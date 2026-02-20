A Ramadan reflection: From population statistics to the essence of piety

Children hold torches beneath the national flag at a gathering on Jl. Basuki Rachmat in East Jakarta on Feb. 14, 2026, before joining a traditional parade to welcome the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on Feb. 19 this year. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

Amid the unprecedented levels of hunger across the world and as members of the second-largest religious demographic in the world and at home, Indonesian Muslims have an obligation this Ramadan to not just fast as an end in and of itself, but also to share as a means of attaining takwa.

A mid the relentless clamor of modern life, Muslims worldwide once again welcome the holy month of Ramadan. This long-awaited month arrives not merely as an annual ritual but as a profound question demanding a collective answer: Where do we, the 2 billion Muslims of the world, stand as we bear witness to an unending cascade of humanitarian crises?

According to the latest data from the World Population Clock, the global population has surpassed 8.3 billion. Of this staggering number, more than 2.05 billion, or roughly one-quarter of humanity, are Muslims. This makes Islam the world's second-largest religion, with a following that stretches from Southeast Asia to sub-Saharan Africa.

Indonesia maintains its position as the country with the world's largest Muslim population. Based on this year’s figures, 246.49 million Indonesians are followers of Islam. Pakistan follows closely with 243.99 million and India occupies third place with 225.20 million; a fascinating demographic irony, given India's Hindu-majority status. Completing the top 10 are Bangladesh, Nigeria, Egypt, Iran, Turkey, Ethiopia and Iraq.

Yet a question more urgent than population statistics looms: What are these 2 billion Muslims doing for their fellow human beings who are suffering?

Behind these glittering figures is a bitter reality. The latest United Nations reports reveal a worsening global food crisis, with 318 million people facing crisis levels of hunger. These are not mere data points: They represent 318 million human stories defined by a daily struggle for survival.

The World Food Programme (WFP) warns that hunger is no longer just a humanitarian concern; it is a threat to global stability.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Closer to home, 54 million Indonesians remain inadequately covered by social assistance. They are our neighbors, our relatives and our fellow worshippers.