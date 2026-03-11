TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta
Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta
Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia

History records US’ many previous attempts to subvert, shape and subordinate Indonesia in the decades after its independence.

Eric Jones (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
DeKalb, the United States
Wed, March 11, 2026 Published on Mar. 10, 2026 Published on 2026-03-10T10:06:02+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A civil society member holds a poster on Nov. 6, 2025, during a rally opposing the government's plan to grant former president Soeharto a national hero title near the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto granted Soeharto the title of national hero on Nov. 10, in a ceremony at the State Palace in Central Jakarta. A civil society member holds a poster on Nov. 6, 2025, during a rally opposing the government's plan to grant former president Soeharto a national hero title near the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto granted Soeharto the title of national hero on Nov. 10, in a ceremony at the State Palace in Central Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

I

ndonesians were right to be alarmed by the recent dramatic acts of the United States political intervention: the kidnapping of a foreign head of state, the targeted decapitation of a country’s leadership, the covert and overt operations designed to destabilize governments. They have provoked urgent debate about sovereignty, international law and of great-power interference. 

But what has been missing from these Indonesian conversations, however, is the historical record of the US’ many previous attempts to subvert, shape and subordinate Indonesia in the decades after its independence, where Washington first supported an armed rebellion against the central government, contemplated assassinating then president Sukarno, and ultimately welcomed a military takeover that transformed Indonesian politics for decades.

In the late 1950s, Indonesia was led by its revolutionary founding president, Sukarno. A charismatic anti-colonial leader, Sukarno had helped secure independence from the Netherlands and positioned Indonesia as a central voice in the emerging non-aligned movement.

But to US policymakers steeped in Cold War anxieties, Sukarno’s political balancing act, especially his willingness to cooperate with the powerful Indonesian Communist Party (PKI), raised alarms. The result was a covert effort to weaken Jakarta.

In 1957–1958, the US secretly backed regional military commanders rebelling against the Indonesian government in Sumatra and Sulawesi. The insurgency, known as the Permesta Rebellion, received funding, arms and aircraft through the Central Intelligence Agency. CIA-supported planes even carried out bombing missions against Indonesian government targets.

The operation collapsed in May 1958 when a US pilot, Allen Pope, was shot down and captured alive, exposing Washington’s involvement. The rebellion quickly disintegrated, and Sukarno emerged politically strengthened. Historians such as Audrey Kahin and George McT. Kahin documented in Subversion as Foreign Policy, how far Washington was willing to go to reshape Indonesian politics, even at the risk of open confrontation with a newly independent nation.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The failure of the Permesta rebellion did not immediately end US efforts to remove Sukarno. In the early 1960s, US intelligence officials quietly explored more drastic options, including the possibility of assassinating the president. Evidence of these discussions surfaced publicly during the investigations into CIA misconduct in the 1970s. The Rockefeller Commission, created by US president Gerald Ford in 1975 to investigate CIA activities, reviewed internal agency files concerning assassination plots.

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

Related Articles

Portfolio flows to emerging markets slow to $22 billion in February, says IIF

Dollar surges as Middle East war sends oil above $110 a barrel

US-Israel war against Iran is upending global energy markets

Related Article

Portfolio flows to emerging markets slow to $22 billion in February, says IIF

Dollar surges as Middle East war sends oil above $110 a barrel

US-Israel war against Iran is upending global energy markets

Something's gotta give

America's new age of empire

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

More in Opinion

 View more
Cargo ships and tankers are seen on Feb. 25, 2026, in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates.
Academia

Mideast oil shock signals supply crunch
Water world: The Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas rig is pictured in the waters off Indramayu, West Java, on April 2, 2023.
Academia

Fossil fuel subsidy reform is now a fiscal imperative
A Padang Disaster Mitigation Agency worker fills buckets with clean water on Jan. 18 for residents in Vila Tarok, Pasa Ambacang, Kuranji district, Padang, West Sumatra. The Pauh and Kuranji districts are facing a clean water crisis after wells dried up and dams and irrigation systems were damaged by flooding in Nov. 2025.
Academia

Water cooperation and the test of multilateralism

Highlight
Residents prepare meals for iftar at the Simarpinggan temporary housing complex in South Tapanuli, North Sumatra, on Feb. 19, 2026. A total of 186 households displaced by landslides in Tandihat village broke their fast at the complex.
Archipelago

Post-flood reconstruction ramps up in Sumatra as Idul Fitri approaches
Acquitted: Delpedro Marhaen celebrates with supporters on Friday, March 6, 2026, after he and others were acquitted at the Central Jakarta District Court in Central Jakarta.
Editorial

A bittersweet victory
In this file photo dated on Jan. 22, 2026, President Prabowo Subianto attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia still ‘free and active’, Prabowo claims

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Ex-communications ministry officials jailed in data center graft case
Archipelago

Mass stranding kills 21 protected pilot whales in East Nusa Tenggara
Society

Indonesia records high rate of depression, anxiety among children
Middle East and Africa

Drones fall near Dubai airport, ships hit as Iran presses on with attacks
Markets

Portfolio flows to emerging markets slow to $22 billion in February, says IIF
Economy

Batam economy surges 7.49% yoy in Q4 2025, outpacing provincial growth
Economy

OJK projects MSME loans to expand 9% this year
Asia & Pacific

South Korea finds faulty approvals at airport where Jeju Air plane crashed
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.