Child suicide exposes Indonesia’s mental health gap

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Signs of suicidality, defined as the risk of suicide as indicated by suicidal behavior or ideation, are increasing among the nation's youth amid socioeconomic pressures and limited mental health support.
he suicide of a pupil in East Nusa Tenggara earlier this month has renewed concerns about child mental health. The incident has highlighted a broader pattern of distress among young people and the systems that struggle to support them.
Meanwhile in Bandung, West Java, a mental health screening of 148,239 students found that 71,433 children, or 48.19 percent, showed signs of mental health issues.
Psychologists warn the situation has reached an alarming level and requires professional intervention beyond what school counselors can provide.
There is limited national surveillance on child and adolescent mental health. Stigma, cultural norms and weak reporting systems mean many incidents of self-harm and suicide never enter official records.
UNICEF Indonesia reports that adolescents face high levels of psychological pressure, including academic stress, social expectations and limited access to mental health support. These pressures often remain invisible until a crisis occurs.
According to the World Health Organization, more than 720,000 people globally die due to suicide each year. Nearly 80 percent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, where young people face multiple social and economic pressures. Suicide is now among the top five causes of death for adolescents worldwide.
Indonesia is not alone in confronting this challenge, but its ability to respond is constrained by limited data and uneven access to care. Many families avoid disclosing suicide attempts or suicide deaths, leaving the crisis largely invisible. Without reliable data, policymakers struggle to design effective prevention strategies or allocate resources where they are most needed.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.