suggests a paradoxical reality: criticism may be welcomed in rhetoric, but its public expression appears increasingly constrained.

In recent weeks, the President has intensified a series of closed-door engagements with prominent figures, a move widely framed as an effort to obtain diverse perspectives on national priorities.

On Jan. 30 at his private residence on Jl. Kertanegara in South Jakarta, Prabowo received several public figures including Siti Zuhro, Abraham Samad, Said Didu and Susno Duadji. Their discussions reportedly covered eradicating graft, regional elections, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), police reform and Indonesia’s involvement in the Gaza Board of Peace (BoP). The meeting generated mixed responses ranging from praise for the President’s openness to speculation that vocal critics were being symbolically repositioned within the administration’s orbit.

The pattern was repeated on several other occasions. On Feb. 3, the President convened a closed meeting with leaders from at least 19 Muslim organizations at Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta. A day later, he welcomed former foreign ministers, deputy foreign ministers, lawmakers and academics. Both meetings focused primarily on Indonesia’s prospective participation in the BoP spearheaded by United States President Donald Trump.

Despite initial differences, the attendees publicly converged on the view that joining the BoP aligned with Indonesia’s constitutional commitment to Palestinian independence.

This type of engagement also extended to the business community. On Feb. 9, Prabowo hosted 22 business leaders from the Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) at his Hambalang residence in Bogor, West Java. During that meeting, he encouraged the private sector to expand job creation, particularly in the real economy, while supporting poverty alleviation through improved nutrition and education alongside industrialization.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Taken together, these forums project an image of consultative governance. However, critics argue that those consultations have occurred largely within controlled, closed settings: spaces where dissent can be managed rather than addressed openly.

Popular

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Corruption’s costly slide

Corruption’s costly slide

Related Articles

Analysis: How many political parties does Indonesia need? House decides

The strongman’s mirror: Prabowo, Trump and the return of personalist power in Asia

Analysis: Himbara remarks signal expanding security role in economic governance

Related Article

Analysis: How many political parties does Indonesia need? House decides

The strongman’s mirror: Prabowo, Trump and the return of personalist power in Asia

Analysis: Himbara remarks signal expanding security role in economic governance

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption

General Agus Widjojo, a passionate reformist in uniform

Popular

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Corruption’s costly slide

Corruption’s costly slide

More in Opinion

 View more
An eddy whirls amid calm waters on Sept. 11, 2021, in the Solo River of Central Java.
Academia

Java’s freshwater surprise comes with risk
A partially collapsed house stands vacant on Jan. 29, 2026 in Garoga village of Batang Toru district, South Tapanuli regency, North Sumatra, over two months after flooding swept across three northern provinces on Sumatra in late November 2025.
Academia

How past choices left Sumatra vulnerable to flooding
A teacher distributes free meals to students while schools remain closed following a building collapse at Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Miftahul Falah in Gunungputri, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Feb. 2, 2026. The government has confirmed that the program will continue during Ramadan, with menus and distribution times adjusted for students observing the fast.
Academia

The privileges of MBG and the deteriorating state of education

Highlight
Workers load and unload containers at the Tanjung Priok International Export-Import Port in Jakarta on February 4, 2026.
Economy

Indonesia, US firms sign over $7 billion in trade, investment deals
A teacher distributes free meals to students while schools remain closed following a building collapse at Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Miftahul Falah in Gunungputri, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Feb. 2, 2026. The government has confirmed that the program will continue during Ramadan, with menus and distribution times adjusted for students observing the fast.
Editorial

Fasting the free meal program
Heavy machinery demolishes a Palestinian building near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 18, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia, 7 other Muslim nations condemn Israel's West Bank land registration

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Executive Column: Mitsubishi Power bets on efficient baseload amid net-zero target
Asia & Pacific

South Korean court hands life term to ex‑President Yoon in insurrection trial
Companies

Krakatau Steel anticipates double-digit growth on shipbuilding demand
Asia & Pacific

Bill Gates withdraws from India AI summit amid scrutiny over alleged Epstein ties
Tech

AI 'arms race' risks human extinction, warns top computing expert
Society

Humility in a time of disaster: Listening to the displaced
Americas

Trump kicks off his 'Board of Peace,' with eye on Gaza and beyond
Academia

Java’s freshwater surprise comes with risk
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: How Prabowo controls criticism in Indonesia’s democracy

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.