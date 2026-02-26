TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why digital transformation must be on the leadership agenda

In companies that succeed, adoption is driven from the top down and reinforced from the bottom up, making digital tools integral to daily decision-making and execution.

Mark Dembitz (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Singapore
Thu, February 26, 2026 Published on Feb. 24, 2026 Published on 2026-02-24T08:32:06+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Buildings light up during sunset on Dec. 20, 2023, in Jakarta. Buildings light up during sunset on Dec. 20, 2023, in Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

I

ndonesia holds a strong and strategic position in the global digital economy, supported by a large internet user base, rapid technological development and high levels of digital adoption across businesses, from MSMEs to large corporations.

Yet amid this optimism, one fundamental question is rarely addressed candidly: Are Indonesian businesses truly becoming more productive in the digital era?

From working closely with companies across industries on their digital transformation journeys, I have observed recurring challenges: slow execution, fragmented operations and limited visibility into ongoing work. Management often struggles to obtain a clear view of priorities and progress. These issues risk suppressing company performance, national productivity and ultimately Indonesia’s collective competitiveness. 

Digital transformation does not happen automatically. It is a strategic leadership decision. Business leaders must go beyond funding technology to redesign how work gets done and embed workplace-specific digital platforms across the entire organization, starting with the C-suite. In companies that succeed, adoption is driven from the top down and reinforced from the bottom up, making digital tools integral to daily decision-making and execution. 

Many executives assume that once digital tools are purchased, productivity will automatically follow. In reality, competitiveness is not determined by procurement, but by how seamlessly tools are integrated into daily workflows and how effectively work is executed, turning ideas into solid, efficient and scalable outcomes without adding unnecessary complexity.

Research by Gartner in 2023 found that 47 percent of digital workers struggle to find the information they need to work effectively. On average, employees use 11 different applications, nearly double the number in 2019. This reflects the reality of modern work: information scattered across multiple platforms, with teams spending more time searching for data than executing tasks efficiently.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In daily business operations, this fragmentation becomes a tangible burden. Many companies today incur significant costs due to disconnected ways of working. The visible costs include subscriptions for multiple applications, employee training, integration requirements and system maintenance. Yet there are less visible costs often overlooked: time wasted searching for information, duplicated work, miscommunication between teams, slower decision-making and weakened accountability.

Popular

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

Related Articles

Is the Feb. 19 Indonesia–US trade deal fair?

Bangladesh’s return to democracy

Modern slavery: Beyond the myth of chains and shackles

Related Article

Is the Feb. 19 Indonesia–US trade deal fair?

Bangladesh’s return to democracy

Modern slavery: Beyond the myth of chains and shackles

AI 'arms race' risks human extinction, warns top computing expert

From the US-led rules-based order to multipolar international law

Popular

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

More in Opinion

 View more
Buildings light up during sunset on Dec. 20, 2023, in Jakarta.
Academia

Why digital transformation must be on the leadership agenda
State-owned electricity firm PLN workers work on a transmission tower to resume power supply after an outage which affected several provinces on Sumatra Island in this undated picture.
Academia

ASEAN’s power grid: The next investable infrastructure opportunity
Human rights activist and Kamisan (Thursday) silent protest initiator Maria Catarina Sumarsih (center) stands under an umbrella during a rally outside the State Palace in Jakarta on Dec. 4, 2025. During the 889th edition of Kamisan, activists demanded several points, including stopping the criminalization of human rights defenders and fair resolution of past gross human rights violations.
Academia

The monk who shattered denials over state-sponsored rapes, killings

Highlight
A worker watches as trucks load up raw nickel near Sorowako, South Sulawesi on Jan. 8, 2014.
Regulations

Industry warns against disrupting nickel ecosystem under US trade pact
A police officer and local resident in South Tangerang collect dead fish from the Cisadane river following an industrial accident in early February 2026.
Editorial

Catastrophe in the suburbs
President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump (right) during the signing of the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, US, on Feb. 19, 2026. The trade deal locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce between Indonesia and the US.
Americas

US tariff deal tests Indonesia’s free and active doctrine

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Bali court jails two Britons for drug smuggling
Companies

Salim Group’s green energy arm saw 52% profit jump in 2025
Tech

Govt to ask Gojek, Grab to give Idul Fitri holiday bonus to drivers
Asia & Pacific

Hong Kong court overturns China critic Jimmy Lai's fraud conviction in rare legal victory
Middle East and Africa

Russia questions how Trump's Board of Peace will work with UN Security Council
Tech

Where AI lives: Southeast Asia's data center boom
Academia

Why digital transformation must be on the leadership agenda
Academia

ASEAN’s power grid: The next investable infrastructure opportunity
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why digital transformation must be on the leadership agenda

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.