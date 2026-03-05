TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
Middle East war traps thousands in Bali
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
More than just a pig problem
Fiscal fears grow as high oil price strains state budget

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
Middle East war traps thousands in Bali
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
More than just a pig problem
Fiscal fears grow as high oil price strains state budget

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

From trade deal to Middle East war — An economic turning point?

As global trade deals collide with Middle East volatility, Indonesia faces a "policy dilemma" where sacrificing short-term growth may be the only way to save long-term stability.

Faisal Rachman (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, March 5, 2026 Published on Mar. 4, 2026 Published on 2026-03-04T12:33:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Cargo ships and tankers are seen off coast city of Fujairah on Feb. 25 in the Strait of Hormuz in the northern United Arab Emirates. Cargo ships and tankers are seen off coast city of Fujairah on Feb. 25 in the Strait of Hormuz in the northern United Arab Emirates. (AFP/Giuseppe Cacace)

T

he phrase “a series of unfortunate events” could not be more fitting to describe the current state of the global economy. The prevailing environment has forced many countries, including Indonesia, to coexist with heightened uncertainty, posing a significant challenge to the government’s pro-growth agenda.

The world appears to face the “Four Horsemen” of economic turmoil: persistent uncertainty surrounding the trade war, escalating geopolitical tensions, volatility in global policy rates and a weakening global growth outlook. Together, these factors have fueled risk-off sentiment, triggering capital outflows and eroding business confidence. For Indonesia, the phenomenon has shrouded its economic outlook and tilted Southeast Asia’s biggest economy toward a more pressured environment.

On Feb. 19, Indonesia and the United States signed the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART). The deal stipulates a reduction in US tariffs on Indonesian goods from 32 percent to 19 percent, alongside zero-tariff access for 1,819 product lines, including palm oil, cacao, rubber, as well as textile and garment products. In return, Indonesia would grant zero-tariff treatment on the majority of US commodities.

However, a day later, the US Supreme Court ruled the previously increased tariff rates illegitimate and had to be scaled back to 10 percent, effectively reinstating the baseline tariff level. Responding to the decision, US President Donald Trump stated that he would impose new global tariffs of 15 percent and subsequently indicated that the rate could be raised to the maximum level permitted under an alternative and previously unused trade statute.

This sequence of events has generated renewed uncertainty surrounding the tariffs, exacerbating the so-called “noodle bowl” or “spaghetti bowl” effect in bilateral trade arrangements between Indonesia and the US.

In principle, the ART could provide meaningful support to Indonesia’s external trade performance, but only if the country secures exclusive zero-tariff access to the US market. Several export-oriented sectors with high exposure to the US stand to benefit materially under such an arrangement. However, if similar zero-tariff access is extended to other countries with export structures comparable to Indonesia’s, the positive impact would likely be limited.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

On the import side, access to US capital goods, such as machinery, may support domestic investment. However, as some imports overlap with Indonesia’s industrial agenda, including refinery development and downstream expansion, their implications for domestic capacity warrant careful assessment.

Popular

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
Middle East war traps thousands in Bali

Middle East war traps thousands in Bali
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Related Articles

From trade deal to Middle East war — An economic turning point?

The perils of a power vacuum in Iran

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

Related Article

From trade deal to Middle East war — An economic turning point?

The perils of a power vacuum in Iran

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

Indonesia does not need more SOEs, but better rules

The Malari incident after 52 years: The silent cry for equality

Popular

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
Middle East war traps thousands in Bali

Middle East war traps thousands in Bali
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

More in Opinion

 View more
A staff of a small shoe manufacturer fabricates their new products on September 27, 2023, in Bogor, West Java.
Academia

Indonesia’s trade deal is dead. Now what?
Cargo ships and tankers are seen off coast city of Fujairah on Feb. 25 in the Strait of Hormuz in the northern United Arab Emirates.
Academia

From trade deal to Middle East war — An economic turning point?
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators hold up cash and gold bars on Feb. 5, 2026, seized during the arrest of Finance Ministry's customs and excise directorate general officials at a press briefing at the antigraft body headquarters in Jakarta.
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia’s customs crisis demands radical reform

Highlight
An explosion on what the US Department of Defense says is an Iranian warship, at the sea, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video released on March 4, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

US sinks Iranian warship off Sri Lanka as war spreads
A plume of smoke rises from the port of Jebel Ali following a reported Iranian strike in Dubai on March 1, 2026.
Editorial

Responsibility to protect
President Prabowo Subianto (center), sitting between former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (third left) and Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (third right), speaks during a meeting with top political and business figures on latest geopolitical development at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 3, 2026. During the meeting, the President discuss impacts of the escalated war between the United States-Israel and Iran, such as disruption to energy and food supplies.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia renews mediator offer in Iran war

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

US sinks Iranian warship off Sri Lanka as war spreads
Academia

Indonesia’s trade deal is dead. Now what?
Academia

From trade deal to Middle East war — An economic turning point?
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia’s customs crisis demands radical reform
Politics

PDI-P steps up criticism of Prabowo's silence on US-Israel war against Iran
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia renews mediator offer in Iran war
Editorial

Responsibility to protect
Regulations

US trade push rings alarm on data sovereignty, media control
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

From trade deal to Middle East war — An economic turning point?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.