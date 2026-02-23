TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Beyond Board of Peace: Jakarta secures $38.4b trade deal

While the world’s cameras were fixed on the billion-dollar debut of the Board of Peace, Jakarta was busy building a $38.4 billion economic foundation for Indonesia’s industrial future.

Eric Jones (The Jakarta Post)
Washington, DC
Mon, February 23, 2026 Published on Feb. 21, 2026

President Prabowo Subianto, speaks at a business summit on Feb. 18 hosted by the United States Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. President Prabowo Subianto, speaks at a business summit on Feb. 18 hosted by the United States Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. (BPMI/Cahyo )

O

n Feb. 19, the first meeting of the Board of Peace opened in Washington, drawing cameras, commentary and scrutiny over its US$1 billion price tag. For much of the world, that was the diplomatic main event. For Indonesia, it was not.

The day before at a dinner hosted by the United States Chamber of Commerce, President Prabowo Subianto oversaw the signing of business agreements valued at US$38.4 billion between Indonesian and US companies. While the Board of Peace continues to be the headliner, the real story from DC-Jakarta was the trade deals.

The 11 agreements span mining, energy, agribusiness, textiles, furniture and technology, precisely the sectors that sit at the center of Indonesia’s modernization and industrialization ambitions. “We hope to find partners who are ready to join us in our ongoing efforts to modernize and industrialize,” Prabowo said in his speech.

He described the agreements as implementing steps toward a broader US–Indonesia trade deal he was about to sign with President Donald Trump, an agreement Jakarta hopes will reduce Indonesia’s trade surplus with the US. “I’m very optimistic about the future of our relationship,” he added.

The scale matters. The $38.4 billion valuation significantly exceeds an earlier fact sheet from the US-ASEAN Business Council, which had outlined deals worth over $7 billion. That earlier figure included Indonesian commitments to purchase 1 million metric tonnes of US soybeans, 1.6 million tonnes of corn and 93,000 tonnes of cotton over unspecified periods, along with 1 million tonnes of wheat this year and up to 5 million tonnes by 2030.

Agriculture is a key pillar. Indonesia has imported roughly $3 billion in US farm goods annually in recent years, making it the 11th largest market for American agricultural exports. These new purchase commitments both deepen that relationship and signal responsiveness to US trade concerns. And emerging import commodities that buttress Prabowo’s signature free nutritious meal program, such as the dairy sector, could boost those numbers even higher. But agriculture is only one piece.

Among the headline agreements was a memorandum of understanding between Freeport-McMoRan and Indonesia’s Investment Ministry. This initial deal, which explores extending Freeport’s mining permit beyond 2041, was described by Chairman Richard Adkerson as a vital 'resource extension' capable of unlocking decades of future ore production. Additionally, the visit secured an oilfield recovery partnership between Pertamina and Halliburton, alongside two semiconductor joint ventures linking Indonesia’s Galang Bumi Energi with US partners Essence Global Group and Tynergy Technology Group.

President Prabowo Subianto (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right) show the signed trade deal documents in Washington, DC, on Feb. 19, 2026, as witnessed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
Academia

Is the Feb. 19 Indonesia–US trade deal fair?
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto (left) and United States President Donald Trump show the signed trade deal documents on Feb. 19 in Washington, US, as witnessed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Indonesia and the US finalized a trade deal locking in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce.
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia’s high-stakes trade bet with Washington nears its moment of truth
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right) hold up signed copies of the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Trade on Feb. 19, 2026, as the deal’s witness US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer looks on during the signing ceremony in Washington, DC.
Editorial

A deal that settles nothing

Red day: Employees watch a digital screen displaying stock movements on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta.
Markets

Listed firms to unlock $11b in new shares to boost free float, says IDX
Indonesian police personnel as part of a UN peacekeeping force shout slogans during a ceremony commemorating the 78th Indonesian Police Day in Jakarta on July 1, 2024.
Editorial

Risky mission
Grasping at peace: President Prabowo Subianto (right) on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump during the Board of Peace council summit at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, DC. At the summit, Indonesia expressed its readiness to contribute to the International Stabilization Force (ISF) and to support the long-term reconstruction and stabilization of Gaza.
Regulations

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

Academia

Is the Feb. 19 Indonesia–US trade deal fair?
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia’s high-stakes trade bet with Washington nears its moment of truth
Politics

Halal provisions in US-RI trade deal draw pushback
Editorial

A deal that settles nothing
Regulations

Govt under pressure to halt imports of Indian vehicles
Wealth

Money Bestie: The ‘big sister’ guide to getting your finances together
Archipelago

Trafficking of 13 women in NTT highlight gaps in state protection
Middle East and Africa

Arab, Muslim countries slam US ambassador's remarks on Israel's right to Mideast land
