TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Distorted development fuels long-lasting violence in Papua

Economic development in Papua has become a "ticking time bomb," where exclusionary policies and resource exploitation have not only failed to bring peace but are actively fueling a new cycle of violence.

Vidhyandika D. Perkasa (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, March 11, 2026 Published on Mar. 10, 2026 Published on 2026-03-10T10:08:49+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Personnel from a joint military and police team remove the bodies of a Smart Air pilot and copilot on Feb. 12 at Korowai airfield in Boven Digoel regency, South Papua. Personnel from a joint military and police team remove the bodies of a Smart Air pilot and copilot on Feb. 12 at Korowai airfield in Boven Digoel regency, South Papua. (Antara/Handout/Damai Cartenz Task Force)

E

ven as global attention is fixed on the recent United States and Israeli strikes on Iran, we must not allow ourselves to be distracted from a critical domestic issue that demands equal urgency and reflection: the escalation of conflict and violence in Papua. Casualties keep mounting among the Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police (Polri), the Free Papua Movement (OPM) and civilians alike.

This relentless cycle demands a re-evaluation of both conflict-resolution strategies and development policies in Papua. The prevailing assumption holds that violence stems from poverty, leading to a development policy that is heavily economic in orientation.

Yet, research by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) reveals a far more nuanced relationship. This piece examines the controversies surrounding that developmental logic and the new threats now shrouding Papua’s future.

The government’s assumption that violence is primarily a product of underdevelopment is an oversimplification. In reality, three competing paradigms are at play: first, that violence is caused by economic backwardness (the framework most commonly relied upon by the government); second, that violence itself obstructs economic development; and third, that economic development actually generates violence.

The case of Boven Digoel regency illustrates how violence threatens economic progress. After a Smart Air aircraft carrying basic supplies was allegedly shot down by the OPM on Feb. 11, killing two pilots, pilot associations staged protests over safety concerns, and several airlines suspended their routes. Ultimately, ordinary people suffer. The provision of essential goods and public services has been further disrupted by the evacuation of teachers and medical workers from conflict zones.

Conversely, the frequent violence in the Freeport operational area in Mimika regency exemplifies the third paradigm: conflict generated by economic development itself. The distribution of benefits from the mining sector reveals a glaring imbalance among corporations, the state and local communities. This contested relationship is supported by CSIS research in the Jayawijaya and Mimika regencies.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The findings reveal a stark paradox. Despite significant economic interventions through Special Autonomy (Otsus) and the formation of new autonomous regions, these policies have failed to effectively address the root causes of violence or substantially improve the welfare of indigenous Papuans. In some cases, development policy has deepened existing inequalities and contributed directly to emerging conflicts.

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

Related Articles

BRIN researchers identify two new endemic moths in Papua, Sulawesi

The UK must not sacrifice human rights for economic growth

Is the Feb. 19 Indonesia–US trade deal fair?

Related Article

BRIN researchers identify two new endemic moths in Papua, Sulawesi

The UK must not sacrifice human rights for economic growth

Is the Feb. 19 Indonesia–US trade deal fair?

Analysis: Moody’s outlook downshift sends negative signals despite resilience

Powering the energy transition for development

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

More in Opinion

 View more
Personnel from a joint military and police team remove the bodies of a Smart Air pilot and copilot on Feb. 12 at Korowai airfield in Boven Digoel regency, South Papua.
Academia

Distorted development fuels long-lasting violence in Papua
President Prabowo Subianto (center), sitting between former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (third left) and Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (third right), speaks Feb. 3, 2026, during a meeting with top political and business figures on latest geopolitical development at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta.
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo offers to mediate US-Israeli war on Iran, any takers?
Delpedro Marhaen celebrates with supporters on Friday, March 6, 2026, after he and others were acquitted at the Central Jakarta District Court in Central Jakarta.
Editorial

A bittersweet victory

Highlight
In this file photo dated on Jan. 22, 2026, President Prabowo Subianto attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia still ‘free and active’, Prabowo claims
Acquitted: Delpedro Marhaen celebrates with supporters on Friday, March 6, 2026, after he and others were acquitted at the Central Jakarta District Court in Central Jakarta.
Editorial

A bittersweet victory
High-rise buildings stand in Jakarta’s business district, Indonesia, November 4, 2025.
Economy

Fitch cuts outlook on Indonesian banks after sovereign warning

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Distorted development fuels long-lasting violence in Papua
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo offers to mediate US-Israeli war on Iran, any takers?
Archipelago

Post-flood reconstruction ramps up in Sumatra as Idul Fitri approaches
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia still ‘free and active’, Prabowo claims
Editorial

A bittersweet victory
Archipelago

Govt steps up vaccination as measles outbreak in Indonesia spreads to Australia
Politics

Rejang Lebong regent marks eighth KPK arrest in 2026
Economy

Fitch cuts outlook on Indonesian banks after sovereign warning
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Distorted development fuels long-lasting violence in Papua

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.