TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
Halal provisions in US-RI trade deal draw pushback
Crackdown on August unrest biggest state suppression since 1998: Report

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
Halal provisions in US-RI trade deal draw pushback
Crackdown on August unrest biggest state suppression since 1998: Report

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Indonesia’s high-stakes trade bet with Washington nears its moment of truth

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, February 24, 2026 Published on Feb. 23, 2026 Published on 2026-02-23T14:44:53+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto (left) and United States President Donald Trump show the signed trade deal documents on Feb. 19 in Washington, US, as witnessed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Indonesia and the US finalized a trade deal locking in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce. Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto (left) and United States President Donald Trump show the signed trade deal documents on Feb. 19 in Washington, US, as witnessed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Indonesia and the US finalized a trade deal locking in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce. (Office of the United States Trade Representative)

U

ncertainty continues to surround Indonesia’s latest trade breakthrough as President Prabowo Subianto and United States President Donald Trump prepare to formalize the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) on Thursday, following their attendance at the first US-led Board of Peace meeting a day earlier. The framework unveiled in July 2025 sets a 19 percent tariff on Indonesian exports to the US market, a rate the Indonesian government portrays as a major diplomatic victory despite its magnitude. Yet it remains unclear whether the July framework represents the final terms to be signed or whether negotiations are still unfolding behind closed doors.

The 19 percent rate was quickly framed as a hard-won concession, especially because it marks a significant drop from the initial 32 percent tariff set under Washington’s "reciprocal" trade framework. At that earlier level, Indonesian officials warned the measure would have severely undermined the competitiveness of the country’s labor-intensive and commodity exports. By negotiating the rate down to 19 percent, the government argues it secured a substantial reduction that preserves access to the US market. State representatives also emphasize that several key Indonesian export commodities, including palm oil, coffee and cocoa, are exempt from the new tariff measures. Officials describe this carve-out as critical for safeguarding rural livelihoods and maintaining Indonesia’s trade surplus in agricultural products.

Beyond tariffs, the ART carries sweeping non-tariff commitments that could reshape Indonesia’s industrial landscape. According to a White House press release, Jakarta has agreed to exempt US companies and originating goods from local content requirements, accept vehicles built to US federal safety and emissions standards and recognize US Food and Drug Administration certifications and prior marketing authorizations for certain medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

These commitments carry significant implications for Indonesia’s long-standing industrial and regulatory framework. Many of the policies, such as local content requirements, conformity assessments and layered certification procedures were originally designed to nurture domestic manufacturing and shield emerging industries from direct competition with more established global players. For years, such measures have been central to Jakarta’s strategy of moving up the value chain, particularly in automotive production, pharmaceuticals and consumer goods.

The broader strategic question extends beyond domestic industry. The ART could also reverberate across Indonesia’s relationships with other major trade partners, most notably China. Beijing, Indonesia’s largest trading partner and a dominant investor in downstream minerals and manufacturing, previously cautioned that trade disputes and negotiations should be resolved through dialogue on an equal footing. The statement, delivered last year in response to developments in Indonesia–US tariff talks, signaled Beijing’s sensitivity to arrangements that could alter competitive dynamics or create preferential treatment for US firms. While not a direct rebuke of Jakarta, the message underscored the geopolitical balancing act embedded in the deal.

Whether the ART ultimately proves to be a strategic breakthrough or a costly compromise will depend on the fine print that has yet to be fully disclosed. For now, what is clear is that Indonesia has made significant concessions in exchange for preserving access to the world’s largest consumer market. As businesses await clarity and regional partners watch closely, the agreement places Jakarta in a delicate position between defending the deal at home while navigating the broader geopolitical currents between Washington and Beijing.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

What we’ve heard

Popular

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

Related Articles

Analysis: Indonesia’s high-stakes trade bet with Washington nears its moment of truth

A deal that settles nothing

US trade deficit swells in December as imports surge

Related Article

Analysis: Indonesia’s high-stakes trade bet with Washington nears its moment of truth

A deal that settles nothing

US trade deficit swells in December as imports surge

Analysis: Himbara remarks signal expanding security role in economic governance

Analysis: Getting old before getting rich: Indonesia’s marriage dilemma

Popular

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

More in Opinion

 View more
The reflection of motorists is seen in the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building sign, in Jakarta, on June 27, 2023.
Opinion

Analysis: Business gives big thumbs down on Prabowo’s anti-graft drive
New intake: Coordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (second left), accompanied by SMA Pradita Dirgantara senior high school president director Ari Presmena Tarigan, chats with students on Wednesday at the Get to Know Garuda Transformation School event in Boyolali, Central Java.
Editorial

Discriminating against teachers
President Prabowo Subianto (right) on Feb. 19, shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump during the Board of Peace council summit at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, DC.
Academia

A trade pact that weakens Indonesia

Highlight
This aerial picture taken on May 14, 2023 shows a general view of PT. Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP), one of the biggest nickel producers in North Konawe, Central Sulawesi. At least 13 people were killed and 38 injured in eastern Indonesia on December 24, 2023 in an explosion at a Chinese-funded nickel-processing plant owned by PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS) in the Morowali Industrial Park, the owner of the industrial park that hosts the facility said.
Companies

Indonesia mulls revoking license for nickel company after fatal landslide
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right) show the signed trade deal documents in Washington, US, on February 19, 2026, as witnessed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Indonesia and the US finalized the trade deal that locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce.
Editorial

A deal that settles nothing
US President Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with President Prabowo Subianto at the “Board of Peace“ meeting during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on Jan. 22, 2026.
Politics

Halal provisions in US-RI trade deal draw pushback

The Latest

 View more
Society

LPDP alumni controversy rekindles debate over return rules
Opinion

Analysis: Business gives big thumbs down on Prabowo’s anti-graft drive
Europe

Indonesia decries double standards in nuclear weapons control
Archipelago

Police probe death of 12-year-old allegedly abused by stepmother
Economy

Industrial salt, sugar self-sufficiency push faces reality check
Editorial

Discriminating against teachers
Companies

Soemadipradja & Taher relocates office to strengthen long-term sustainability
Economy

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Indonesia’s high-stakes trade bet with Washington nears its moment of truth

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.