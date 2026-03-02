TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
Garuda Indonesia suspends flights from and to Doha
Indonesia monitors pilgrims, migrants as US-Israel strikes on Iran raise war fears
Iran leader Khamenei killed in massive US and Israeli attack, Trump says

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
Garuda Indonesia suspends flights from and to Doha
Indonesia monitors pilgrims, migrants as US-Israel strikes on Iran raise war fears
Iran leader Khamenei killed in massive US and Israeli attack, Trump says

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Indonesia’s trade gamble amid Trump’s policy mood swings

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, March 2, 2026 Published on Feb. 27, 2026 Published on 2026-02-27T17:04:32+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
US President Donald Trump greets President Prabowo Subianto during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. Trump landed in Egypt on October 13 for a summit on Gaza, following a lightning visit to Israel after a ceasefire he brokered entered into force. US President Donald Trump greets President Prabowo Subianto during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. Trump landed in Egypt on October 13 for a summit on Gaza, following a lightning visit to Israel after a ceasefire he brokered entered into force. (AFP/Evan Vucci)

I

ndonesia’s much-celebrated breakthrough in lowering United States tariffs is already losing its shine. Just one day after the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) was sealed, securing a headline tariff cut to 19 percent, the US Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump’s earlier tariff regime was unlawful. The question now is not how deep the cut appears on paper, but whether Indonesia has genuinely strengthened its bargaining position or is merely navigating an increasingly unpredictable trade landscape.

On Feb. 20, the Supreme Court found that most of Trump’s sweeping tariff measures could not be justified under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), ruling that the administration had acted arbitrarily in imposing blanket tariffs.

A day later, Trump responded by authorizing a 10 percent global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows temporary measures of up to 150 days, with implementation scheduled for Feb. 24. Yet within hours, the policy shifted again: global tariffs were raised to 15 percent, with Trump insisting the increase was fully lawful.

Against this backdrop, the substance of the ART takes on greater significance. On Feb. 19, both governments finalized its contours with apparent clarity. While Indonesia is expected to undertake at least 217 commitments compared with only six on the US side, the deal was nonetheless framed as mutually beneficial.

Most significantly, 1,819 Indonesian tariff lines will receive zero-duty access to the US market, covering major export earners such as crude palm oil, coffee, cocoa, spices, rubber, electronic components, semiconductors and aircraft parts. Textiles and apparel will also enjoy zero tariffs under a tariff-rate quota scheme, with quotas linked to Indonesia’s imports of US cotton and man-made fibers.

This preferential access is economically defensible. In 2025, the US recorded a US$23.7 billion goods trade deficit with Indonesia, suggesting that expanded access for Indonesian exports could just as plausibly widen rather than reduce that imbalance.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Some critics may therefore view the agreement as disproportionately costly. Yet its logic lies less in headline tariff rates than in strategic differentiation. In international trade, even small tariff differentials can influence sourcing decisions, supply chain allocation and long-term investment flows. By securing selective zero-tariff access, Indonesia avoids uniform competition and preserves relative advantages in priority sectors.

Popular

Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'

Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
Garuda Indonesia suspends flights from and to Doha

Garuda Indonesia suspends flights from and to Doha

Related Articles

Analysis: Business gives big thumbs down on Prabowo’s anti-graft drive

Halal provisions in US-RI trade deal draw pushback

Those who most need to understand AI don't get it

Related Article

Analysis: Business gives big thumbs down on Prabowo’s anti-graft drive

Halal provisions in US-RI trade deal draw pushback

Those who most need to understand AI don't get it

Businesses seek AI regulatory clarity as caution hampers investment

Illegal tobacco excise plan casts haze over market fairness, policy certainty

Popular

Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'

Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
Garuda Indonesia suspends flights from and to Doha

Garuda Indonesia suspends flights from and to Doha

More in Opinion

 View more
An electronic quotation board displays numbers of the Nikkei Stock Average on Jan. 5 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo.
Academia

Blistering EM equity rally can't keep this pace up. Can it?
A crew member (left) from the OceanXplorer, a research vessel operated by the marine nonprofit OceanX, completes safety protocols with the pilot of a submersible on Jan. 12, 2026, prior to a deep-sea mission in the waters off Sulawesi Island
Academia

Who owns the ocean’s genetic wealth?
A group of demonstrators gesture on Oct. 30, 2025, as they call for better working conditions during a labor rally near National Monument Square in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Making human rights due diligence work for social justice in Indonesia

Highlight
Cargo ships and tankers are seen off coast city of Fujairah, in the Strait of Hormuz in the northern Emirate on February 25, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Major Saudi refinery, Kurdish and Israeli oil, gas fields shut amid Mideast strikes
Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, Iran, on Feb 28, 2026 in this screen grab taken from video after Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel had launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran.
Editorial

Stop the spiral
Qatar Airways and Emirates Airways plane is parked at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport as some flights to Dubai and Doha cancelled following strikes on Iran launched by the United States and Israel, in Kuta, Bali on March 1, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia monitors pilgrims, migrants as US-Israel strikes on Iran raise war fears

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Cyprus steers EU toward reliable trade, global partnership
Economy

Import surge, export slowdown shrink trade surplus in January
Middle East and Africa

Major Saudi refinery, Kurdish and Israeli oil, gas fields shut amid Mideast strikes
Markets

US dollar gains as Iran conflict fuels safe‑haven demand, higher oil
Economy

Inflation surges to near three-year high amid Ramadan demand spike
Middle East and Africa

China calls for ceasefire, diplomacy to end Middle East conflict
Society

Japan draws Indonesian workers amid #KaburAjaDulu trend
FEATURES

Show up, show off and call it self-care: Strong is the new flex
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Indonesia’s trade gamble amid Trump’s policy mood swings

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.