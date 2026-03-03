TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Strikes without shield: Indonesia cannot mediate what it cannot survive

Diplomatic capital may be Indonesia’s greatest asset, but in a Middle East redefined by missile exchanges and succession crises, Jakarta is discovering that moral authority cannot stop a warhead it has no defense against.

Hree P. Samudra (The Jakarta Post)
New York, United States
Tue, March 3, 2026

An intercepted projectile falls into the sea on March 1, 2026, near Dubai's Palm Jumeirah archipelago. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, killing Iran's supreme leader and top military leaders, prompting authorities to retaliate with strikes on Israel, and US bases across the Gulf. An intercepted projectile falls into the sea on March 1, 2026, near Dubai's Palm Jumeirah archipelago. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, killing Iran's supreme leader and top military leaders, prompting authorities to retaliate with strikes on Israel, and US bases across the Gulf. (AFP/Fadel Senna)

H

ours after the United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury last Saturday, Iran fired missiles at every Gulf Arab state hosting US forces, claiming several lives and injuring many others. The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) transits, was declared effectively closed by Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Within 12 hours of the first US bomb falling on Tehran, what had begun as a bilateral confrontation had become a region-wide missile exchange, one that reached countries where more than half a million Indonesian citizens live and work.

Jakarta's response arrived later that evening. The Foreign Ministry expressed deep regret, urged maximum restraint, and announced that President Prabowo Subianto was "willing to travel to Tehran to conduct mediation".

By the time the statement was published, however, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was dead, killed in an Israeli airstrike. Iranian state media confirmed the death shortly thereafter. Tehran plunged into a succession crisis, and while Iran's constitution does provide for an interim leadership council, no figure in Tehran at this moment commands the political standing to negotiate with a foreign mediator. The offer was principled, yet it was instantly obsolete.

The chasm between intention and reality runs deeper than one statement. Indonesia signed the Board of Peace (BoP) charter on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2026, joining the body established under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 to oversee Gaza's reconstruction.

Prabowo framed it as a continuation of the Bandung Principles, of sovereignty, noninterference and peaceful settlement of disputes, deliberately casting the scope wider than Gaza by invoking "regional stability" and the principle’s broader mandate.

That ambiguity was strategic at the time; it gave Jakarta diplomatic flexibility. After Feb. 28, it became a liability. A charter broad enough to cover "regional stability" is broad enough to drag Indonesia into a conflict it has no capacity to manage.

Smoke rises following an explosion on March 1, 2026, in Tehran, after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran.
The perils of a power vacuum in Iran
A relative of one of the victims of extrajudicial killings of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterteʼs drug war cries next to the urn of her son on Feb. 20 during the inurnment rites at the Shrine of Healing (Dambana ng Paghilom) at a cemetery in Caloocan, Metro Manila.
Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
Foreign ministers and other diplomats of ASEAN nations pose for a group photo on Jan. 29 during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Cebu City, the Philippines.
ASEAN integration only shield against multipolar storms

A plume of smoke ascends after a military strike on the capital Tehran on March 2, 2026. The Israeli military said it began a new “broad strike“ on Tehran on March 2, as AFP journalists reported hearing loud explosions in central and eastern parts of the Iranian capital. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, killing Iran's supreme leader and top military leaders, prompting authorities to retaliate with strikes on Israel and across the Gulf.
Half a million Indonesians in limbo as Middle East conflict escalates
President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump (right) during the signing of the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, DC, on Feb. 19, 2026. The trade deal locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce between Indonesia and the US.
Sovereignty for soybeans?
A boat approaches the St Kitt's and Nevis-flagged container ship Marsa Victory while cruising in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Khasab in Oman's northern Musandam peninsula on June 25, 2025.
Businesses on edge as US-Iran conflict threatens fuel supplies, higher inflation

