Jakarta Post
Analysis: Structural challenges could limit Danantara’s economic impact

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Jakarta
Fri, March 13, 2026 Published on Mar. 12, 2026

An employee walks in the courtyard of Wisma Danantara Indonesia, Jakarta, on Sept. 8, 2025. An employee walks in the courtyard of Wisma Danantara Indonesia, Jakarta, on Sept. 8, 2025. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

I

ndonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara) marked its first anniversary in February 2026 with plans to invest US$26 billion in downstream projects, equivalent to 1.7 percent of gross domestic product. While the scale is significant, questions remain about its broader economic impact amid limited state-owned enterprise (SOE) reforms and uncertainty over the implementation of its investment plans.

Danantara reflects a long-standing vision of President Prabowo Subianto to pool financial resources from SOEs and channel them into strategic national projects, inspired by ideas proposed by his father, economist Soemitro Djojohadikusumo.

However, the context surrounding Danantara’s establishment today is markedly different, as it is being built amid persistent fiscal deficits in recent decades. Despite this constraint, Prabowo has set an ambitious target for Danantara to generate a 7 percent return on assets (ROA), equivalent to roughly Rp 106 trillion ($6.28 billion) annually. This expectation has drawn comparisons with the long-term performance of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, which has delivered similar returns over the past 20 years.

In its first year, Danantara secured Rp 86.4 trillion in dividend income from SOEs based on their 2024 performance. More than half, around 57 percent, came from SOE banks. The figure was partly driven by a sharp increase in dividend payout ratios compared with the previous year. While this strategy helped boost short-term dividend revenue, it also raised concerns about the long-term financial health of SOEs, as highlighted by Moody’s Investors Service in its recent revision of Indonesia’s outlook.

To diversify its funding base, Danantara has also sought external financing. The fund secured a $10 billion revolving credit facility from a consortium of 12 international banks and obtained equity commitments from several global sovereign wealth funds amounting to $7 billion.

Another funding instrument introduced by Danantara is the Patriot bond, which generated public debate because of its relatively low coupon rate of 2 percent, significantly below the yield of Indonesia’s 10-year government bonds, which hover around 6 percent. Despite the low return, the first issuance was oversubscribed, raising Rp 51.7 trillion against a target of Rp 50 trillion, partly because of the government’s tacit pressure on 46 conglomerates to participate.

The funds raised are intended to support several large-scale projects. In 2025 alone, four major programs were launched: waste-to-energy development (Rp 84 trillion), a caustic soda project (Rp 13.4 trillion), agricultural development (Rp 84 trillion) and data center infrastructure.

Related Articles

Prabowo pressures Danantara with return targets, new SOE envoys

Analysis: Chasing the godfather: Oil corruption iceberg far from melted

Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

Related Article

Prabowo pressures Danantara with return targets, new SOE envoys

Analysis: Chasing the godfather: Oil corruption iceberg far from melted

Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta

Analysis: US trade deal could compel Indonesia to pick sides

Danantara taps Chinese firms to roll out waste-to-energy projects

More in Opinion

 View more
People wait in a queue to refuel their vehicles on Sunday near a fuel station in Dhaka.
Academia

Oil shocks and crashes: Where are we headed with the 2026 crisis?
A Garuda Indonesia Airbus A330 lands on July 13, 2021, at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang, Aceh.
Academia

Garuda’s 50 Boeing planes deal: Between ambition and survival
Containers are loaded and unloaded on Feb. 4 at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta.
Academia

Indonesia’s CPTPP accession: Unlocking opportunity

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during Danantara’s anniversary event at Wisma Danantara, Jakarta, March 12, 2026.
Regulations

Prabowo pressures Danantara with return targets, new SOE envoys
Registered scavengers, who mainly collect plastic waste to sell, walking in the Bantar Gebang landfill in Bekasi, West Java on Sept. 14, 2023.
Editorial

Ticking waste time bomb
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) walks with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles ahead of their meeting at the Defense Ministry's office in Jakarta on March 12, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, Australia to expand regional security cooperation

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Sjafrie says Gaza deployment hinges on Board of Peace dynamic
Markets

Coffee exporters target $1.3b in shipments this year amid lower output
Tech

US jury to begin deliberations in social media addiction trial
Academia

Oil shocks and crashes: Where are we headed with the 2026 crisis?
Academia

Garuda’s 50 Boeing planes deal: Between ambition and survival
Archipelago

Rejang Lebong regent arrested for alleged Rp 980 million kickbacks
FEATURES

Idul Fitri without the excess: Finding the real meaning of Hari Raya
Markets

Asian stocks slide as Iran war keeps oil near $100, dents rate-cut bets
