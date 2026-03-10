TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Breaking barriers for women in soccer
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Breaking barriers for women in soccer
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

What gold’s relentless rise is telling us about the dollar

As gold surges past $5,200, the "exorbitant privilege" of the US dollar is facing a reckoning driven by policy overreach and a global trust deficit.

Richardo Constantin Hugo (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, March 10, 2026 Published on Mar. 5, 2026 Published on 2026-03-05T00:06:28+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An employee displays U.S. dollar banknotes at Bank Syariah Indonesia in South Tangerang, Banten, on Jan. 21, 2026. An employee displays U.S. dollar banknotes at Bank Syariah Indonesia in South Tangerang, Banten, on Jan. 21, 2026. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

F

ormer French president Valéry Giscard d’Estaing famously described the United States’ ability to issue the world’s reserve currency as an “exorbitant privilege.” For decades, this privilege sustained US hegemony, allowing Washington to borrow cheaply, run persistent deficits and finance wars and consumption simultaneously.

But what happens when the issuer begins to systematically erode the very confidence upon which that privilege depends? Through tariff escalation, sanctions overreach, military adventurism and the deliberate reshoring of manufacturing, the US is reducing dollar liquidity in the global system and planting the seeds of a multipolar reserve currency transition. Gold, surging past US$5,200 per ounce in early March 2026 after more than doubling in two years, is the canary in the coal mine.

Eichengreen, Mehl and Chitu identified three critical determinants of reserve currency status: inertia, network effects and policy credibility. The dollar’s post-1945 dominance was built on all three. The Despres, Kindleberger and Salant “minority view” framed the US as the world’s banker, viewing the deficit as a functional feature rather than a structural weakness.

Even after the Bretton Woods system collapsed in 1971, the dollar survived because no alternative could match its network effects. However, Eichengreen et al. found a crucial asymmetry: while supportive policies have limited effect in building reserve status, restrictive and hostile policies are devastatingly effective at destroying it. Historically, a single devaluation has been associated with a 24-percentage-point long-run decline in a currency’s reserve share.

The US is currently undermining its own currency through multiple channels. The administration’s tariff escalation against both rivals and allies represents a fundamental departure from the postwar commitment to open markets. While the US Supreme Court struck down the sweeping tariffs in February, the damage to global confidence was already done. When you impose tariffs on allies, you signal that access to the US market is conditional and unpredictable.

As Charles Kindleberger argued in The World in Depression, the interwar catastrophe occurred because no hegemon was willing to maintain open markets. Current "reshoring" efforts compound this by constricting the circulatory system of the dollar standard; fewer imports mean fewer dollars flowing overseas and, consequently, fewer dollars recycled into Treasury securities.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The weaponization of the dollar-based financial system has escalated for years, but the freezing of Russian central bank reserves in 2022 was a watershed moment. Dollar-denominated reserves are not truly sovereign assets if the US can unilaterally confiscate them.

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Breaking barriers for women in soccer

Breaking barriers for women in soccer
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Related Articles

Reforming LPG subsidy scheme in uncertain times

Iran war sends oil prices soaring on supply fears

US customs agency expects tariff refund system to be ready in 45 days

Related Article

Reforming LPG subsidy scheme in uncertain times

Iran war sends oil prices soaring on supply fears

US customs agency expects tariff refund system to be ready in 45 days

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

China urges US to cancel unilateral tariffs after Supreme Court ruling

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Breaking barriers for women in soccer

Breaking barriers for women in soccer
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

More in Opinion

 View more
Employees work on the assembly line for the ID.3 electric car of German carmaker Volkswagen, at the 'Glaeserne Manufaktur ( Transparent Factory) production site in Dresden, eastern Germany, on May 14, 2025.
Academia

A stronger work ethic won't fix advanced economies
Tourists free dive in a coral reef site on Dec. 28, 2025, at the Oluhuta Paradise tourist attraction in Bone Bolango regency, Gorontalo. Visits to the special-designation tourism site increased from an average of 19 people per day to about 130 people per day during the 2025 Christmas and 2026 New Year holiday period.
Academia

Why the world needs the Ocean Impact Summit
Logos of ride-hailing service providers Gojek and Grab are seen on helmets on Nov. 12, 2025, worn by an ojol (online motorcycle transportation) driver and his passenger in Jakarta.
Academia

Gig workers’ fight for rights gains momentum from Geneva to Jakarta

Highlight
Fuel for conflict: People stand near a destroyed vehicle on Sunday, March 8, 2026, as smoke rises after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, amid the United States-Israel war on Iran, in Tehran.
Economy

Iran war pushes rupiah close to historic low
Never-ending: A fish vendor stands near trash, most of which is tree trunks, plastic and domestic waste, on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, during an emergency cleanup at Kedonganan Beach, Badung, Bali. The trash is swept on to the beach by the sea and originates from various area across the resort island.
Editorial

Extended responsibility
Momentous shot: A group of visitors takes a picture on Jan. 29, 2026 in front of a stock ticker display at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta.
Markets

IDX slides as oil shock, Fitch downgrade rattle investors

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Marriott Bonvoy and Bank Mandiri launch cornerstone collaboration
Americas

Trump, Putin talk of war and peace as US weighs easing Russian oil sanctions
Academia

A stronger work ethic won't fix advanced economies
Economy

Govt may speed up biodiesel, ethanol fuel rollout as oil price soars
Middle East and Africa

Iran vows to fight 'as long as needed' as Trump says war will end 'soon'
Asia & Pacific

Five Iran women soccer players take asylum in Australia
Regulations

Indonesia’s nickel at a crossroads in the EV battery race
Middle East and Africa

Iran war poses 'existential questions' on international rules-based system : EU chief
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

What gold’s relentless rise is telling us about the dollar

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.