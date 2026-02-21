TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Analysis: Free land? Public housing and reviving Meikarta

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, February 21, 2026 Published on Feb. 20, 2026

Breaking good: Public Housing and Settlement Areas Minister Maruarar "Ara" Sirait on Jan. 29, 2026, symbolically kicks off the land-clearing phase for the construction of subsidized apartment housing at the Meikarta site in Bekasi regency, West Java.

O

nce synonymous with controversy and stagnation, Meikarta has resurfaced on Indonesia’s national housing agenda. The government plans to repurpose the site for subsidized vertical housing for low-income households, with around 30 hectares (ha) of Lippo Group-owned land reportedly provided “for free”. The arrangement raises broader questions about transparency and whose interests the policy ultimately serves.

Housing and Settlements Minister Maruarar “Ara” Sirait announced plans to redevelop the 30-ha site into subsidized apartment towers under the government’s 2026 strategy, part of President Prabowo Subianto’s pledge to deliver 3 million homes annually. The initiative responds to a sizable housing deficit, with an estimated 9.9 million additional units still required nationwide.

Minister Ara has indicated that the Meikarta subsidized apartment project represents an investment of approximately Rp 39 trillion (US$2.3 billion). The plan includes the construction of 18 towers, each rising 30 floors, with a total of around 141,000 units. According to Pahala Nainggolan, a ministry official, unit prices are expected to start at about Rp 350 million.

Under the government’s subsidized housing programs, eligible households can access home ownership through mortgage financing (KPR) with a 1 percent down payment and a fixed 5 percent interest rate. Within this framework, repurposing Meikarta is presented as one mechanism to expand supply while preserving affordability through state-backed financing schemes.

However, the historical uptake of subsidized vertical housing has been relatively modest. Financing through the Housing Finance Liquidity Facility (FLPP) scheme supported only three apartment units in 2025 and approximately 638 units cumulatively since 2011. This pattern reflects structural challenges, including hesitation among low-income households toward vertical living arrangements, limited developer participation due to pricing caps and recurring costs such as maintenance fees.

These dynamics suggest that expanding supply alone may not guarantee effective access. Addressing behavioral preferences, affordability structures and ongoing cost burdens will be as important as physical construction in determining whether the project meets its social objectives.

Despite these demand-side constraints, the project is scheduled to commence in early March. Institutional reassurance has been strengthened by legal clarification from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), which confirmed that the land designated for development is clean and free from legal encumbrances. No assets on the site have been confiscated in connection with previous cases.

Police personnel as part of a United Nations peacekeeping force shout slogans during a ceremony commemorating the 78th National Police Day in Jakarta on July 1, 2024.
Academia

Why Israel fears Indonesian peacekeepers in Gaza
Sharing harmony: A large crowd of Muslims performs a mass prayer for Idul Adha (Day of Sacrifice) on June 6, 2025, in the street surrounding Koinonia Church in Jatinegara, East Jakarta.
Academia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
Neighborly communion: Volunteers distribute free food to Muslim community members for iftar on April 18, 2024, at the Dharma Bhakti Temple in Taman Sari, West Jakarta.
Academia

When the moons align: Lunar New Year, Lent and Ramadan

A view of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2026.
Economy

US Supreme Court rejects Trump's global tariffs
United States President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 20, 2026 following the Supreme Court's ruling that Trump had exceeded his authority when he imposed tariffs.
Americas

Trump furious after Supreme Court upends his global tariffs, vows new 10% levy
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right) show the signed trade deal documents in Washington, US, on February 19, 2026, as witnessed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Indonesia and the US finalized the trade deal that locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce.
Economy

RI upends domestic policies to get 19% tariffs in US trade deal

Economy

Asian economies weigh impact of fresh Trump tariff moves, confusion
Americas

Venezuela grants amnesty to 379 political prisoners
Companies

Indonesian youth-led initiative MagnaMinds supports neurodiversity education in Bangkok
Economy

Trump to travel to China next month with US trade policy in focus
Archipelago

Police probe Rp 25 trillion money laundering linked to illegal gold mining
Europe

UK govt considers removing ex-prince Andrew from line of succession
Middle East and Africa

Iran prepares counterproposal as Trump weighs strikes
Economy

US Supreme Court ruling offers little respite for global economy
