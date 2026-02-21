TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza
Land rights controversy hurts palm oil investment
Why Israel fears Indonesian peacekeepers in Gaza

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza
Land rights controversy hurts palm oil investment
Why Israel fears Indonesian peacekeepers in Gaza

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The rise of foreign policy presidents in leaderless world

In a world increasingly governed by the cynical logic of "might makes right," Indonesia is stepping forward to prove that visionary leadership and regional cooperation remain our most potent tools for reclaiming global peace.

Purna Cita Nugraha (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, February 21, 2026 Published on Feb. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-02-20T10:44:52+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto sits at his table on Wednesday during the United States-Indonesia Business Summit hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. President Prabowo Subianto sits at his table on Wednesday during the United States-Indonesia Business Summit hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. (Courtesy of/BPMI Setpres)

“Might makes right” appears to have become the contemporary global norm, governing foreign policy, power dynamics and economic competition alike. This adage suggests that those possessing superior strength or influence have the unilateral ability to create and impose rules - often while circumventing them themselves.

We see the footprints of this philosophy everywhere: from the devastating conflict in Gaza and escalating Iran-Israel tensions to the instability in Sudan and the protracted war in Ukraine. The development front is equally grim; countries that once championed the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ambitious climate targets are now backtracking or only reluctantly acknowledging their prior commitments. All these factors point to a vacuum in global leadership and a dwindling willingness to maintain the strategic foresight necessary to manage these multifaceted crises.

As we enter the Chinese New Year, marking the Year of the Fire Horse, it is fitting to seek the perspective of diplomats on what lies ahead. While diplomats are not fortune tellers, they possess a keen sensitivity to gathering diplomatic storms and impending geopolitical disasters. Ideally, the Year of the Fire Horse will bring a surge of dynamic energy, emphasizing change, independence and creativity.

However, a logical assessment suggests the world ahead is unlikely to become safer or more prosperous in the immediate future. This is not mere cynicism; if the current trajectory remains unchanged and there is no concerted goodwill to reverse it, a bleak future will soon become a fixed reality.

In today’s global turbulence, "inward-looking" foreign policies are proliferating - a worrying omen for international cooperation. Phrases like “every nation for themselves” or “what’s in it for me?” have become the standard justification for official positions on issues ranging from draconian migration measures to unilateral trade barriers.

This "disease" of isolationism is spreading, creating a cycle of mimicry and reactionary policies across the globe. To navigate these interconnected challenges, we urgently require visionary, internationalist leadership that can remind others of our fundamental interdependence.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Some pundits argue that we must first secure effective leadership at the regional level. This is a practical starting point if we truly intend to build a better world. In this regard, we are fortunate to have seen regional leadership work in concert to resolve the recent border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.

Popular

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore

Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza

Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza

Related Articles

The rise of foreign policy presidents in leaderless world

Not just numbers

When the state meets the stethoscope: Toward an equilibrium

Related Article

The rise of foreign policy presidents in leaderless world

Not just numbers

When the state meets the stethoscope: Toward an equilibrium

Safeguarding nations beyond: Indonesia’s naval transition to blue-water reach

Trump’s policies put ASEAN cohesion to test

Popular

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore

Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza

Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza

More in Opinion

 View more
Police personnel as part of a United Nations peacekeeping force shout slogans during a ceremony commemorating the 78th National Police Day in Jakarta on July 1, 2024.
Academia

Why Israel fears Indonesian peacekeepers in Gaza
Sharing harmony: A large crowd of Muslims performs a mass prayer for Idul Adha (Day of Sacrifice) on June 6, 2025, in the street surrounding Koinonia Church in Jatinegara, East Jakarta.
Academia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
Neighborly communion: Volunteers distribute free food to Muslim community members for iftar on April 18, 2024, at the Dharma Bhakti Temple in Taman Sari, West Jakarta.
Academia

When the moons align: Lunar New Year, Lent and Ramadan

Highlight
A view of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2026.
Economy

US Supreme Court rejects Trump's global tariffs
United States President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 20, 2026 following the Supreme Court's ruling that Trump had exceeded his authority when he imposed tariffs.
Americas

Trump furious after Supreme Court upends his global tariffs, vows new 10% levy
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right) show the signed trade deal documents in Washington, US, on February 19, 2026, as witnessed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Indonesia and the US finalized the trade deal that locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce.
Economy

RI upends domestic policies to get 19% tariffs in US trade deal

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Asian economies weigh impact of fresh Trump tariff moves, confusion
Americas

Venezuela grants amnesty to 379 political prisoners
Companies

Indonesian youth-led initiative MagnaMinds supports neurodiversity education in Bangkok
Economy

Trump to travel to China next month with US trade policy in focus
Archipelago

Police probe Rp 25 trillion money laundering linked to illegal gold mining
Europe

UK govt considers removing ex-prince Andrew from line of succession
Middle East and Africa

Iran prepares counterproposal as Trump weighs strikes
Economy

US Supreme Court ruling offers little respite for global economy
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The rise of foreign policy presidents in leaderless world

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.