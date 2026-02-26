TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The monk who shattered denials over state-sponsored rapes, killings

The impunity of the 1998 criminals is the overarching feature of almost all state-sponsored violence in Indonesia’s past and recent history.

Ati Nurbaiti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
South Tangerang, Banten
Thu, February 26, 2026 Published on Feb. 25, 2026 Published on 2026-02-25T09:47:11+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Human rights activist and Kamisan (Thursday) silent protest initiator Maria Catarina Sumarsih (center) stands under an umbrella during a rally outside the State Palace in Jakarta on Dec. 4, 2025. During the 889th edition of Kamisan, activists demanded several points, including stopping the criminalization of human rights defenders and fair resolution of past gross human rights violations. Human rights activist and Kamisan (Thursday) silent protest initiator Maria Catarina Sumarsih (center) stands under an umbrella during a rally outside the State Palace in Jakarta on Dec. 4, 2025. During the 889th edition of Kamisan, activists demanded several points, including stopping the criminalization of human rights defenders and fair resolution of past gross human rights violations. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

T

he Buddhist monk in the courtroom historically defied decades of denial of state-sponsored violence, including the sexual torture and murder of women. The criminals and masterminds of the May 1998 riots remain free while survivors, mainly Chinese-Indonesians, still hesitate to step out beyond their closest circles.

The bikhuni (female monk) Suhu Shien, today’s formal name of Wiwin Suryadinata, testified about the rape and murder of her daughter following the May 1998 riots. Ita Martadinata, 17, was found dead in her room on Oct. 9, 1998. Forensic results had revealed wounds from repeated rape.

“Kill, kill, kill!” Wiwin exclaimed before the court. “[All victims] had families. What of the mothers who bore them, like myself, the fathers who raised them? Not only do I represent my child, but all [such] children in Indonesia; I represent the mothers whose children were killed.”

Her advocates say Ita was intimidated, deliberately prevented and punished for planning to address the United Nations in New York on the mass rapes, as one of a few volunteers assisting the victims. I attended Ita’s cremation, recalling only the sense of acute pain and unfathomable loss in the air.

The monk had agreed to testify in early February for the Civil Society Coalition Against Impunity. Its members are suing Culture Minister Fadli Zon, who has echoed the government’s doubts and denials about the “rumors” of the mass rapes in several towns in 1998.

The official fact-finding team on the riots had concluded that “deliberation” led to the riots. It reported “hundreds of sexual violence victims” before and after May 1998, cases “which were linked” to those during the riots. Almost all sexual crimes during the riots were “gang rape” in clear view of others. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In one stroke, Ita’s mother had not only ended her own silent trauma in public. Wiwin's testimony has loudly asserted the dignity of victims of all sexual assaults, dead or alive, in contrast with conventions that dump the girls and women as worthless, and worse. The National Commission for Violence against Women (Komnas Perempuan) cited one survivor who said her husband stopped speaking to her and disavowed her as his wife. The stigma against such victims has perpetuated denials of their torture and murder; not a single individual has been prosecuted for the crimes of May 1998. 

Popular

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

Related Articles

Modern slavery: Beyond the myth of chains and shackles

Sugiono to tout welfare at UN rights talks in Geneva

The Epstein files, white collar crimes: A lesson for Indonesia

Related Article

Modern slavery: Beyond the myth of chains and shackles

Sugiono to tout welfare at UN rights talks in Geneva

The Epstein files, white collar crimes: A lesson for Indonesia

The information monopoly: Why the disinformation bill threatens human rights

Why Indonesia is descending into legal darkness

Popular

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

More in Opinion

 View more
Buildings light up during sunset on Dec. 20, 2023, in Jakarta.
Academia

Why digital transformation must be on the leadership agenda
State-owned electricity firm PLN workers work on a transmission tower to resume power supply after an outage which affected several provinces on Sumatra Island in this undated picture.
Academia

ASEAN’s power grid: The next investable infrastructure opportunity
Human rights activist and Kamisan (Thursday) silent protest initiator Maria Catarina Sumarsih (center) stands under an umbrella during a rally outside the State Palace in Jakarta on Dec. 4, 2025. During the 889th edition of Kamisan, activists demanded several points, including stopping the criminalization of human rights defenders and fair resolution of past gross human rights violations.
Academia

The monk who shattered denials over state-sponsored rapes, killings

Highlight
A worker watches as trucks load up raw nickel near Sorowako, South Sulawesi on Jan. 8, 2014.
Regulations

Industry warns against disrupting nickel ecosystem under US trade pact
A police officer and local resident in South Tangerang collect dead fish from the Cisadane river following an industrial accident in early February 2026.
Editorial

Catastrophe in the suburbs
President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump (right) during the signing of the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, US, on Feb. 19, 2026. The trade deal locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce between Indonesia and the US.
Americas

US tariff deal tests Indonesia’s free and active doctrine

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Bali court jails two Britons for drug smuggling
Companies

Salim Group’s green energy arm saw 52% profit jump in 2025
Tech

Govt to ask Gojek, Grab to give Idul Fitri holiday bonus to drivers
Asia & Pacific

Hong Kong court overturns China critic Jimmy Lai's fraud conviction in rare legal victory
Middle East and Africa

Russia questions how Trump's Board of Peace will work with UN Security Council
Tech

Where AI lives: Southeast Asia's data center boom
Academia

Why digital transformation must be on the leadership agenda
Academia

ASEAN’s power grid: The next investable infrastructure opportunity
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The monk who shattered denials over state-sponsored rapes, killings

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.