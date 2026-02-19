TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Corruption’s costly slide
Twenty-five years on
Indonesia ramps up UN talks ahead of Board of Peace meeting

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Corruption’s costly slide
Twenty-five years on
Indonesia ramps up UN talks ahead of Board of Peace meeting

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Financing the Global South's infrastructure boom

Too often, emerging markets have relied on models proselytized by global development finance institutions without paying adequate attention to local institutional constraints.

Rakesh Mohan and Divya Srinivasan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/New Delhi
Thu, February 19, 2026 Published on Feb. 18, 2026 Published on 2026-02-18T11:00:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Workers work at the construction site on Dec. 19, 2025, on the National Capital Integrated Coastal Development (NCICD) seawall in the West Ancol area in North Jakarta. Workers work at the construction site on Dec. 19, 2025, on the National Capital Integrated Coastal Development (NCICD) seawall in the West Ancol area in North Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

W

ith infrastructure now seen as the leading engine of growth across the Global South, governments are under pressure to build, and fast. But for most, fiscal space is limited, development aid is thinning and long-promised climate financing remains elusive. As a result, countries are turning to private capital and reviving an old idea with renewed urgency: public-private partnerships (PPPs).

According to the World Bank, in 2024, low- and middle-income countries received US$100 billion in private participation in infrastructure (PPI) investment, an impressive 20 percent increase from the five-year (2019-23) annual average of $83.7 billion. Yet history recommends caution. While the logic of mobilizing private finance is often compelling, the record is mixed. Too often, emerging markets have relied on models proselytized by global development finance institutions without paying adequate attention to local institutional constraints.

Moreover, the bankability of some types of infrastructure projects, meaning a strong risk-return profile,  tends to be limited, even in advanced economies. For example, very few highways have been developed by the private sector, which, for obvious reasons, is less inclined to supply non-remunerative public goods and services. This is even more the case with infrastructure projects, which typically come with a heavy burden of long-term debt.

India’s experience is instructive. In the early 2000s, the country launched one of the world’s largest PPP infrastructure programs, hoping to close massive gaps in ports, airports, highways, power, telecoms and urban services. But the results have been mixed, partly because the expansion occurred just as India’s development finance institutions (DFIs) were being wound down, following financial-sector reforms in the 1990s.

With the government favoring PPPs in the absence of a mature bond market or DFIs, India leaned heavily on public-sector banks to fund long-gestation projects. But these institutions were not equipped to provide longer-term capital, assess risk or appraise and monitor complex, risky infrastructure ventures. As PPP activity accelerated and private investment in infrastructure surged between 2007-2014, so did bank lending to the sector. The share of infrastructure in non-food bank credit rose from 3.6 percent in 2007 to over 15 percent by 2015. Nominal bank credit to infrastructure increased more than sixfold, from around ₹1.4 trillion ($15.4 billion) to ₹9.2 trillion.

By the mid-2010s, structural weaknesses had become evident. Many road and power projects ran into land-acquisition issues, execution delays, and overoptimistic demand projections. Revenues underperformed, costs escalated, and developers defaulted. The fallout was severe. By 2018, Indian banks’ gross non-performing asset ratio had climbed to 11.2 percent, among the highest for major economies. Public-sector banks, which had financed most of these projects, bore a disproportionate share of the stress, with NPAs of 14.6 percent, compared to 4.8 percent for private banks. Nearly ₹4 trillion in public money was then spent on recapitalizing banks.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

India is not an outlier. Spain’s toll-road PPPs faced a similar reckoning: between 2010 and 2014, nine of ten radial road projects defaulted after traffic volumes collapsed, forcing government intervention. Even the United Kingdom, often cited as a PPP pioneer, ultimately scaled back its Private Finance Initiative, citing high long-term costs and opaque contracts. It has since begun the process of nationalizing its rail network, three decades after privatizing it.

Popular

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Corruption’s costly slide

Corruption’s costly slide

Related Articles

Those who most need to understand AI don't get it

India and Indonesia: Advancing an inclusive AI future for the Global South

How to create jobs for the world's 1.2b new workers

Related Article

Those who most need to understand AI don't get it

India and Indonesia: Advancing an inclusive AI future for the Global South

How to create jobs for the world's 1.2b new workers

Degraded lands matter for food, energy and climate goals

Strategic priorities for ASEAN’s newest member

Popular

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Corruption’s costly slide

Corruption’s costly slide

More in Opinion

 View more
An eddy whirls amid calm waters on Sept. 11, 2021, in the Solo River of Central Java.
Academia

Java’s freshwater surprise comes with risk
A partially collapsed house stands vacant on Jan. 29, 2026 in Garoga village of Batang Toru district, South Tapanuli regency, North Sumatra, over two months after flooding swept across three northern provinces on Sumatra in late November 2025.
Academia

How past choices left Sumatra vulnerable to flooding
A teacher distributes free meals to students while schools remain closed following a building collapse at Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Miftahul Falah in Gunungputri, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Feb. 2, 2026. The government has confirmed that the program will continue during Ramadan, with menus and distribution times adjusted for students observing the fast.
Academia

The privileges of MBG and the deteriorating state of education

Highlight
Workers load and unload containers at the Tanjung Priok International Export-Import Port in Jakarta on February 4, 2026.
Economy

Indonesia, US firms sign over $7 billion in trade, investment deals
A teacher distributes free meals to students while schools remain closed following a building collapse at Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Miftahul Falah in Gunungputri, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Feb. 2, 2026. The government has confirmed that the program will continue during Ramadan, with menus and distribution times adjusted for students observing the fast.
Editorial

Fasting the free meal program
Heavy machinery demolishes a Palestinian building near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 18, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia, 7 other Muslim nations condemn Israel's West Bank land registration

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Executive Column: Mitsubishi Power bets on efficient baseload amid net-zero target
Asia & Pacific

South Korean court hands life term to ex‑President Yoon in insurrection trial
Companies

Krakatau Steel anticipates double-digit growth on shipbuilding demand
Asia & Pacific

Bill Gates withdraws from India AI summit amid scrutiny over alleged Epstein ties
Tech

AI 'arms race' risks human extinction, warns top computing expert
Society

Humility in a time of disaster: Listening to the displaced
Americas

Trump kicks off his 'Board of Peace,' with eye on Gaza and beyond
Academia

Java’s freshwater surprise comes with risk
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Financing the Global South's infrastructure boom

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.