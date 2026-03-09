TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Breaking barriers for women in soccer

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Breaking barriers for women in soccer

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Time for emergency ASEAN Plus Three summit

An emergency summit could identify credible mediating actors and outline a division of labor among regional stakeholders to pursue arrangements that allow neutral inspection and joint coordination mechanisms to guarantee safe passage for energy shipments. 

Rizal Sukma and Muhammad Habib (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, March 9, 2026 Published on Mar. 8, 2026 Published on 2026-03-08T17:06:27+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Flames and smoke rise from the Fujairah oil industry zone on Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates. Flames and smoke rise from the Fujairah oil industry zone on Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates. (Reuters/Amr Alfiky )

T

he war waged by the United States and Israel against Iran has brought about strategic risks that countries in East Asia cannot ignore. The immediate concern is no longer limited to the evacuation of their citizens in the Middle East. The more consequential question lies in whether maritime commerce can continue safely through one of the world’s most critical chokepoints, the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping is being disrupted, and this will soon have significant consequences for East Asia’s energy supply chains. 

For ASEAN countries, the exposure is significant. Oil shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz account for between 16 and 95 percent of their crude imports. The vulnerability, however, goes deeper than direct imports. Some ASEAN economies rely less on Middle Eastern crude but depend heavily on refined products from regional refining hubs such as Singapore, Japan, South Korea and China. These refineries still source much of their crude from producers surrounding the Gulf. As a result, disruptions there would reverberate across the entire East Asian energy system. 

To date, despite the turmoil in many parts of the world, East Asia remains a relatively peaceful region. While the region is not immune to some tensions, the problems are particularly regional and bilateral in nature. Yet that stability should not be taken for granted. If proactive efforts to preserve stability and insulate the region from external spillovers are not undertaken, our own neighborhood could face a serious risk of sliding into uncertainty and instability. 

A wider conflict could disrupt global supply chains for manufactured products, and East Asia accounts for more than a quarter of global output. Such a situation would be ironic as the region approaches the fiftieth anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) this year and will celebrate ASEAN’s 60th Anniversary next year.  

Indonesia is in a position to address this problem. Seen from economic interests, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Strategic Dependencies Report in 2025 showed how layered dependencies link Indonesia’s economic resilience to development beyond its immediate neighborhood. 

A prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz or escalating tensions in East Asia would expose these vulnerabilities. At the same time, we argue that Indonesia must actively manage the strategic environment around it by working closely not only with ASEAN member states but also with its external partners. The present moment demands precisely such an approach. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Indonesia’s intention to play a mediation role in the current conflict in the Middle East is a noble one. However, it is also crucial for Jakarta to concentrate on the immediate challenges facing Indonesia and indeed the entire East Asia. 

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Related Articles

Indonesia’s dilemma in the age of privatized diplomacy

Iran names Khamenei's son as new supreme leader

Iran's UN envoy says 1,332 Iranian civilians killed in war

Related Article

Indonesia’s dilemma in the age of privatized diplomacy

Iran names Khamenei's son as new supreme leader

Iran's UN envoy says 1,332 Iranian civilians killed in war

Too close to Trump: Gambling sovereignty, humanity for US’ approval

Chandra Asri declares force majeure amid Strait of Hormuz disruption

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

More in Opinion

 View more
Miniature robot and toy hands point toward the words “Artificial intelligence AI" in this illustration created on Dec. 14, 2023.
Academia

Investors can still outwit AI, but only if they’re unpredictable
President Prabowo Subianto (center), sitting between former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (third left) and Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (third right), speaks Feb. 3, 2026, during a meeting with top political and business figures on latest geopolitical development at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta. During the meeting, Prabowo discussed the impact, including disruption to energy and food supplies, of an escalated war between the United States-Israel and Iran.
Academia

Indonesia’s dilemma in the age of privatized diplomacy
Participants march during a protest on March 8, 2025, organized by the Indonesian Women's Alliance (API) on the 50th International Women's Day to demand labor rights, gender equality and protections, in Jakarta.
Academia

Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

Highlight
People attend a funeral ceremony for victims of Israeli and US strikes, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 9, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Iran war sends oil prices soaring on supply fears
Stock up: Motorcyclists line up to refuel with non-subsidized fuel Pertamax on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at a gas station in the Kuningan area, Jakarta. State oil and gas giant PT Pertamina (Persero) adjusted the prices of non-subsidized fuel, starting effectively on March 1.
Editorial

Something's gotta give
Blaze away: Flames and smoke rise from the Fujairah oil industry zone in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The fire was caused by falling debris after the interception of a drone by air defenses, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the United States-Israel war against Iran.
Regulations

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy

The Latest

 View more
Markets

IDX slides as oil shock, Fitch downgrade rattle investors
Economy

Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta
Living Spaces

When clutter becomes a relationship problem
Middle East and Africa

Iran war sends oil prices soaring on supply fears
Asia & Pacific

Bangladesh shuts universities early to save power amid energy crisis
Economy

Dollar surges as Middle East war sends oil above $110 a barrel
Economy

Coal supply ‘secured’ amid production cuts, PLN says
Jakarta

Landfill collapse at Bantargebang, Indonesia's biggest, kills four
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Time for emergency ASEAN Plus Three summit

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.