Presidency for all: Indonesia’s human rights diplomacy

As Indonesia takes the helm of the UN Human Rights Council for the first time, we are championing a "Presidency for all" that bridges global divides and centers on human dignity. This historic leadership marks our commitment to proving that democratic resilience at home can drive principled, inclusive justice on the world stage.

Mugiyanto (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, February 24, 2026 Published on Feb. 22, 2026

The 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council opens in Geneva on Sept. 9, 2024. The 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council opens in Geneva on Sept. 9, 2024. (AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

t the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Indonesia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro is presiding over the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), which began on Monday. This marks a historic milestone for Indonesia; it is our first time holding the presidency since the council’s inception in 2006.

This appointment signals the international community’s confidence in our nation’s diplomatic maturity and our steadfast commitment to universal freedoms. It represents a defining chapter in Indonesia’s human rights diplomacy, a responsibility that demands integrity, inclusivity and principled leadership. Our chosen theme, “Presidency for all,” captures the essence of our approach: a Human Rights Council that serves all people, engages all nations and protects all rights without discrimination or selectivity.

The global human rights landscape is increasingly fraught. Armed conflicts persist, inequality widens and climate change threatens the very livelihoods of entire communities. Simultaneously, we face a retreat of democracy in certain regions and a shrinking of civic space in others. While the digital revolution has opened new avenues for participation, it has also introduced unprecedented risks to privacy, dignity and freedom of expression.

In this volatile context, the UNHRC occupies a pivotal position. As the principal intergovernmental body responsible for protecting human rights, it must operate amid intense geopolitical tensions and competing narratives regarding sovereignty and accountability.

Indonesia’s presidency comes at a time when the credibility of multilateral institutions must be fortified. “Presidency for all” is our direct response to this challenge, a call to ensure the Council remains balanced, inclusive and firmly grounded in universal norms rather than political convenience.

Indonesia’s foreign policy doctrine, bebas dan aktif (independent and active), guides our global engagement. We remain independent in our judgment and active in our contribution to global peace and justice, as stipulated in our Constitution. As the world’s third-largest democracy and its most populous Muslim-majority nation, Indonesia’s journey demonstrates that pluralism, democratic governance and respect for diversity can not only coexist but reinforce one another.

Ambassador Sidharto’s leadership reflects this tradition. His role is to facilitate impartial dialogue, ensure procedural fairness and guide discussions with unwavering integrity. Beyond procedure, however, this presidency carries immense symbolic weight. It signals that a nation from the Global South, shaped by its own rigorous journey of democratic reform, can effectively steward the global human rights system.

