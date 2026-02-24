TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
Halal provisions in US-RI trade deal draw pushback
Crackdown on August unrest biggest state suppression since 1998: Report

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
Halal provisions in US-RI trade deal draw pushback
Crackdown on August unrest biggest state suppression since 1998: Report

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

A trade pact that weakens Indonesia

What makes this agreement especially indefensible is not only its deeply asymmetrical substance but also its disastrous timing.

Abdul Khalik (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, February 24, 2026 Published on Feb. 24, 2026 Published on 2026-02-24T08:18:27+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (right) on Feb. 19, shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump during the Board of Peace council summit at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, DC. President Prabowo Subianto (right) on Feb. 19, shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump during the Board of Peace council summit at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, DC. (Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau, United States Institute of Peace, Washington, DC/Cahyo)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has signed an economic agreement with United States President Donald Trump that constitutes one of the most questionable moves in recent memory. This is a flawed trade pact, and an act of submission so unnecessary, and so catastrophically miscalculated that it exposes the intellectual poverty, political cowardice and strategic incompetence of the administration that engineered it.

Beyond structural market liberalization, Indonesia has also committed to purchase between US$33 and 38.4 billion worth of US energy, agricultural and aviation products, transforming this agreement into a coercive procurement pact rather than a reciprocal trade partnership.

What makes this agreement especially indefensible is not only its deeply asymmetrical substance but also its disastrous timing. It was concluded precisely as the US Supreme Court was striking down Trump’s emergency tariff regime, a ruling that dismantles the very coercive instrument upon which Trump’s trade diplomacy rests. If Prabowo has a capable team, he should have had the information beforehand and could have postponed the signing, with the possibility of securing a 10 percent or 15 percent tariff for Indonesia instead of 19 percent, agreeing to such an imbalance trade pact.

For months, many had warned that Trump’s tariff powers were constitutionally fragile and likely to collapse. Yet Prabowo’s government rushed headlong into submission, seemingly with zero analysis or knowledge of the imminent US Supreme Court ruling against Trump’s global tariff. In the aftermath, while criticizing the ruling, Trump announced the resumption of only a 10 percent global tariff.

Formally titled Agreement between the United States of America and the Republic of Indonesia on Reciprocal Trade, the pact cloaks itself in the language of partnership and shared prosperity. In reality, its architecture systematically privileges US economic power while hollowing out Indonesia’s regulatory sovereignty, policy autonomy and developmental capacity. 

Article 1.1 compels Indonesia to apply US-determined tariff rates to US goods, while Article 1.2 prohibits quantitative restrictions, including import licenses and commodity balancing programs, effectively dismantling Indonesia’s capacity to manage import volumes and protect strategic sectors. These clauses remove two of the most fundamental instruments of industrial policy: tariffs and quantitative control.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Tariffs have historically functioned as the backbone of national development. The US itself relied on aggressive protectionism for over a century to build its industrial base before preaching liberalization abroad. By surrendering tariff autonomy under Article 1.1, Indonesia abandons one of its most powerful tools for nurturing domestic industry, protecting small and medium enterprises and pursuing technological upgrading. 

Popular

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

Related Articles

Panama wrests control of canal ports from Hong Kong group

New agreement, new tariff, what’s next?

A trade pact that weakens Indonesia

Related Article

Panama wrests control of canal ports from Hong Kong group

New agreement, new tariff, what’s next?

A trade pact that weakens Indonesia

Halal provisions in US-RI trade deal draw pushback

In turbulent times, shared interest can bridge value gaps: German envoy

Popular

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

More in Opinion

 View more
The reflection of motorists is seen in the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building sign, in Jakarta, on June 27, 2023.
Opinion

Analysis: Business gives big thumbs down on Prabowo’s anti-graft drive
New intake: Coordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (second left), accompanied by SMA Pradita Dirgantara senior high school president director Ari Presmena Tarigan, chats with students on Wednesday at the Get to Know Garuda Transformation School event in Boyolali, Central Java.
Editorial

Discriminating against teachers
President Prabowo Subianto (right) on Feb. 19, shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump during the Board of Peace council summit at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, DC.
Academia

A trade pact that weakens Indonesia

Highlight
This aerial picture taken on May 14, 2023 shows a general view of PT. Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP), one of the biggest nickel producers in North Konawe, Central Sulawesi. At least 13 people were killed and 38 injured in eastern Indonesia on December 24, 2023 in an explosion at a Chinese-funded nickel-processing plant owned by PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS) in the Morowali Industrial Park, the owner of the industrial park that hosts the facility said.
Companies

Indonesia mulls revoking license for nickel company after fatal landslide
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right) show the signed trade deal documents in Washington, US, on February 19, 2026, as witnessed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Indonesia and the US finalized the trade deal that locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce.
Editorial

A deal that settles nothing
US President Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with President Prabowo Subianto at the “Board of Peace“ meeting during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on Jan. 22, 2026.
Politics

Halal provisions in US-RI trade deal draw pushback

The Latest

 View more
Society

LPDP alumni controversy rekindles debate over return rules
Opinion

Analysis: Business gives big thumbs down on Prabowo’s anti-graft drive
Europe

Indonesia decries double standards in nuclear weapons control
Archipelago

Police probe death of 12-year-old allegedly abused by stepmother
Economy

Industrial salt, sugar self-sufficiency push faces reality check
Editorial

Discriminating against teachers
Companies

Soemadipradja & Taher relocates office to strengthen long-term sustainability
Economy

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A trade pact that weakens Indonesia

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.