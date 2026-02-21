TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza
Land rights controversy hurts palm oil investment
Why Israel fears Indonesian peacekeepers in Gaza

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza
Land rights controversy hurts palm oil investment
Why Israel fears Indonesian peacekeepers in Gaza

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

How Indonesia is leading its own gaming story

Drawing on a rich tradition of wayang and cerita rakyat, Indonesia’s booming game industry is the new stage for local stories and values. 

Sakurayuki and Michelle Virgiany (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, February 21, 2026 Published on Feb. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-02-19T10:34:01+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Students play the online game Roblox on Sept. 17, 2025, during the Edublox extracurricular activity at Solo Technopark in Surakarta, Central Java. Students play the online game Roblox on Sept. 17, 2025, during the Edublox extracurricular activity at Solo Technopark in Surakarta, Central Java. (Antara/Mohammad Ayudha)

I

ndonesia has long told stories in shadow and song, from the epic battles of wayang to the gentle lessons of cerita rakyat (folk tales). These tales of romance, everyday heroism and moral struggle have shaped generations, offering entertainment with a clear ethical compass. 

Today’s video games can be seen as a modern form of wayang: an interactive art form built on storytelling, design and technology, projected not on a screen of cloth but on the screens of phones, consoles and computers. It is no surprise that gaming has become so popular in Indonesia, and that the government is at hand to encourage local content creation that reflects the nation’s values and principals.

The global gaming industry, defined as the creation, distribution and playing of electronic or digital games on computers, consoles and mobile devices, is now one of the world’s largest creative sectors. Its value was estimated in the hundreds of billions of dollars last year with projections running well above US$500 billion by 2030 as mobile adoption and online connectivity continue to grow worldwide. 

Indonesia has rapidly become one of the world’s most exciting gaming markets. The Communications and Digital Ministry estimates that 174.1 million Indonesians were gamers in 2021, rising to 192.1 million by 2025, almost two‑thirds of the population. Industry revenue has grown from $1.74 billion in 2020 to an expected $2.5 billion last year. To harness that potential while addressing mounting concerns about harmful content and excessive screen time, the government has chosen to steer, not stifle, the sector.

In 2024, then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo issued Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 19/2024 on accelerating development of the national gaming industry, alongside then-communications and information ministry Regulation (Permen) No. 2/2024 on game classification. Together, they form the cornerstone of a national strategy to build a sustainable, competitive and culturally responsible gaming industry.

Indonesia’s policy stance is strikingly open. Game development and publishing are fully accessible to foreign investors, even up to 100 percent ownership. Local small and medium‑sized studios need only a Business Identification Number and a simple self‑assessment certificate, while larger firms must obtain a verified standard certificate from the ministry. The message is clear: Indonesia welcomes innovation, not isolation.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Game publishers also fall under the Private Electronic System Provider framework, already used by social media and e‑commerce platforms. This encourages transparency and accountability over content, user data and transactions, key pillars for a trusted digital ecosystem.

Popular

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore

Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza

Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza

Related Articles

How Indonesia is leading its own gaming story

Financing the Global South's infrastructure boom

Indonesia, BRICS and the rise of the Global South

Related Article

How Indonesia is leading its own gaming story

Financing the Global South's infrastructure boom

Indonesia, BRICS and the rise of the Global South

Roblox game platform launches age checks for chat

Firefighting games spark at Gamescom 2025

Popular

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore

Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza

Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza

More in Opinion

 View more
Police personnel as part of a United Nations peacekeeping force shout slogans during a ceremony commemorating the 78th National Police Day in Jakarta on July 1, 2024.
Academia

Why Israel fears Indonesian peacekeepers in Gaza
Sharing harmony: A large crowd of Muslims performs a mass prayer for Idul Adha (Day of Sacrifice) on June 6, 2025, in the street surrounding Koinonia Church in Jatinegara, East Jakarta.
Academia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
Neighborly communion: Volunteers distribute free food to Muslim community members for iftar on April 18, 2024, at the Dharma Bhakti Temple in Taman Sari, West Jakarta.
Academia

When the moons align: Lunar New Year, Lent and Ramadan

Highlight
A view of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2026.
Economy

US Supreme Court rejects Trump's global tariffs
United States President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 20, 2026 following the Supreme Court's ruling that Trump had exceeded his authority when he imposed tariffs.
Americas

Trump furious after Supreme Court upends his global tariffs, vows new 10% levy
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right) show the signed trade deal documents in Washington, US, on February 19, 2026, as witnessed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Indonesia and the US finalized the trade deal that locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce.
Economy

RI upends domestic policies to get 19% tariffs in US trade deal

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Asian economies weigh impact of fresh Trump tariff moves, confusion
Americas

Venezuela grants amnesty to 379 political prisoners
Companies

Indonesian youth-led initiative MagnaMinds supports neurodiversity education in Bangkok
Economy

Trump to travel to China next month with US trade policy in focus
Archipelago

Police probe Rp 25 trillion money laundering linked to illegal gold mining
Europe

UK govt considers removing ex-prince Andrew from line of succession
Middle East and Africa

Iran prepares counterproposal as Trump weighs strikes
Economy

US Supreme Court ruling offers little respite for global economy

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

How Indonesia is leading its own gaming story

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.