Analysis: Prabowo changes Indonesia’s narrative on Palestine

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto (front center) and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (front right) attend the inaugural meeting of the “Board of Peace” hosted by United States President Donald Trump on Feb. 19 at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, DC. (AFP/Saul Loeb)

I ndonesia’s foreign policy has undergone major changes since President Prabowo Subianto took office in October 2024, but no change is more dramatic than in his Middle East policy, particularly in his approach to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Ignoring the massive criticism at home and most probably the advice of some of his top diplomats, he joined the Board of Peace, which is part of the United States President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace initiative. He is about to send 8,000 Indonesian troops to Gaza as part of Trump’s International Stabilization Force (ISF). He had also earlier offered to take as many as 2,000 people in Gaza who need medical treatment.

And now with Israel the latest to join The Board of Peace, the prospect of Prabowo sitting on the same table with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has only further alarmed critics at home. Long a staunch supporter of Palestine, Indonesia does not recognize the state of Israel and has no diplomatic ties. Sharing a table is tantamount to recognizing Israel, so critics say.

These moves completely change Indonesia’s narrative on Palestine. The stated goal of getting the Palestinians their independent homeland remains unchanged, but the approach is different. Joining the Board of Peace allows Indonesia to be more active in the search for a lasting solution to the long-drawn conflict, so the argument goes.

In the past, the dominant narrative has been that Indonesia would not open diplomatic ties with Israel until Palestinians get their independent state, side by side with Israel, under the two-state solution. Indonesia has stuck to this position for decades and has championed the cause primarily through the United Nations.

Prabowo modified the narrative in his speech in the UN General Assembly in September. Maintaining support for the two-solution, he said: “We must have an independent Palestine, but we must also recognize and guarantee the safety and security of Israel.”

No Indonesian leader has gone as far as he in discussing Israel, including guaranteeing the security of the Jewish state.