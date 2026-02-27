TheJakartaPost

The Philippines faces a defining year for ASEAN

As 2026 ASEAN chair, the Philippines is expected to assume a more proactive role in sustaining dialogue among member states, minimizing the risk of miscalculation and helping to prevent tensions from escalating.

Ong Bo Yang (The Jakarta Post)
ANN/The Phnom Penh Post/Phnom Penh
Fri, February 27, 2026 Published on Feb. 26, 2026

Top diplomats and senior officials from Southeast Asian countries take a group photo on Jan. 29, 2026, during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Cebu City, the Philippines. Top diplomats and senior officials from Southeast Asian countries take a group photo on Jan. 29, 2026, during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Cebu City, the Philippines. (AFP/Pool/Jam Sta Rosa)

The Philippines leads ASEAN this year, and its chairmanship is themed “Navigating Our Future, Together”.

There are a plethora of issues it must navigate as the grouping marks the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, particularly in safeguarding ASEAN’s central role amid an increasingly competitive and contested strategic landscape, maritime cooperation, Myanmar’s reform efforts, the Cambodia-Thailand border conflict and artificial intelligence.

Timor-Leste joined ASEAN last year as its 11th member, and the Philippines will help assimilate the country by providing guidance. Both nations are largely Catholic, and this shared religious and cultural heritage may facilitate closer mutual understanding and ties between them.

After maintaining observer status since 1986, Papua New Guinea is seeking membership to strengthen economic integration and regional ties. At the 46th ASEAN Summit, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto endorsed its bid, signaling regional support. There are ongoing discussions about elevating Papua New Guinea’s ASEAN standing to special observer status.

ASEAN Centrality is of paramount importance during turbulent times, with rising protectionism and conflicts regionally and internationally.

At the Special Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers in December 2025, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono highlighted the bloc’s significance in maintaining regional stability and unity, which helps ensure that ASEAN is not reduced to a pawn amid strategic rivalries and competition among major powers.

Given the number of conflicts regionally and internationally, Sugiono also reinforced that peace in the region was precious and must be actively safeguarded. This can be realized by resolving disagreements through dialogue and collaboration.

Warm Takes

The hidden burnout behind self-care
Politics

Son of 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid jailed in $17 billion corruption case
Asia & Pacific

Pakistan bombs Kabul in 'open war' on Taliban government

Companies

South Korea set to finally a get fully functioning Google Maps
Regulations

Private power producers raise alarm over coal supply squeeze
Academia

The Philippines faces a defining year for ASEAN
Jakarta

Jakarta padel boom rattles residential areas
Academia

Child suicide exposes Indonesia’s mental health gap
