Jakarta Post
Making human rights due diligence work for social justice in Indonesia

To turn a paper tiger into a genuine catalyst for social justice, Indonesia must move beyond voluntary pledges and adopt a supported mandate that balances global trade demands with the practical needs of local businesses and workers.

Tauvik Muhamad (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, March 2, 2026 Published on Feb. 28, 2026

A group of demonstrators gesture on Oct. 30, 2025, as they call for better working conditions during a labor rally near National Monument Square in Central Jakarta. A group of demonstrators gesture on Oct. 30, 2025, as they call for better working conditions during a labor rally near National Monument Square in Central Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

T

he global call to realize the theme of this year’s World Social Justice Day 2026, “Renewed Commitment to Social Development and Social Justice”, resonates deeply in Indonesia. Toward this end, a recently renewed pledge between the government and employers presents a vision that aligns with global norms, including the Multinational Enterprise (MNE) Declaration of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

This pledge, which promotes responsible business conduct (RBC) and places human rights due diligence (HRDD) at its core, signals that respecting human rights at work is no longer an option in Indonesia. It is a fundamental standard.

This is in keeping with the government's plan to issue a new presidential regulation (Perpres) that will mandate HRDD for companies with more than 2,000 employees, all exporting companies and their supply chains as well as specific high-risk industrial sectors by 2028. This move aims to replace the voluntary actions previously defined under Perpres No. 60/2023 and the subsequent PRISMA platform of the Human Rights Ministry, which merely encouraged self-assessments.

However, a commitment, no matter how noble, is merely ink on paper. The true test is its real-world application. While the proposed Perpres is a promising step, significant gaps remain.

To achieve the social justice aspirations we commemorated on Feb. 20, we must address implementation challenges swiftly to ensure that the new rule becomes a true catalyst for change rather than another paper tiger.

The push for a new Perpres is not merely symbolic; it is also a response to shifting global trade dynamics. With the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) and Germany’s Supply Chain Act coming into force, mandatory human rights reporting is now a prerequisite for access to premium markets.

Furthermore, Indonesia’s aspiration to join the OECD depends on demonstrating enforceable standards for ethical business conduct. The draft regulation aims to level the playing field, balancing productivity with essential labor protections.

More in Opinion

 View more
An electronic quotation board displays numbers of the Nikkei Stock Average on Jan. 5 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo.
Academia

Blistering EM equity rally can't keep this pace up. Can it?
A crew member (left) from the OceanXplorer, a research vessel operated by the marine nonprofit OceanX, completes safety protocols with the pilot of a submersible on Jan. 12, 2026, prior to a deep-sea mission in the waters off Sulawesi Island
Academia

Who owns the ocean’s genetic wealth?
A group of demonstrators gesture on Oct. 30, 2025, as they call for better working conditions during a labor rally near National Monument Square in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Making human rights due diligence work for social justice in Indonesia

Cargo ships and tankers are seen off coast city of Fujairah, in the Strait of Hormuz in the northern Emirate on February 25, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Major Saudi refinery, Kurdish and Israeli oil, gas fields shut amid Mideast strikes
Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, Iran, on Feb 28, 2026 in this screen grab taken from video after Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel had launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran.
Editorial

Stop the spiral
Qatar Airways and Emirates Airways plane is parked at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport as some flights to Dubai and Doha cancelled following strikes on Iran launched by the United States and Israel, in Kuta, Bali on March 1, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia monitors pilgrims, migrants as US-Israel strikes on Iran raise war fears

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Cyprus steers EU toward reliable trade, global partnership
Economy

Import surge, export slowdown shrink trade surplus in January
Middle East and Africa

Major Saudi refinery, Kurdish and Israeli oil, gas fields shut amid Mideast strikes
Markets

US dollar gains as Iran conflict fuels safe‑haven demand, higher oil
Economy

Inflation surges to near three-year high amid Ramadan demand spike
Middle East and Africa

China calls for ceasefire, diplomacy to end Middle East conflict
Society

Japan draws Indonesian workers amid #KaburAjaDulu trend
Show up, show off and call it self-care: Strong is the new flex
