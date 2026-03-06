TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
When data flows, can banking supervision follow?
Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
Middle East war traps thousands in Bali
PDI-P steps up criticism of Prabowo's silence on US-Israel war against Iran

An unjust war against a repressive regime is an unjust war

Iran may be indefensible, but that does not make an illegal war against it justifiable. By remaining silent, Indonesia is not choosing neutrality; it is choosing to abandon its founding principles in the face of raw coercion.

Muhammad Waffaa Kharisma (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, March 6, 2026

Two people walk past damaged buildings on March 4, 2026, following a strike on a police station in Tehran, amid the United States-Israeli war with Iran. Two people walk past damaged buildings on March 4, 2026, following a strike on a police station in Tehran, amid the United States-Israeli war with Iran. (Reuters/WANA/Majid Asgaripour)

overnments exist on a spectrum: those easily defendable, and those that are not. Iran's Islamic Republic occupies the extreme end of the second category. Its systematic repression of its own citizens is irrefutable. Its financing of armed proxies has fueled instability across the Middle East for decades. Furthermore, its nuclear brinkmanship has exhausted the patience of the international community for years. In most diplomatic circles, standing up for Iran invites uncomfortable questions about one’s judgment.

This, precisely, is why so many governments, including Indonesia's, have defaulted to silence.

However, we must be clear that an illegal, unjustified war waged against a repressive regime remains an illegal, unjustified war. The character of the victim does not determine the legality of the act.

Indonesia's silence, even if diplomatically convenient, is not neutrality. It is a choice, and it carries profound consequences.

When the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, a two-pronged rationale was offered: that Iran posed an imminent threat to US interests, and that its nuclear program had to be stopped before it reached the point of no return. At first glance, this used the recognized vocabulary of national security. On closer inspection, neither claim holds water.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later admitted that the US did not strike because Iran had been preparing a preemptive attack. It struck because the US feared Iran would retaliate after Israel launched its own imminent operation, an operation specifically aimed at assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The "imminent threat" briefed to reporters, the imagery of Iranian ballistic missiles poised to strike, turned out to be a threat manufactured in anticipation of someone else's provocation. Washington did not prevent a crisis; it tethered itself to one Israel had already decided to ignite.

The long road to the US-Israeli war against Iran

Risks to Western aluminium supply rise as US-Israeli war with Iran escalates

At least 101 people missing after submarine attack on Iranian ship off Sri Lanka

The long road to the US-Israeli war against Iran

Risks to Western aluminium supply rise as US-Israeli war with Iran escalates

At least 101 people missing after submarine attack on Iranian ship off Sri Lanka

The ART of the bad deal

Stop the spiral

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazeem Gharibabadi addresses the audience on Saturday during the annual high-level debate of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Switzerland.
Academia

Selective multilateralism and the drift from law to power
President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump during the signing of the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, DC, on Feb. 19, 2026.
Academia

Too close to Trump: Gambling sovereignty, humanity for US’ approval
Danantara chief investment officer Pandu Sjahrir (bottom left) and Jordan Investment Fund director Zaher Al Qatarnaeh (bottom right) sign a memorandum of understanding on Dec. 9, 2025, to explore joint investments in strategic sectors in Jordan. The signing was also witnessed by Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani (top left), who also serves as Investment and Downstream Minister, alongside Jordanian Investment Minister Tareq Abu Ghazaleh.
Academia

Demutualization, state and market: Who guides the guide?

In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on March 5, 2026, mourners in the city of Qom attend the funeral of those killed in the US-Israeli war with Iran.
Middle East and Africa

Trump wants say on Iran's next leader as war intensifies
LPDP President Director Andin Hadiyanto and Deputy Head of Mission of the Australian Embassy sign the LPDP-AAS scholarship cooperation at the Australian Embassy in Jakarta on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Editorial

A few bad LPDP apples
Muslims participate in a special morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in Mecca on June 6, 2025, to mark the start of the Idul Adha festival, which marks the end of their Haj pilgrimage.
Middle East and Africa

Jakarta races to bring home pilgrims amid Mideast travel disruptions

Academia

Selective multilateralism and the drift from law to power
Middle East and Africa

Middle East war enters seventh day as Israel strikes Beirut
Archipelago

16 arrested in Riau over alleged killings of critically endangered Sumatran elephants
Academia

Too close to Trump: Gambling sovereignty, humanity for US’ approval
Companies

Soaring fares, no seats: Asian carriers see booking rush as Mideast hubs shut
Society

Breast cancer screening, treatment gaps persist in Indonesia
Markets

US weighs oil futures market action to combat price spikes, White House says
Academia

Demutualization, state and market: Who guides the guide?
