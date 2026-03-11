TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta
Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta
Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Fossil fuel subsidy reform is now a fiscal imperative

Reforming fossil fuel subsidies is no longer just an environmental or efficiency goal; it is a matter of fiscal survival of the country. 

Anissa Suharsono (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, March 11, 2026 Published on Mar. 9, 2026 Published on 2026-03-09T14:16:01+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Water world: The Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas rig is pictured in the waters off Indramayu, West Java, on April 2, 2023. Water world: The Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas rig is pictured in the waters off Indramayu, West Java, on April 2, 2023. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

T

ensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow corridor carrying roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade, serve as a recurring reminder of how volatile energy markets can be. When disruptions threaten this route, global oil markets react instantly.

For Indonesia, this volatility translates directly into fiscal pressure. Because domestic fuel, LPG and electricity prices are kept below market levels through large-scale subsidies and compensation mechanisms, the government must absorb the difference. When global prices spike while retail prices remain fixed, the state budget must expand to bridge the gap, making fossil fuel subsidy reform a fiscal necessity rather than a choice.

The 2026 state budget projects a deficit of Rp 689.1 trillion (US$4.1 billion) or 2.68 percent of GDP. However, energy support alone reached Rp 713 trillion in 2024, with nearly 90 percent still directed toward fossil fuels. This means that spending on energy support already exceeds the projected national deficit.

Indonesia’s fiscal framework relies heavily on specific macroeconomic assumptions. The 2026 budget is built on an oil price of approximately $70 per barrel and an exchange rate of Rp 16,500 per United States dollar. When global reality exceeds these assumptions, the pressure mounts rapidly. According to the Finance Ministry’s fiscal sensitivity analysis, every $1 increase in oil prices raises government spending by roughly Rp 6.8 trillion.

Consequently, even relatively minor fluctuations in global energy markets can trigger significant and destabilizing fiscal consequences for the Indonesian state.

In the short term, the government’s priority during disruptions must be stabilization: securing fuel supplies, managing inventories and preventing panic buying. While protecting vulnerable households from sudden price hikes may require temporary fiscal cushioning, these crisis management efforts must not obscure the deeper structural issues exposed by such shocks. A system that responds to every external disruption with increased subsidies leaves the state budget absorbing volatility far beyond the government’s control.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The new trade agreement with the US, which includes commitments to purchase energy products like LPG, crude oil and gasoline, is not inherently problematic. However, it illustrates a broader vulnerability. While these imports meet existing demand, committing to specific volumes through trade agreements can reduce sourcing flexibility. This limits the government's ability to shift procurement toward cheaper suppliers when global markets fluctuate.

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

Related Articles

Something's gotta give

Analysis: Indonesia’s customs crisis demands radical reform

Agrinas pushes ahead with Indian car imports despite backlash

Related Article

Something's gotta give

Analysis: Indonesia’s customs crisis demands radical reform

Agrinas pushes ahead with Indian car imports despite backlash

Purbaya extends liquidity injection for six more months

Education fund allocation for free meal faces legal challenge

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

More in Opinion

 View more
Cargo ships and tankers are seen on Feb. 25, 2026, in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates.
Academia

Mideast oil shock signals supply crunch
Water world: The Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas rig is pictured in the waters off Indramayu, West Java, on April 2, 2023.
Academia

Fossil fuel subsidy reform is now a fiscal imperative
A Padang Disaster Mitigation Agency worker fills buckets with clean water on Jan. 18 for residents in Vila Tarok, Pasa Ambacang, Kuranji district, Padang, West Sumatra. The Pauh and Kuranji districts are facing a clean water crisis after wells dried up and dams and irrigation systems were damaged by flooding in Nov. 2025.
Academia

Water cooperation and the test of multilateralism

Highlight
Residents prepare meals for iftar at the Simarpinggan temporary housing complex in South Tapanuli, North Sumatra, on Feb. 19, 2026. A total of 186 households displaced by landslides in Tandihat village broke their fast at the complex.
Archipelago

Post-flood reconstruction ramps up in Sumatra as Idul Fitri approaches
Acquitted: Delpedro Marhaen celebrates with supporters on Friday, March 6, 2026, after he and others were acquitted at the Central Jakarta District Court in Central Jakarta.
Editorial

A bittersweet victory
In this file photo dated on Jan. 22, 2026, President Prabowo Subianto attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia still ‘free and active’, Prabowo claims

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Ex-communications ministry officials jailed in data center graft case
Archipelago

Mass stranding kills 21 protected pilot whales in East Nusa Tenggara
Society

Indonesia records high rate of depression, anxiety among children
Middle East and Africa

Drones fall near Dubai airport, ships hit as Iran presses on with attacks
Markets

Portfolio flows to emerging markets slow to $22 billion in February, says IIF
Economy

Batam economy surges 7.49% yoy in Q4 2025, outpacing provincial growth
Economy

OJK projects MSME loans to expand 9% this year
Asia & Pacific

South Korea finds faulty approvals at airport where Jeju Air plane crashed
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Fossil fuel subsidy reform is now a fiscal imperative

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.