TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Breaking barriers for women in soccer
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Breaking barriers for women in soccer
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

A stronger work ethic won't fix advanced economies

What Merz witnessed in Hangzhou was not the product of longer working hours. It was the result of massive, directed investment.

Jun Du (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Birmingham, United Kingdom
Tue, March 10, 2026 Published on Mar. 9, 2026 Published on 2026-03-09T11:56:04+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Employees work on the assembly line for the ID.3 electric car of German carmaker Volkswagen, at the 'Glaeserne Manufaktur ( Transparent Factory) production site in Dresden, eastern Germany, on May 14, 2025. Employees work on the assembly line for the ID.3 electric car of German carmaker Volkswagen, at the 'Glaeserne Manufaktur ( Transparent Factory) production site in Dresden, eastern Germany, on May 14, 2025. (AFP/Jens Schlueter)

G

erman Chancellor Friedrich Merz returned from his recent visit to China visibly rattled. After touring Unitree Robotics in Hangzhou, where quadruped robots performed martial arts, he conceded that Germany is “simply no longer productive enough,” and warned that prosperity cannot be maintained with “work-life balance and a four-day week.” Germans, he declared, “will simply have to do a little more.”

Merz is right to sound the alarm. Germany’s economy contracted for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2024, and its industrial output has fallen sharply. The Federation of German Industries estimates that 1.4 trillion euros (US$1.6 trillion) in additional investment is needed by 2030 just to keep the country globally competitive. Worse, over one-third of German industrial firms are considering relocating production abroad. No one can deny that Europe’s largest economy is in deep structural trouble.

But Merz’s prescription, to work harder reflects a misdiagnosis of the problem. Though his remarks may partly reflect an internal coalition battle over welfare and labor market policies, where work-ethic rhetoric serves a political purpose, conflating working hours with productivity misses the point. Germany has among the fewest annual working hours in the OECD, yet its output per hour remains among the highest in the world, around three to four times that of China. Ever since the late Nobel laureate economist Robert Solow articulated his foundational growth theory in the 1950s, economists have understood that advanced economies grow not through additional labor inputs but through capital deepening (an increase in capital per worker), technological progress and total factor productivity growth.

What Merz witnessed in Hangzhou was not the product of longer working hours. It was the result of massive, directed investment. China did not become a technological powerhouse because its people burned the midnight oil. Rather, the state invested strategically in productive capacity, deliberately cultivating industrial ecosystems the likes of which Europe has struggled even to comprehend. China’s R&D spending grew nearly twice as fast as America’s over the past five years, reaching 2.8 percent of GDP in 2025, exceeding the OECD average for the first time.

But aggregates tell only part of the story. What explains Western visitors’ “cognitive shock” is the nature of China’s production ecosystems at the micro level. In keeping with the economist Michael Porter’s cluster theory, China has cultivated geographic concentrations of interconnected firms generating productivity gains through knowledge spillovers and intense competition.

Shenzhen’s Huaqiangbei district, for example, packs more than 100 printed-circuit-board fabricators, mold shops, component distributors and firmware freelancers into 1.45 square kilometers. One European tech entrepreneur, “Mehdi,” recently claimed on X that he had completed four prototype iterations in Huaqiangbei in a week for under $1,000, whereas a colleague in Europe spent $12,000 on a single revision and waited two months. Such anecdotes are common, and they all point to the same thing: a deep pattern of distributed intelligence, with knowledge flowing horizontally across a global network and compounding daily, in Chinese production hubs, through thousands of simultaneous interactions.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The results speak for themselves. The Chinese firm BYD rose from obscurity to sell 4.6 million vehicles globally in 2025. Even under strict sanctions, Huawei managed to produce a 7-nanometer chip. And now, cities like Hefei, Chengdu and Wuhan are replicating the Shenzhen model at scale.

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Breaking barriers for women in soccer

Breaking barriers for women in soccer
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Related Articles

Something's gotta give

The world’s largest climate finance deal was built to flounder

Too close to Trump: Gambling sovereignty, humanity for US’ approval

Related Article

Something's gotta give

The world’s largest climate finance deal was built to flounder

Too close to Trump: Gambling sovereignty, humanity for US’ approval

The long road to the US-Israeli war against Iran

Modern slavery: Beyond the myth of chains and shackles

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Breaking barriers for women in soccer

Breaking barriers for women in soccer
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

More in Opinion

 View more
Employees work on the assembly line for the ID.3 electric car of German carmaker Volkswagen, at the 'Glaeserne Manufaktur ( Transparent Factory) production site in Dresden, eastern Germany, on May 14, 2025.
Academia

A stronger work ethic won't fix advanced economies
Tourists free dive in a coral reef site on Dec. 28, 2025, at the Oluhuta Paradise tourist attraction in Bone Bolango regency, Gorontalo. Visits to the special-designation tourism site increased from an average of 19 people per day to about 130 people per day during the 2025 Christmas and 2026 New Year holiday period.
Academia

Why the world needs the Ocean Impact Summit
Logos of ride-hailing service providers Gojek and Grab are seen on helmets on Nov. 12, 2025, worn by an ojol (online motorcycle transportation) driver and his passenger in Jakarta.
Academia

Gig workers’ fight for rights gains momentum from Geneva to Jakarta

Highlight
Fuel for conflict: People stand near a destroyed vehicle on Sunday, March 8, 2026, as smoke rises after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, amid the United States-Israel war on Iran, in Tehran.
Economy

Iran war pushes rupiah close to historic low
Never-ending: A fish vendor stands near trash, most of which is tree trunks, plastic and domestic waste, on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, during an emergency cleanup at Kedonganan Beach, Badung, Bali. The trash is swept on to the beach by the sea and originates from various area across the resort island.
Editorial

Extended responsibility
Momentous shot: A group of visitors takes a picture on Jan. 29, 2026 in front of a stock ticker display at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta.
Markets

IDX slides as oil shock, Fitch downgrade rattle investors

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Trump, Putin talk of war and peace as US weighs easing Russian oil sanctions
Academia

A stronger work ethic won't fix advanced economies
Economy

Govt may speed up biodiesel, ethanol fuel rollout as oil price soars
Middle East and Africa

Iran vows to fight 'as long as needed' as Trump says war will end 'soon'
Asia & Pacific

Five Iran women soccer players take asylum in Australia
Regulations

Indonesia’s nickel at a crossroads in the EV battery race
Middle East and Africa

Iran war poses 'existential questions' on international rules-based system : EU chief
Academia

Why the world needs the Ocean Impact Summit
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A stronger work ethic won't fix advanced economies

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.