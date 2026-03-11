TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta
Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta
Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Remilitarization and the fight for civil supremacy

Widespread remilitarization initiatives demonstrate how state administrators are unwilling to carry out the people’s demands and 1998 reform mandates.

Zainal Arifin (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, March 11, 2026 Published on Mar. 9, 2026 Published on 2026-03-09T18:44:43+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel attend a Christmas security briefing on Dec. 24, 2025, at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta. Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel attend a Christmas security briefing on Dec. 24, 2025, at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto’s first year has shown clear indicators of a progressive and systematic push toward remilitarization, from the Indonesian Military (TNI) law revision, the placing of military officers in civilian posts and the semi-military bootcamp-style retreat for Red and White Cabinet members. 

Through the revision of the TNI law in March 2025 (Law No. 3/2025), Indonesia’s state administrators have openly pushed for an expanding TNI role by assigning soldiers to civilian posts under the guise of Military Operations Other Than War (MOOTW). In general, the new TNI law regulates the expansion of MOOTW, the expansion of civilian jobs for military personnel and the extension of retirement age. 

During the TNI law revision process, haphazard legislative procedures also took place. The House of Representatives (DPR) 2025 priority national legislation program (Prolegnas) did not initially include the TNI Law revision. In fact, the bill’s carry-over mechanisms as stated in Law No. 15/2019 on the formulation of laws and regulations were not met. 

The bill must enter the problem inventory list (DIM) discussion stage during the previous period in order to be carried over. The House, the President and/or the Regional Representative Council (DPR-D) must agree to re-include the bill on the list of medium-term Prolegnas and/or annual priority Prolegnas following the bill's presentation to the House. Furthermore, the TNI law revision is neither included in the 2025 Prolegnas and 2025–2029 Prolegnas.

This twist is further supported by Presidential Letter (Surpres) No. R/12/Pres/02/2025, dated Feb. 13, 2025, which appointed a government representative to discuss the TNI law revision with the House. The House decided to put the new TNI bill in the 2025 priority national legislation agenda during the plenary session on Feb. 18, 2025, based on this Surpres.

The government can only appoint representatives for the discussion process after being notified by the House. Instead of making an initial request, the Presidential Letter made reference to the discussion. This circumstance shows the chaotic nature of the law making process and sets a precedent that goes against the values of accountability and transparency as well as due process in legislation. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In what seemed to be a race against the chaos of the legislative process, Prabowo further supported remilitarization by creating the Territorial Development Battalion (Yonif TP), a new TNI unit assigned to carry out projects related to food security and development, with Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 85/2025 that revised Perpres No. 151/2024.

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

Related Articles

Fossil fuel subsidy reform is now a fiscal imperative

Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia

Investors can still outwit AI, but only if they’re unpredictable

Related Article

Fossil fuel subsidy reform is now a fiscal imperative

Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia

Investors can still outwit AI, but only if they’re unpredictable

Too close to Trump: Gambling sovereignty, humanity for US’ approval

Analysis: Indonesia’s customs crisis demands radical reform

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

More in Opinion

 View more
Cargo ships and tankers are seen on Feb. 25, 2026, in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates.
Academia

Mideast oil shock signals supply crunch
Water world: The Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas rig is pictured in the waters off Indramayu, West Java, on April 2, 2023.
Academia

Fossil fuel subsidy reform is now a fiscal imperative
A Padang Disaster Mitigation Agency worker fills buckets with clean water on Jan. 18 for residents in Vila Tarok, Pasa Ambacang, Kuranji district, Padang, West Sumatra. The Pauh and Kuranji districts are facing a clean water crisis after wells dried up and dams and irrigation systems were damaged by flooding in Nov. 2025.
Academia

Water cooperation and the test of multilateralism

Highlight
Residents prepare meals for iftar at the Simarpinggan temporary housing complex in South Tapanuli, North Sumatra, on Feb. 19, 2026. A total of 186 households displaced by landslides in Tandihat village broke their fast at the complex.
Archipelago

Post-flood reconstruction ramps up in Sumatra as Idul Fitri approaches
Acquitted: Delpedro Marhaen celebrates with supporters on Friday, March 6, 2026, after he and others were acquitted at the Central Jakarta District Court in Central Jakarta.
Editorial

A bittersweet victory
In this file photo dated on Jan. 22, 2026, President Prabowo Subianto attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia still ‘free and active’, Prabowo claims

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Ex-communications ministry officials jailed in data center graft case
Archipelago

Mass stranding kills 21 protected pilot whales in East Nusa Tenggara
Society

Indonesia records high rate of depression, anxiety among children
Middle East and Africa

Drones fall near Dubai airport, ships hit as Iran presses on with attacks
Markets

Portfolio flows to emerging markets slow to $22 billion in February, says IIF
Economy

Batam economy surges 7.49% yoy in Q4 2025, outpacing provincial growth
Economy

OJK projects MSME loans to expand 9% this year
Asia & Pacific

South Korea finds faulty approvals at airport where Jeju Air plane crashed
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Remilitarization and the fight for civil supremacy

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.