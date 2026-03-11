TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Prabowo offers to mediate US-Israeli war on Iran, any takers?

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, March 11, 2026 Published on Mar. 10, 2026 Published on 2026-03-10T13:02:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (center), sitting between former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (third left) and Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (third right), speaks Feb. 3, 2026, during a meeting with top political and business figures on latest geopolitical development at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto (center), sitting between former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (third left) and Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (third right), speaks Feb. 3, 2026, during a meeting with top political and business figures on latest geopolitical development at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta. (Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat/Muchlis Jr)

I

ndonesia’s official response to the attack on Iran by Israel and the United States is unusual to say the least. The Foreign Ministry in a statement said Indonesia deeply regretted the breakdown of the negotiations between the US and Iran, offered to mediate to break the impasse between the two countries, and added that President Prabowo Subianto had “stated his readiness to launch diplomatic visits straight to the heart of the conflict, if necessary”.

While Prabowo may be genuine in his intentions for peace, the more pertinent question is would the US and Iran take him seriously? Would Israel?

Iranian Ambassador to Indonesia Mohammad Boroujerdi poured cold water on the proposal, saying Iran would not launch any new negotiations “with the enemy”. Out of diplomatic courtesy, the ambassador said his government appreciated Prabowo’s gesture.

There has not been any official response from the US. Israel, which is a party to the conflict, has not responded, but that is probably because the Indonesian statement makes no reference to Israel, with which Jakarta has no diplomatic relations.

The statement also fell short of condemning the attack as an act of aggression in violation of international law, just as Indonesia also refrained from condemning the US bombing of Venezuela and the abduction of its president, Nicolas Maduro, in January.

This time, the statement expressed deep regret at the breakdown of the negotiations and the ensuing escalation of the conflict. There was not even any recognition of the attacks.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

At any rate, President Prabowo may lack the qualifications or credentials to be a peacemaker.

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Related Articles

Analysis: Prabowo offers to mediate US-Israeli war on Iran, any takers?

Iran says oil blockade will continue until attacks end, Trump threatens to hit harder

Dollar surges as Middle East war sends oil above $110 a barrel

Related Article

Analysis: Prabowo offers to mediate US-Israeli war on Iran, any takers?

Iran says oil blockade will continue until attacks end, Trump threatens to hit harder

Dollar surges as Middle East war sends oil above $110 a barrel

Time for emergency ASEAN Plus Three summit

Three Indonesian crew missing after tugboat sinks in Strait of Hormuz

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

More in Opinion

 View more
Personnel from a joint military and police team remove the bodies of a Smart Air pilot and copilot on Feb. 12 at Korowai airfield in Boven Digoel regency, South Papua.
Academia

Distorted development fuels long-lasting violence in Papua
President Prabowo Subianto (center), sitting between former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (third left) and Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (third right), speaks Feb. 3, 2026, during a meeting with top political and business figures on latest geopolitical development at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta.
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo offers to mediate US-Israeli war on Iran, any takers?
Delpedro Marhaen celebrates with supporters on Friday, March 6, 2026, after he and others were acquitted at the Central Jakarta District Court in Central Jakarta.
Editorial

A bittersweet victory

Highlight
In this file photo dated on Jan. 22, 2026, President Prabowo Subianto attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia still ‘free and active’, Prabowo claims
Acquitted: Delpedro Marhaen celebrates with supporters on Friday, March 6, 2026, after he and others were acquitted at the Central Jakarta District Court in Central Jakarta.
Editorial

A bittersweet victory
High-rise buildings stand in Jakarta’s business district, Indonesia, November 4, 2025.
Economy

Fitch cuts outlook on Indonesian banks after sovereign warning

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Distorted development fuels long-lasting violence in Papua
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo offers to mediate US-Israeli war on Iran, any takers?
Archipelago

Post-flood reconstruction ramps up in Sumatra as Idul Fitri approaches
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia still ‘free and active’, Prabowo claims
Editorial

A bittersweet victory
Archipelago

Govt steps up vaccination as measles outbreak in Indonesia spreads to Australia
Politics

Rejang Lebong regent marks eighth KPK arrest in 2026
Economy

Fitch cuts outlook on Indonesian banks after sovereign warning
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Prabowo offers to mediate US-Israeli war on Iran, any takers?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.