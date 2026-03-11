Analysis: Prabowo offers to mediate US-Israeli war on Iran, any takers?

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
ndonesia’s official response to the attack on Iran by Israel and the United States is unusual to say the least. The Foreign Ministry in a statement said Indonesia deeply regretted the breakdown of the negotiations between the US and Iran, offered to mediate to break the impasse between the two countries, and added that President Prabowo Subianto had “stated his readiness to launch diplomatic visits straight to the heart of the conflict, if necessary”.
While Prabowo may be genuine in his intentions for peace, the more pertinent question is would the US and Iran take him seriously? Would Israel?
Iranian Ambassador to Indonesia Mohammad Boroujerdi poured cold water on the proposal, saying Iran would not launch any new negotiations “with the enemy”. Out of diplomatic courtesy, the ambassador said his government appreciated Prabowo’s gesture.
There has not been any official response from the US. Israel, which is a party to the conflict, has not responded, but that is probably because the Indonesian statement makes no reference to Israel, with which Jakarta has no diplomatic relations.
The statement also fell short of condemning the attack as an act of aggression in violation of international law, just as Indonesia also refrained from condemning the US bombing of Venezuela and the abduction of its president, Nicolas Maduro, in January.
This time, the statement expressed deep regret at the breakdown of the negotiations and the ensuing escalation of the conflict. There was not even any recognition of the attacks.
At any rate, President Prabowo may lack the qualifications or credentials to be a peacemaker.
