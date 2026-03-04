TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
The ART of the bad deal
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off Aceh
Half a million Indonesians in limbo as Middle East conflict escalates

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
The ART of the bad deal
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off Aceh
Half a million Indonesians in limbo as Middle East conflict escalates

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The 6G race will define the next digital order

With 6G, the struggle is not over suppliers, but over the technical blueprint itself.

Björn Fägersten (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Stockholm
Wed, March 4, 2026 Published on Mar. 3, 2026 Published on 2026-03-03T11:19:37+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Qualcomm's stand advertising 6G technology draws audiences on March 2 during the inauguration of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's biggest mobile technology showcase and fair in Barcelona. Qualcomm's stand advertising 6G technology draws audiences on March 2 during the inauguration of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's biggest mobile technology showcase and fair in Barcelona. (AFP/Joseph Lago)

A

mid the flurry of product launches and keynote speeches at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the big question on everyone’s mind will be: Who will lead the race for 6G?

The next generation of mobile technology will determine who controls the critical infrastructure on which modern economies, security systems and democratic governance increasingly depend. The technical standards for 6G deployment are being negotiated now, with the first specifications expected by 2028, followed by implementation around 2030. Whoever shapes them will enjoy economic and strategic advantages for decades to come.

The 6G race is beginning earlier than the 5G race did, and is cutting deeper. With 5G, the politics centered on whether Chinese vendors such as Huawei could be trusted to build national networks. But rather than eliminating Huawei, pressure from Western security officials and others forced the company to adapt. Cut off from key Western components and markets, Huawei reorganized its supply chains, accelerated domestic innovation, drew on more state support and emerged more vertically integrated and closely aligned with the Chinese government’s own strategic objectives.

With 6G, the struggle is not over suppliers, but over the technical blueprint itself. 6G cellular technologies are expected to embed AI and advanced computing directly into network architecture, enabling automation on a massive scale. With hundreds of billions of connected devices and the network itself functioning as a ubiquitous sensor and AI layer, vulnerabilities in design could have systemic consequences.

Standards therefore matter enormously. They will determine which technologies are embedded and which patents become standard-essential (mandatory for technical compliance), shaping long-term royalty flows and influence across the telecom ecosystem. Much of this work is taking place far from exhibition halls, but the momentum on display in Barcelona will feed directly into the negotiations.

Three power centers currently dominate the race. One is China, which brings formidable strengths, including more than 40 percent of global 6G-related patent applications and an unmatched pool of state-backed research capacity. Huawei, strengthened rather than weakened by the 5G confrontation, sits at the center of this ecosystem. With extensive state backing, it is uniquely positioned to operate across fragmented or parallel systems should global standards splinter. China also has invested heavily in international standardization bodies and continues to court countries in the Global South through infrastructure diplomacy.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The United States approaches 6G from a different position. Its technology firms capture much of the value generated by connectivity, even if they do not build radio networks. Yet the US remains dependent on non-American vendors, notably Ericsson and Nokia, for core hardware. Efforts to reshape the market through the Open Radio Access Network (which allows for multi-vendor interoperability) have had only a limited impact so far, though such initiatives are likely to resurface as 6G approaches.

Popular

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
The ART of the bad deal

The ART of the bad deal
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Related Articles

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

From zero to coverage: Why insurance in Southeast Asia is at a tipping point

Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

Related Article

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

From zero to coverage: Why insurance in Southeast Asia is at a tipping point

Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

Words matter in Papua’s malaria fight

The maturing of Indonesia’s tech scene

Popular

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
The ART of the bad deal

The ART of the bad deal
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

More in Opinion

 View more
Tankers are seen at the Khor Fakkan Container Terminal in the United Araba Emirates, the only natural deep-sea port in the region and one of the major container ports in the Sharjah Emirate, along the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway through which one-fifth of global oil output passes, on June 23, 2025.
Academia

Oil markets' bet on a brief Iran shock is about to be tested
This handout natural-color image acquired with MODIS on NASA's Terra satellite taken on Feb. 5, 2025, shows the Gulf of Oman and the Makran region (center) in southern Iran and southwestern Pakistan, and the Strait of Hormuz (left) and the northern coast of Oman (bottom).
Academia

If the Iran conflict shuts Hormuz, global economic chaos could follow
Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hau Khan Sum (left) walks with Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow (center) and Vietnam's Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung after the group photo during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Cebu City, the Philippines on Jan. 29, 2026.
Academia

The case for a long-term ASEAN envoy on Myanmar

Highlight
Foreign workers look at a tall plume of black smoke ascends following an explosion in the Fujairah industrial zone, UAE on March 3, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

US says 2,000 targets hit as Iran retaliates across Gulf
Medan Mayor Rico Tri Putra Waas speaks to the press in a door-stop interview at his office on July 28, 2025.
Editorial

More than just a pig problem
People take part in a protest outside the United States Embassy in Jakarta on March 3, 2026 to condemn the US and Israel strike against Iran and Palestinians and urge the Indonesian governemnt to revoke its membership from the US-led Board of Peace (BoP).
Middle East and Africa

Pressure grows for Indonesia to quit Board of Peace amid US-Israel war against Iran

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

US trade push rings alarm on data sovereignty, media control
Politics

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Archipelago

Authorities to divert water flow to two regencies as Aceh “sinkhole” grows
Politics

Court rejects graft suspect Paulus Tannos’ second pretrial
Middle East and Africa

At least 101 people missing after submarine attack on Iranian ship off Sri Lanka
Middle East and Africa

South Africa offers to mediate in Middle East conflict if asked
Companies

Chandra Asri declares force majeure amid Strait of Hormuz disruption
Asia & Pacific

Middle East war traps thousands in Bali

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The 6G race will define the next digital order

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.