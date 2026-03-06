An unjust war against a repressive regime is an unjust war

Two people walk past damaged buildings on March 4, 2026, following a strike on a police station in Tehran, amid the United States-Israeli war with Iran. (Reuters/WANA/Majid Asgaripour)

Iran may be indefensible, but that does not make an illegal war against it justifiable. By remaining silent, Indonesia is not choosing neutrality; it is choosing to abandon its founding principles in the face of raw coercion.

G overnments exist on a spectrum: those easily defendable, and those that are not. Iran's Islamic Republic occupies the extreme end of the second category. Its systematic repression of its own citizens is irrefutable. Its financing of armed proxies has fueled instability across the Middle East for decades. Furthermore, its nuclear brinkmanship has exhausted the patience of the international community for years. In most diplomatic circles, standing up for Iran invites uncomfortable questions about one’s judgment.

This, precisely, is why so many governments, including Indonesia's, have defaulted to silence.

However, we must be clear that an illegal, unjustified war waged against a repressive regime remains an illegal, unjustified war. The character of the victim does not determine the legality of the act.

Indonesia's silence, even if diplomatically convenient, is not neutrality. It is a choice, and it carries profound consequences.

When the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, a two-pronged rationale was offered: that Iran posed an imminent threat to US interests, and that its nuclear program had to be stopped before it reached the point of no return. At first glance, this used the recognized vocabulary of national security. On closer inspection, neither claim holds water.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later admitted that the US did not strike because Iran had been preparing a preemptive attack. It struck because the US feared Iran would retaliate after Israel launched its own imminent operation, an operation specifically aimed at assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The "imminent threat" briefed to reporters, the imagery of Iranian ballistic missiles poised to strike, turned out to be a threat manufactured in anticipation of someone else's provocation. Washington did not prevent a crisis; it tethered itself to one Israel had already decided to ignite.