TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'
USS Lincoln aircraft carrier 'not hit' in Iranian missile attack: Pentagon
The ART of the bad deal
Indonesia monitors pilgrims, migrants as US-Israel strikes on Iran raise war fears

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'
USS Lincoln aircraft carrier 'not hit' in Iranian missile attack: Pentagon
The ART of the bad deal
Indonesia monitors pilgrims, migrants as US-Israel strikes on Iran raise war fears

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The perils of a power vacuum in Iran

Because power vacuums cannot be targeted by precision munitions or mapped by satellite imagery, the United States' strategic thinking systematically underestimates the danger they pose.

Stephen Holmes (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Berlin
Tue, March 3, 2026 Published on Mar. 2, 2026 Published on 2026-03-02T12:21:04+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Smoke rises following an explosion on March 1, 2026, in Tehran, after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran. Smoke rises following an explosion on March 1, 2026, in Tehran, after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran. (Reuters/Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) )

C

ritics of the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel point out that US President Donald Trump has no plan for what comes next. And they are not wrong: when Trump boasts that he can resolve wars in a single day, he merely exposes the limits of his attention span. But the real problem is not the shortness of Trump’s time horizon; it’s the narrowness of his threat perception.

While Trump’s bombing campaign reflects no strategy in any traditional sense, it is based on a clear operating assumption: the Iranian regime poses a threat to US security, and destroying the regime eliminates the threat. It is the same basic belief that animated previous US wars of choice, from Iraq to Libya. The assumption was wrong then, and it is likely to prove catastrophically wrong now.

The US possesses an extraordinary capacity to destroy centralized state power from the air, but no comparable capacity to manage what follows. Because power vacuums cannot be targeted by precision munitions or mapped by satellite imagery, US strategic thinking systematically underestimates the danger they pose.

This reflects a recurring cognitive bias in the US: threats we cannot address militarily receive less weight than those we can. But the gravest and most durable risks often emerge after centralized control collapses, when arsenals are dispersed, custodial chains fracture and accountability disappears.

The Iraq war should have made this clear. In 2003, the US destroyed the Iraqi state on the premise that Saddam Hussein’s regime posed a direct and acute danger to US security. What followed the regime’s fall has not been safety but chaos. Hundreds of arms depots were looted within days. Black markets were flooded with small arms, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), and mortar rounds, which landed in the hands of actors who were far less predictable, visible and deterrable than Saddam’s regime.

This included the Islamic State, which eventually rose from the rubble of Iraq’s dissolved institutions. When it overran Mosul in 2014, it captured large stocks of US-supplied weaponry from Iraqi army bases, a second generation of proliferation cascading from the original act of state destruction. The pattern has been structural, not accidental.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Libya should have reinforced that lesson. After North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces helped topple Muammar al-Gaddafi in 2011, state institutions swiftly collapsed, and some 3,000–12,000 shoulder launchable man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) capable of downing civilian airliners vanished, only to reappear in the arms markets of the Sahel, Sinai, Gaza and beyond.

Popular

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'

Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'
USS Lincoln aircraft carrier 'not hit' in Iranian missile attack: Pentagon

USS Lincoln aircraft carrier 'not hit' in Iranian missile attack: Pentagon

Related Articles

Attack by two drones on US embassy in Saudi capital sparks 'limited' fire

Sovereignty for soybeans?

Major Saudi refinery, Kurdish and Israeli oil, gas fields shut amid Mideast strikes

Related Article

Attack by two drones on US embassy in Saudi capital sparks 'limited' fire

Sovereignty for soybeans?

Major Saudi refinery, Kurdish and Israeli oil, gas fields shut amid Mideast strikes

Crude soars, Asian stocks drop after US strikes on Iran

Indonesia monitors pilgrims, migrants as US-Israel strikes on Iran raise war fears

Popular

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'

Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'
USS Lincoln aircraft carrier 'not hit' in Iranian missile attack: Pentagon

USS Lincoln aircraft carrier 'not hit' in Iranian missile attack: Pentagon

More in Opinion

 View more
Smoke rises following an explosion on March 1, 2026, in Tehran, after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran.
Academia

The perils of a power vacuum in Iran
A relative of one of the victims of extrajudicial killings of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterteʼs drug war cries next to the urn of her son on Feb. 20 during the inurnment rites at the Shrine of Healing (Dambana ng Paghilom) at a cemetery in Caloocan, Metro Manila.
Academia

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
Foreign ministers and other diplomats of ASEAN nations pose for a group photo on Jan. 29 during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Cebu City, the Philippines.
Academia

ASEAN integration only shield against multipolar storms

Highlight
A plume of smoke ascends after a military strike on the capital Tehran on March 2, 2026. The Israeli military said it began a new “broad strike“ on Tehran on March 2, as AFP journalists reported hearing loud explosions in central and eastern parts of the Iranian capital. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, killing Iran's supreme leader and top military leaders, prompting authorities to retaliate with strikes on Israel and across the Gulf.
Middle East and Africa

Half a million Indonesians in limbo as Middle East conflict escalates
President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump (right) during the signing of the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, DC, on Feb. 19, 2026. The trade deal locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce between Indonesia and the US.
Editorial

Sovereignty for soybeans?
A boat approaches the St Kitt's and Nevis-flagged container ship Marsa Victory while cruising in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Khasab in Oman's northern Musandam peninsula on June 25, 2025.
Economy

Businesses on edge as US-Iran conflict threatens fuel supplies, higher inflation

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Oil rises as expanding US-Israel war with Iran heightens supply risks
Americas

Melania Trump leads UN Security Council as Iran war rages
Warm Takes

A pick-me girl: The woman who wasn’t like other girls
Companies

Danantara, INA to inject $200m into Chandra Asri’s new plants
Middle East and Africa

US State Department orders 'non-emergency' staff to leave Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq
Economy

Ramadan 2026: A two-speed season

Academia

The perils of a power vacuum in Iran
Economy

Inbound tourism inches up in January
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The perils of a power vacuum in Iran

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.