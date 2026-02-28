TheJakartaPost

The gavel, not the gun: Rethinking TNI’s role in counterterrorism

As Indonesia deliberates the military’s role in domestic security, the priority must remain the preservation of the criminal justice system over purely kinetic solutions. Effective counterterrorism is measured not by the neutralization of threats, but by the state’s ability to uphold legal accountability under civilian oversight.

D. Nicky Fahrizal (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, February 28, 2026

Sights set: An Indonesian Military (TNI) soldier takes part in a counterterrorism drill on Oct. 20, 2022, in Sanur, Denpasar, Bali, ahead of a G20 Summit in Bali the next month. Sights set: An Indonesian Military (TNI) soldier takes part in a counterterrorism drill on Oct. 20, 2022, in Sanur, Denpasar, Bali, ahead of a G20 Summit in Bali the next month. (Antara/Fikri Yusuf)

T

o this day, the proposed involvement of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in counterterrorism remains one of the most deeply polarized subjects in public discourse. This debate escalated in mid-2020 as a logical consequence of Law No. 5/2018, which revised the legal framework for the eradication of terrorism.

Essentially, the 2018 Law opened a legal avenue for the TNI’s involvement by classifying counterterrorism under military operations other than war (MOOTW). This aligns with the military’s primary duties as outlined in TNI Law No. 34/2004 and the subsequent Law No. 3/2025. Consequently, from a constitutional standpoint, a military role in counterterrorism is not an anomaly; rather, it is a justified action built upon a solid legal foundation.

However, this legal reality raises a crucial question: How should we define the limits of military involvement to ensure it remains harmonious with the country’s criminal justice system? Establishing a proportional role is essential to guarantee that every operation stays strictly within legal boundaries.

We must emphasize that the ultimate indicator of successful counterterrorism is the upholding of legal accountability, specifically, the state’s ability to bring perpetrators to justice through a court of law, rather than merely neutralizing threats on the ground through the use of force.

A 2020 CSIS Commentary, “Legal Observation on TNI’s Involvement in Counterterrorism”, previously underlined that early drafts of the Presidential Regulation contained numerous legal loopholes. These gaps risked overlapping with the jurisdictions of civilian authorities such as the National Police and the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), potentially threatening human rights and disrupting the criminal justice system.

Therefore, any military involvement must be regulated with exceptionally strict boundaries, subjected to civilian oversight, and positioned strictly as a supporting system rather than a primary actor during times of civil order.

Recent developments offer some cause for optimism. The draft presidential regulation (Perpres) circulating in early 2026 shows significant improvements in financial governance. While the 2020 draft risked financial deviations by allowing non-state budget (APBN) funding, a direct violation of the TNI Law, the 2026 iteration has corrected this path. The current policy underscores a centralized funding system strictly through the APBN, ensuring that all military operations remain fully accountable to the state’s fiscal oversight.

Sights set: An Indonesian Military (TNI) soldier takes part in a counterterrorism drill on Oct. 20, 2022, in Sanur, Denpasar, Bali, ahead of a G20 Summit in Bali the next month.
The gavel, not the gun: Rethinking TNI’s role in counterterrorism
President Prabowo Subianto disembarks from the presidential aircraft on Feb. 17, 2026, upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, DC.
Prabowo leans into history on visit to the US
A medical professional uses a TeleCTG device on a pregnant woman's stomach in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, on Nov. 17, 2018.
The digital divide in basic health care: Obstacles in eastern Indonesia

Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza (center), beneficial owner of fuel terminal company PT Orbit Terminal Merak and son of oil tycoon Riza Chalid, is escorted out of the courtroom at the Jakrta Corruption Court in Jakarta on Feb. 27, 2026. Judges send Kerry for 15 years in prison after finding him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to terminal lease with state energy firm Pertamina.
Fugitive oil tycoon under spotlight after graft verdicts
.
Gen Z’s marital shift
State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi talks to journalist during a press briefing at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on July 25, 2025.
S&P flags rising fiscal risks from debt costs

