Jakartans must embrace global city status: Governor Pramono

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung gestures while speaking about his first year in office and developing the megalopolis on Jan. 20, 2026, during an interview with 'The Jakarta Post' at City Hall in Gambir, Central Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

Governor Pramono Anung shares his vision for Jakarta and its suburbs, including elevating the magalopolis so it ranks among the top global cities.

O ne year into his tenure, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung has been dealing with some of the city’s perennial problems, from unemployment to traffic congestion, to realize his aim to elevate it to rank among top global cities. He spoke with The Jakarta Post’s Gembong Hanung in late January to share his vision for Jakarta and its suburbs, which was recently declared the world’s most populous city. Following are excerpts from the interview.

Question: How has your experience been in governing Jakarta, and what challenges have you encountered so far?

Answer: In my first 100 days, I focused on fulfilling my campaign promises. I delivered all of them during those days because when I ran for governor, I only made pledges I knew I could keep.

But Jakarta’s real challenges are far more complex. If I were asked what the most pressing issue is, I think it would be the increasing Gini ratio, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic. The ratio remains at 0.4 and we are working to reduce that. That’s why we are continuing programs like the Jakarta Smart Card (KJP) and the Jakarta Outstanding Student Card (KJMU).

On the issue of infrastructure and open green spaces, I have rolled out the 24-hour park initiative and consistently developed them since. Many think that if parks are open around the clock, they will become centers of indecent activities. That’s what we have to prevent.

Places like Lapangan Banteng Park have now become a popular spot for many people and communities to hang out at night, particularly those who start their activities after hours. There are also other facilities that we have opened until late evening, such as libraries and museums.

I really want to make Jakarta more colorful, comfortable and safer, making everyone feel like they own Jakarta. That's why I have repeatedly said that if I was the governor of Jakarta, I will be the governor of all religions, groups and communities, and I've consistently shown that.