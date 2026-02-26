TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The economics of the US Supreme Court's tariff ruling

The US Supreme Court did the right thing by ruling that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA) “does not authorize the President to impose tariffs.”

Stephen S. Roach (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/New Haven, US
Thu, February 26, 2026 Published on Feb. 25, 2026 Published on 2026-02-25T09:57:05+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Police guard the United States Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on Jan. 9, 2026. Police guard the United States Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on Jan. 9, 2026. (AFP/Saul Loeb)

T

he United States Supreme Court did the right thing by ruling that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA) “does not authorize the President to impose tariffs.” Half of the Court’s conservative majority has, at long last, stood up to US President Donald Trump’s brazen overreach of executive power.

The court, claiming “no special competence in matters of economics or foreign affairs,” stayed in its lane, as dictated by Article III of the US Constitution, and focused solely on the legality of Trump’s signature tariff policies. Its six-three decision, with three conservatives joining the Court’s three liberal justices, effectively positioned the rule of law as the ultimate arbiter of terrible economic policy.

The court’s argument is based on a simple principle that Americans learn early in their education: Under the separation of powers doctrine, the Constitution grants taxing power solely to Congress. The corollary is that, notwithstanding the Trump administration’s absurd protestations, tariffs are indeed taxes on US companies and households. As Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion, the Court was not about to allow such a “transformative expansion of the President’s authority over tariff policy.”

Claiming no special competence in legal matters (apart from having a small office at Yale Law School), I am compelled to weigh in on the ruling’s economic implications, which align with the court’s underlying reasoning for three key reasons.

First, trade deficits are not the “emergency” that Trump claims, his justification for invoking the IEEPA and recklessly wielding the tariff cudgel. The US has run annual trade deficits in manufactured goods since 1976. Last year, despite the sharp increase in Trump’s now-illegal tariffs, the US trade deficit in goods hit a new record of US$1.2 trillion.

The real emergency is America’s extraordinary lack of savings. The net domestic saving rate fell to an estimated 0.2 percent of national income in 2025. Without domestic savings to fund economic growth, the US must import surplus savings from abroad and run outsize balance-of-payments and trade deficits to attract this foreign capital. Owing to massive, persistent federal budget deficits, aided and abetted by Trump’s own policies, an anemic savings trajectory promises huge trade deficits in the years to come.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Second, tariffs hurt US businesses and consumers. Despite Trump’s ridiculous claims to the contrary, tariffs are not paid by foreign countries; they are duties paid by importers for goods upon arrival in the US. The principal dissent to the majority opinion, written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, claims that “Congress ordinarily seeks ‘to give the President substantial authority and flexibility to protect America and the American people.’” Trump’s tariffs have done the opposite.

Popular

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

Related Articles

Why digital transformation must be on the leadership agenda

ASEAN’s power grid: The next investable infrastructure opportunity

Hidden deprivations behind poverty metrics

Related Article

Why digital transformation must be on the leadership agenda

ASEAN’s power grid: The next investable infrastructure opportunity

Hidden deprivations behind poverty metrics

After the court ruling: What’s next for the Indonesia-US trade deal?

Trump warns countries that 'play games' with US trade deals will face higher tariffs

Popular

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

More in Opinion

 View more
Buildings light up during sunset on Dec. 20, 2023, in Jakarta.
Academia

Why digital transformation must be on the leadership agenda
State-owned electricity firm PLN workers work on a transmission tower to resume power supply after an outage which affected several provinces on Sumatra Island in this undated picture.
Academia

ASEAN’s power grid: The next investable infrastructure opportunity
Human rights activist and Kamisan (Thursday) silent protest initiator Maria Catarina Sumarsih (center) stands under an umbrella during a rally outside the State Palace in Jakarta on Dec. 4, 2025. During the 889th edition of Kamisan, activists demanded several points, including stopping the criminalization of human rights defenders and fair resolution of past gross human rights violations.
Academia

The monk who shattered denials over state-sponsored rapes, killings

Highlight
A worker watches as trucks load up raw nickel near Sorowako, South Sulawesi on Jan. 8, 2014.
Regulations

Industry warns against disrupting nickel ecosystem under US trade pact
A police officer and local resident in South Tangerang collect dead fish from the Cisadane river following an industrial accident in early February 2026.
Editorial

Catastrophe in the suburbs
President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump (right) during the signing of the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, US, on Feb. 19, 2026. The trade deal locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce between Indonesia and the US.
Americas

US tariff deal tests Indonesia’s free and active doctrine

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Bali court jails two Britons for drug smuggling
Companies

Salim Group’s green energy arm saw 52% profit jump in 2025
Tech

Govt to ask Gojek, Grab to give Idul Fitri holiday bonus to drivers
Asia & Pacific

Hong Kong court overturns China critic Jimmy Lai's fraud conviction in rare legal victory
Middle East and Africa

Russia questions how Trump's Board of Peace will work with UN Security Council
Tech

Where AI lives: Southeast Asia's data center boom
Academia

Why digital transformation must be on the leadership agenda
Academia

ASEAN’s power grid: The next investable infrastructure opportunity
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The economics of the US Supreme Court's tariff ruling

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.