TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
Halal provisions in US-RI trade deal draw pushback
Crackdown on August unrest biggest state suppression since 1998: Report

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
Halal provisions in US-RI trade deal draw pushback
Crackdown on August unrest biggest state suppression since 1998: Report

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

In search of the first female ASEAN secretary-general

After 50 years and 15 male secretaries-general, the time has come for ASEAN to break its longest-standing glass ceiling. As Indonesia prepares to nominate the next chief, a historic opportunity emerges to prove that the region’s future is both inclusive and ready for female leadership at the very top.

Mutiara Indriani, Ma. Aurora D. Geotina-Garcia and Yohanes Sulaiman (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Canberra/Manila/Jakarta
Tue, February 24, 2026 Published on Feb. 22, 2026 Published on 2026-02-22T20:19:28+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The ASEAN Secretariat building in Jakarta was inaugurated in August 2019 in conjunction with the 52nd anniversary of ASEAN. The ASEAN Secretariat building in Jakarta was inaugurated in August 2019 in conjunction with the 52nd anniversary of ASEAN. (JP/Seto Wardhana)

I

n the 50 years since the establishment of the ASEAN Secretariat (ASEC) on Feb. 24, 1976, all 15 of its secretaries-general have been men. This is not a critique of their service but an observation of an unbroken pattern.

In slightly less than two years, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn from Cambodia, will conclude his term. According to the principle of country alphabetical rotation, Indonesia will nominate the next ASEAN chief.

This presents a historic opportunity. It will be over three decades since an Indonesian held the post, at a time when ASEAN was an organization of six member states. Today, ASEAN is a dynamic and diverse community of 11 nations, with Timor-Leste as its newest member.

However, ASEAN now faces a vastly different world characterized by increasing competition and heightened tensions due to realignments in the international order, including rapid digital transformation, unprecedented global warming, potential public health crises and rising transnational criminal activities, all with existential consequences.

The central question, therefore, is what kind of leadership in this new challenging era will be required of ASEC, “envisioned to be the nerve center of a strong and confident ASEAN Community that is globally respected for acting in full compliance with its Charter and in the best interest of its people”?

One prospective answer can be gleaned from ASEAN’s own foundational document, the ASEAN Charter. Under Article 11 paragraph 1, it explicitly states that the selection of the secretary-general should give “due consideration to integrity, capability and professional experience, and gender equality." The implementation of the last item remains elusive so far.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Merit and competence must still be the overriding selection criteria, but gender balance also deserves consideration when all other factors are equal. This is not meant to interfere with a sovereign state's decision-making process to nominate its candidate, but merely a call to ensure the process is more inclusive, fit for purpose and future-ready. Besides the gender dimension, other factors can also be considered.   

Popular

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

Related Articles

In search of the first female ASEAN secretary-general

The rise of foreign policy presidents in leaderless world

From the US-led rules-based order to multipolar international law

Related Article

In search of the first female ASEAN secretary-general

The rise of foreign policy presidents in leaderless world

From the US-led rules-based order to multipolar international law

Public spat between two ministers raises questions about weak coordination

Beyond credit: Rethinking KUR for real economic development

Popular

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

More in Opinion

 View more
The reflection of motorists is seen in the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building sign, in Jakarta, on June 27, 2023.
Opinion

Analysis: Business gives big thumbs down on Prabowo’s anti-graft drive
New intake: Coordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (second left), accompanied by SMA Pradita Dirgantara senior high school president director Ari Presmena Tarigan, chats with students on Wednesday at the Get to Know Garuda Transformation School event in Boyolali, Central Java.
Editorial

Discriminating against teachers
President Prabowo Subianto (right) on Feb. 19, shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump during the Board of Peace council summit at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, DC.
Academia

A trade pact that weakens Indonesia

Highlight
This aerial picture taken on May 14, 2023 shows a general view of PT. Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP), one of the biggest nickel producers in North Konawe, Central Sulawesi. At least 13 people were killed and 38 injured in eastern Indonesia on December 24, 2023 in an explosion at a Chinese-funded nickel-processing plant owned by PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS) in the Morowali Industrial Park, the owner of the industrial park that hosts the facility said.
Companies

Indonesia mulls revoking license for nickel company after fatal landslide
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right) show the signed trade deal documents in Washington, US, on February 19, 2026, as witnessed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Indonesia and the US finalized the trade deal that locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce.
Editorial

A deal that settles nothing
US President Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with President Prabowo Subianto at the “Board of Peace“ meeting during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on Jan. 22, 2026.
Politics

Halal provisions in US-RI trade deal draw pushback

The Latest

 View more
Society

LPDP alumni controversy rekindles debate over return rules
Opinion

Analysis: Business gives big thumbs down on Prabowo’s anti-graft drive
Europe

Indonesia decries double standards in nuclear weapons control
Archipelago

Police probe death of 12-year-old allegedly abused by stepmother
Economy

Industrial salt, sugar self-sufficiency push faces reality check
Editorial

Discriminating against teachers
Companies

Soemadipradja & Taher relocates office to strengthen long-term sustainability
Economy

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

In search of the first female ASEAN secretary-general

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.