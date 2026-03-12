TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Women question legal protection as gender violence rages on
Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality
Something's gotta give
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Women question legal protection as gender violence rages on
Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality
Something's gotta give
Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Celebrate victory, honor the Earth: The guide to a sustainable Idul Fitri

Recognizing how deeply our daily lives connected to forest and plantation products with deforestation risks, we hold the power to drive sustainable consumption and production.

Samuel Pablo Pareira and Shella Shafira Prayogi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, March 12, 2026 Published on Mar. 10, 2026 Published on 2026-03-10T14:38:29+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Residents crowd to choose snacks on Feb. 22, 2026, at the Pasar Takjil Ramadan Bendungan Hilir in Central Jakarta. The Benhil Ramadan market draws large numbers of visitors during the holy month of Ramadan, seeking a variety of iftar dishes, including fried snacks sold for Rp 4,000 (24 US cents) each, 'bubur sumsum' (rice porridge) priced at Rp 15,000 to Rp 20,000 per serving, fried chicken at Rp 15,000 to Rp 20,000 per piece and other foods for breaking the fast. The market opens at 2 p.m. Residents crowd to choose snacks on Feb. 22, 2026, at the Pasar Takjil Ramadan Bendungan Hilir in Central Jakarta. The Benhil Ramadan market draws large numbers of visitors during the holy month of Ramadan, seeking a variety of iftar dishes, including fried snacks sold for Rp 4,000 (24 US cents) each, 'bubur sumsum' (rice porridge) priced at Rp 15,000 to Rp 20,000 per serving, fried chicken at Rp 15,000 to Rp 20,000 per piece and other foods for breaking the fast. The market opens at 2 p.m. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

R

amadan arrives each year as a sacred month for Muslims around the world, a time of reflection, discipline and devotion. Its presence is felt far beyond ritual, shaping a shared rhythm of restraint and generosity that invites everyone to slow down, reconnect, and most importantly, act with greater awareness.

In Indonesia, many in big cities are flocking to restaurants for iftar gathering with friends, preparing for mudik (homecoming travel) and planning on what cooking to serve on the family table for the upcoming Idul Fitri, which officially marks the end of Ramadan.

In the rural countryside and villages where social bond for collective activities is much stronger, families from different households usually prepare meals with their neighbors for suhoor and iftar together at the village mosque or common hall. This tradition usually continues until Idul Fitri celebration, a day when families, often dressed in new clothes, visit one another after the Idul Fitri prayer to enjoy traditional home-cooked meals and cookies

This beautiful sense of community and tradition during Ramadan and Idul Fitri also contributes to higher consumption rate for food, clothes and personal care products. A study by Nielsen NIQ (2025) shows that Indonesian household expenditure during Ramadan 2024 was 20 percent higher compared to the pre-Ramadan period. From staple foods such as rice, vegetables, meat, cooking oil and margarine to clothing and cosmetics, people buy more and shop more during this period.

As consumers, our choices can change the market for the better. This Ramadan provides a pivotal moment to rethink our decisions in buying commodity-based products. Recognizing how deeply our daily lives connected to forest and plantation products with deforestation risks, we hold the power to drive sustainable consumption and production in Indonesia, especially for products such as palm oil, natural rubber, coffee, cocoa, timber and non-timber forest products such as rattan and bamboo.

Moreover, the Quran also teaches humans to safeguard nature, not committing abuse and spreading corruption on the face of Earth (Surah Al-A’raf 7:56, 7:74) while entrusting us as the khalifah (stewards or successors) of the Earth (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:30). It is up to us to live with this teaching. How can we start?

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

We might start by choosing products with a better impact on the environment, and sustainable certifications, widely known as eco labels, are one tool that helps us sort. Eco labels act as voluntary environmental governance mechanisms to curb deforestation and land use change.

Popular

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Women question legal protection as gender violence rages on

Women question legal protection as gender violence rages on
Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

Related Articles

ASEAN integration only shield against multipolar storms

Jakarta woos Idul Fitri holidaymakers with transit, shopping deals

Import surge, export slowdown shrink trade surplus in January

Related Article

ASEAN integration only shield against multipolar storms

Jakarta woos Idul Fitri holidaymakers with transit, shopping deals

Import surge, export slowdown shrink trade surplus in January

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

Modern slavery: Beyond the myth of chains and shackles

Popular

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Women question legal protection as gender violence rages on

Women question legal protection as gender violence rages on
Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

More in Opinion

 View more
A cargo ship waits its turn to cross the Panama Canal in Panama City on March 2, 2024.
Academia

China’s global port network is clustering near riskiest trade routes
Residents crowd to choose snacks on Feb. 22, 2026, at the Pasar Takjil Ramadan Bendungan Hilir in Central Jakarta. The Benhil Ramadan market draws large numbers of visitors during the holy month of Ramadan, seeking a variety of iftar dishes, including fried snacks sold for Rp 4,000 (24 US cents) each, 'bubur sumsum' (rice porridge) priced at Rp 15,000 to Rp 20,000 per serving, fried chicken at Rp 15,000 to Rp 20,000 per piece and other foods for breaking the fast. The market opens at 2 p.m.
Academia

Celebrate victory, honor the Earth: The guide to a sustainable Idul Fitri
Tensions soar: A fireball rises from the site of an Israeli air strike on Monday in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut. Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war last week when Iran- backed militant group Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during United States-Israeli strikes.
Academia

Autocratic and self-interest driven leadership started the Iran war

Highlight
This handout photo taken on March 11, 2026 and released by the Royal Thai Navy shows smoke rising from the Thai bulk carrier 'Mayuree Naree' near the Strait of Hormuz after an attack. A Thai bulk carrier traveling in the crucial Strait of Hormuz was attacked March 11, with 20 crew members rescued so far, the Thai navy said.
Middle East and Africa

Iran targets fuel facilities, sending oil soaring again
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel attends a Christmas security briefing at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on Dec. 24, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo and the military
Foreign Minister Sugiono (center) walks alongside Indonesians evacuated from Iran arrives at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2026 amid the United States-Israeli conflict with Iran.
Middle East and Africa

Escape from Tehran: Indonesian evacuees recall final hours in Iran

The Latest

 View more
Society

Govt considers taking steps to protect mainstream media
Warm Takes

Performing hunger: Notes from behind the café curtain
Economy

RI taps foreign partners to build oil storage in Sumatra
Middle East and Africa

Iran targets fuel facilities, sending oil soaring again
Companies

Philips reaffirms commitment to expand equitable access to quality healthcare in Indonesia
Regulations

House picks new financial watchdog chair after January market crash
Markets

Six vessels attacked in Gulf, Strait of Hormuz as war puts merchant ships on front lines
Society

State policies continue to fuel religious freedom violations: Setara
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Celebrate victory, honor the Earth: The guide to a sustainable Idul Fitri

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.