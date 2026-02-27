The Philippines faces a defining year for ASEAN

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
As 2026 ASEAN chair, the Philippines is expected to assume a more proactive role in sustaining dialogue among member states, minimizing the risk of miscalculation and helping to prevent tensions from escalating.
The Philippines leads ASEAN this year, and its chairmanship is themed “Navigating Our Future, Together”.
There are a plethora of issues it must navigate as the grouping marks the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, particularly in safeguarding ASEAN’s central role amid an increasingly competitive and contested strategic landscape, maritime cooperation, Myanmar’s reform efforts, the Cambodia-Thailand border conflict and artificial intelligence.
Timor-Leste joined ASEAN last year as its 11th member, and the Philippines will help assimilate the country by providing guidance. Both nations are largely Catholic, and this shared religious and cultural heritage may facilitate closer mutual understanding and ties between them.
After maintaining observer status since 1986, Papua New Guinea is seeking membership to strengthen economic integration and regional ties. At the 46th ASEAN Summit, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto endorsed its bid, signaling regional support. There are ongoing discussions about elevating Papua New Guinea’s ASEAN standing to special observer status.
ASEAN Centrality is of paramount importance during turbulent times, with rising protectionism and conflicts regionally and internationally.
At the Special Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers in December 2025, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono highlighted the bloc’s significance in maintaining regional stability and unity, which helps ensure that ASEAN is not reduced to a pawn amid strategic rivalries and competition among major powers.
Given the number of conflicts regionally and internationally, Sugiono also reinforced that peace in the region was precious and must be actively safeguarded. This can be realized by resolving disagreements through dialogue and collaboration.
