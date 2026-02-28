Why we keep building innovation that never innovates

Cutting-edA technician checks a medical device on Nov. 19, 2025, during the inauguration of the Emirates-Indonesia Cardiology Hospital at the Solo Technopark in Surakarta, Central Java, A technician checks a medical device on Nov. 19, 2025, during the inauguration of the Emirates-Indonesia Cardiology Hospital at the Solo Technopark in Surakarta, Central Java. The new hospital features modern facilities and advanced medical technology for diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

It is time to restructure the current system, which is set up to keep building one technology facility after another that produces everything but actual innovation, by addressing the incentives that make repetition more attractive than real change.

F or more than a decade, the same scene has replayed itself. A new technology park is announced, a new science center is inaugurated; a new name, a new logo, a new ribbon-cutting ceremony. The language changes slightly, sometimes in English, sometimes in Indonesian, but the promise stays the same: This time, innovation will happen. Then, quietly, nothing changes.

A few years later, another park appears. Sometimes it is in the same city; sometimes it falls under a different ministry. Sometimes it is attached to a university, other times it is branded as a regional hub. The expectation remains unchanged, despite the mounting evidence that previous versions failed to produce innovation-driven enterprises. Spending continues and reports thicken. But the results fail to appear.

This is often framed as a problem of execution or patience. It is neither. It is a problem of structural repetition. The system keeps doing the same thing because it is not rewarded for learning; it is rewarded for continuity.

Building a technopark is administratively "clean". Budgets are absorbed, outputs are visible and indicators can be checked off. The act itself signals progress, even when the underlying process remains inert.

When outcomes disappoint, the response is not to dismantle the structure or question its assumptions. Instead, the response is to rebuild the same structure under a different name. In systems terms, this is not stubbornness. It is equilibrium.

Government-led innovation projects function as amplifiers, not initiators. They raise visibility and mobilize attention temporarily, but they do not alter the deeper "attractors" that govern behavior.

Universities remain exam-oriented and risk-averse. Corporations continue to absorb capable talent into stable, safe roles. Students learn how to innovate without ever being permitted to practice innovation. Once the initial enthusiasm fades, the system reverts to its baseline and the cycle restarts. This explains why technoparks proliferate without producing founders.