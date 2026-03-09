TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Breaking barriers for women in soccer

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Breaking barriers for women in soccer

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

US-Israel war against Iran is upending global energy markets

The critical question now is not only whether the Strait of Hormuz will reopen, but how much more damage Iran will inflict on critical energy infrastructure.

Carolyn Kissane (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/New York, the United States
Mon, March 9, 2026 Published on Mar. 8, 2026 Published on 2026-03-08T11:33:35+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A cargo ship is seen off coast city of Fujairah on Feb. 25 in the Strait of Hormuz in the northern part of the United Arab Emirates. A cargo ship is seen off coast city of Fujairah on Feb. 25 in the Strait of Hormuz in the northern part of the United Arab Emirates. (AFP/Guiseppe Cacace)

T

he war with Iran is widening faster than many expected. The Islamic Republic’s retaliation against Arab Gulf states has extended beyond military targets to critical civilian infrastructure, including airports, water desalination plants and energy facilities. Hezbollah has opened a second front from Lebanon. United States President Donald Trump suggests that operations could last “four to five weeks,” but with nearly 50 senior Iranian officials having been killed, it is unclear who might be positioned to negotiate an off-ramp.

Trump may have wanted a localized confrontation, but he has instead lit a match in the center of the global energy system. The Strait of Hormuz, the most important global maritime transit chokepoint for oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), is now operating at minimal capacity.

In response, Trump has proposed underwriting war-risk insurance for freight shipping and providing US Navy escorts to reopen the strait. But financial guarantees and military convoys cannot remove the fundamental insecurity of transit while tankers remain vulnerable to missiles, drones and asymmetric attacks. As long as vessels are being targeted, confidence will remain low and flows through the strait constrained, leaving global energy markets exposed to further disruption.

If loading cannot resume soon, storage constraints will force production slowdowns across the Gulf, tightening global supply and putting additional upward pressure on crude prices. Despite the uptake of renewables in recent years, hydrocarbons remain firmly embedded across the global economy. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq and Iran anchor supply chains that power everything from Asian industry to European manufacturing and global transport.

Making matters worse, there is no clear end in sight. The killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, marks a rupture of historic magnitude, but a leadership decapitation does not constitute regime change. If anything, history suggests that central authority is as likely to be consolidated as it is to break down. Not only are Iran’s governing institutions and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps still intact; they are also armed with sufficient missile stockpiles to sustain the current tempo of attacks for weeks. The regime’s capacity to retaliate has not been exhausted.

Duration is the decisive variable for energy markets. Whereas short conflicts produce volatility, prolonged instability reshapes trade flows, assessments of infrastructure risk and investment behavior. The critical question now is not only whether the Strait of Hormuz will reopen, but how much more damage Iran will inflict on critical energy infrastructure.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Moreover, supply risks are compounding the transit risks. Iraq has already scaled back its oil production. Qatar has halted LNG output at key facilities following drone strikes. And the Saudis are bracing for further attacks on their infrastructure following strikes on the Ras Tanura complex, the home to the kingdom’s largest refinery, which processes roughly 550,000 barrels per day and functions as a key crude export terminal. With Gulf energy infrastructure now firmly in the “escalation perimeter,” producers are increasingly weighing security against continuity, and their precautionary adjustments are reducing the resilience of the entire system.

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Related Articles

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy

Kuwait airport, Saudi Arabia targeted as Iran presses Gulf attacks

The world’s largest climate finance deal was built to flounder

Related Article

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy

Kuwait airport, Saudi Arabia targeted as Iran presses Gulf attacks

The world’s largest climate finance deal was built to flounder

With airspace restricted, German president cancels trip to Indonesia

Middle East war enters seventh day as Israel strikes Beirut

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

More in Opinion

 View more
Miniature robot and toy hands point toward the words “Artificial intelligence AI" in this illustration created on Dec. 14, 2023.
Academia

Investors can still outwit AI, but only if they’re unpredictable
President Prabowo Subianto (center), sitting between former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (third left) and Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (third right), speaks Feb. 3, 2026, during a meeting with top political and business figures on latest geopolitical development at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta. During the meeting, Prabowo discussed the impact, including disruption to energy and food supplies, of an escalated war between the United States-Israel and Iran.
Academia

Indonesia’s dilemma in the age of privatized diplomacy
Participants march during a protest on March 8, 2025, organized by the Indonesian Women's Alliance (API) on the 50th International Women's Day to demand labor rights, gender equality and protections, in Jakarta.
Academia

Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

Highlight
People attend a funeral ceremony for victims of Israeli and US strikes, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 9, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Iran war sends oil prices soaring on supply fears
Stock up: Motorcyclists line up to refuel with non-subsidized fuel Pertamax on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at a gas station in the Kuningan area, Jakarta. State oil and gas giant PT Pertamina (Persero) adjusted the prices of non-subsidized fuel, starting effectively on March 1.
Editorial

Something's gotta give
Blaze away: Flames and smoke rise from the Fujairah oil industry zone in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The fire was caused by falling debris after the interception of a drone by air defenses, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the United States-Israel war against Iran.
Regulations

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy

The Latest

 View more
Markets

IDX slides as oil shock, Fitch downgrade rattle investors
Economy

Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta
Living Spaces

When clutter becomes a relationship problem
Middle East and Africa

Iran war sends oil prices soaring on supply fears
Asia & Pacific

Bangladesh shuts universities early to save power amid energy crisis
Economy

Dollar surges as Middle East war sends oil above $110 a barrel
Economy

Coal supply ‘secured’ amid production cuts, PLN says
Jakarta

Landfill collapse at Bantargebang, Indonesia's biggest, kills four
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

US-Israel war against Iran is upending global energy markets

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.