TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
Middle East war traps thousands in Bali
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
More than just a pig problem
When data flows, can banking supervision follow?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
Middle East war traps thousands in Bali
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
More than just a pig problem
When data flows, can banking supervision follow?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia and de-escalation diplomacy

The more realistic question is whether Indonesia can help slow the climb, widening the space for restraint before escalation crosses a dangerous threshold.

Julian Aldrin Pasha (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, March 5, 2026 Published on Mar. 4, 2026 Published on 2026-03-04T09:53:25+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A time exposure photograph shows trails and explosions on Feb. 28, 2026, from projectile interceptions by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system over Tel Aviv. A time exposure photograph shows trails and explosions on Feb. 28, 2026, from projectile interceptions by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system over Tel Aviv. (AFP/Jack Guez)
G20 Indonesia 2022

After the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran last week, the Middle East moved another step up the escalation ladder. What began as calibrated retaliation now risks hardening into a broader confrontation. 

The question facing the world is no longer who struck first, but whether this crisis can still be contained, or whether we are witnessing the early stages of a conflict that could redraw the geopolitical map.

For Indonesia, this is not a distant geopolitical drama. Instability in the Middle East would send shockwaves through global energy markets, disrupt supply chains and strain already fragile economic recovery across developing countries. In an interconnected world, regional wars do not remain regional for long.

Strategic theory reminds us that large wars rarely erupt in a single dramatic leap. In On Escalation, Herman Kahn described conflict as a climb up an “escalation ladder”, with each rung representing a deliberate choice. Even at moments of acute tension, leaders retain agency: they can intensify, pause or step back. The danger lies not only in hostility itself, but in the steady normalization of moving upward.

Deterrence may delay catastrophe, but it does not create dialogue. When fear dominates decision-making, miscalculation becomes more likely. Preventing escalation therefore requires more than military signaling; it requires diplomatic oxygen. This is where middle powers matter.

Indonesia’s long-standing “independent and active” (bebas aktif) foreign policy gives it a distinctive diplomatic position. As the country with the world's largest Muslim population, a democracy, and a member of the G20, Jakarta maintains credibility in parts of the Islamic world while sustaining functional engagement with Western powers. Few countries navigate these political spaces with similar flexibility.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Yet moral standing alone is insufficient. Indonesia lacks coercive leverage over Washington, Tel Aviv or Tehran. It cannot impose restraint. Its comparative advantage lies in facilitation: sustaining communication, shaping norms and mobilizing coalitions that favor de-escalation. That role, however, must be proactive rather than rhetorical.

Popular

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
Middle East war traps thousands in Bali

Middle East war traps thousands in Bali
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Related Articles

Risks to Western aluminium supply rise as US-Israeli war with Iran escalates

US sinks Iranian warship off Sri Lanka as war spreads

'No to war,' Spanish PM tells Trump

Related Article

Risks to Western aluminium supply rise as US-Israeli war with Iran escalates

US sinks Iranian warship off Sri Lanka as war spreads

'No to war,' Spanish PM tells Trump

Strikes without shield: Indonesia cannot mediate what it cannot survive

ASEAN’s power grid: The next investable infrastructure opportunity

Popular

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
Middle East war traps thousands in Bali

Middle East war traps thousands in Bali
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

More in Opinion

 View more
A Saudi engineer walks next to aluminum ingots on Nov. 23, 2016, produced by the Maaden Aluminium Factory, in the Ras Al-Khair Industrial area near Jubail, Saudi Arabia.
Academia

Risks to Western aluminium supply rise as US-Israeli war with Iran escalates
Cambodia's Defense Minister Tea Seiha and Thailand's Defense Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit pose with documents during a special General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on Dec. 27, 2025, at a border checkpoint, in Chanthaburi province, Thailand.
Academia

After 50 years ASEAN's peace treaty needs new teeth

A time exposure photograph shows trails and explosions on Feb. 28, 2026, from projectile interceptions by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system over Tel Aviv.
Academia

Indonesia and de-escalation diplomacy

Highlight
An explosion on what the US Department of Defense says is an Iranian warship, at the sea, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video released on March 4, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

US sinks Iranian warship off Sri Lanka as war spreads
A plume of smoke rises from the port of Jebel Ali following a reported Iranian strike in Dubai on March 1, 2026.
Editorial

Responsibility to protect
President Prabowo Subianto (center), sitting between former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (third left) and Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (third right), speaks during a meeting with top political and business figures on latest geopolitical development at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 3, 2026. During the meeting, the President discuss impacts of the escalated war between the United States-Israel and Iran, such as disruption to energy and food supplies.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia renews mediator offer in Iran war

The Latest

 View more
Sports

Janice Tjen finding her footing in second WTA Tour
Companies

Pertamina vessels among 200 tankers stranded in Gulf

Asia & Pacific

Diplomacy key to Indonesia’s energy shift: Report
Economy

South Korea activates $68 billion market stability fund over Mideast crisis
Archipelago

Muslim to observe adjusted ‘takbiran’ as Nyepi falls in Bali
Middle East and Africa

Australia's Albanese says 'military assets' deployed to Mideast
Middle East and Africa

Spain denies US claim of military cooperation on Iran as rift deepens
Economy

Gulf shipping crisis deepens as tankers stranded for fifth day
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia and de-escalation diplomacy

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.