When data flows, can banking supervision follow?

A woman stands in front of an ATM on Jan. 11 inside a shopping mall in East Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

Cross-border data flows raise the question whether the authority that sustains safety and soundness remains fully enforceable once the relevant information is placed in another jurisdiction.

D ata now moves across borders with a speed that financial regulation was never designed to accommodate. In most sectors, this is a question of efficiency. In banking, it is a question of whether supervision, as the instrument that sustains stability, can still be exercised with full legal effect.

That is the institutional issue embedded in Indonesia’s latest trade agreement with the United States. The public discussion has focused on tariffs and market access. Yet the more consequential commitment lies in guaranteeing legal certainty for cross-border data transfers. Once it becomes a trade obligation, the matter shifts from digital commerce to supervisory reach.

The agreement requires Indonesia to provide certainty regarding the ability to move personal data out of Indonesia to the US. It should be done by recognizing the US as a country or jurisdiction that provides adequate data protection under Indonesia’s law.

In most industries, such a commitment concerns digital trade. In banking it directly affects how supervision is exercised.

Banking is a prudentially regulated system whose survival depends on continuous oversight, with information at its core. It is the authority’s ability to obtain accurate, timely and complete data on the condition of institutions under its jurisdiction.

Moreover, secrecy in banking is a prudential mechanism. It sustains depositor confidence and allows early supervisory intervention when risks accumulate. Without the assurance that financial information remains confidential, trust in the system on which the entire banking system depends weakens.

From this perspective, cross-border data flows raise the question whether the authority that sustains safety and soundness remains fully enforceable once the relevant information is placed in another jurisdiction.