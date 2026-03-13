TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality
Something's gotta give
Women question legal protection as gender violence rages on
High alert order for troops draws scrutiny

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality
Something's gotta give
Women question legal protection as gender violence rages on
High alert order for troops draws scrutiny

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Garuda’s 50 Boeing planes deal: Between ambition and survival

Garuda’s multi-billion dollar bet on 50 new Boeing jets will either modernize Indonesia's skies or ground the carrier in debt, depending entirely on whether the deal prioritizes operational logic over political optics.

Ridha Aditya Nugraha and Andika Immanuel Simatupang (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, March 13, 2026 Published on Mar. 11, 2026 Published on 2026-03-11T12:54:04+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A Garuda Indonesia Airbus A330 lands on July 13, 2021, at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang, Aceh. A Garuda Indonesia Airbus A330 lands on July 13, 2021, at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang, Aceh. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

A

n ongoing polemic surrounds the recent Indonesia-United States Agreement on Reciprocal Trade. A highlight of this deal is Indonesia’s commitment to acquire 50 Boeing aircraft, valued at approximately US$13.5 billion. It marks one of the most significant aviation-related undertakings in the region.

These 50 aircraft are intended to reinforce the Garuda Indonesia fleet. The flag carrier has been seeking additional aircraft to increase connectivity in recent years. Faced with an aging fleet and limited seat capacity, Garuda needs these assets to rejuvenate its operations and gain market share on profitable routes. The most recent delivery to the airline was a Boeing 737 MAX on lease in 2025.

So far, there is no indication of the specific aircraft types included in this massive order. The flag carrier must remain firm in negotiating based on operational needs rather than political optics, specifically, whether the fleet requires narrow-body or wide-body aircraft.

If the Boeing deal proceeds, it represents a multi-decade commitment involving financing structures, maintenance ecosystems and production timelines. There are currently three funding options on the table: A capital injection from Danantara state asset fund, self-funding through company profits or manufacturer credit through deferred payments or installments.

In the aviation industry, aircraft are typically acquired through purchase or lease. While purchasing allows Garuda to own the asset, it requires enormous capital and exposes the carrier to asset depreciation and residual value uncertainty over the aircraft's 20-to-25-year lifespan. Leasing, by contrast, reduces capital intensity. Through an operating lease, the risk of depreciation shifts to the lessor, who re-markets the aircraft once the airline phases it out.

A hybrid path often used by major airlines is the sale-and-leaseback (SLB) scheme. Under this model, the airline purchases the aircraft from the manufacturer, benefiting from bulk-order discounts, and simultaneously sells them to lessors to lease them back. This provides immediate liquidity and potential margins on the sale.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Industry practice shows that manufacturers often operate on modest margins when selling the airframe. The long-term revenue lies in maintenance programs, spare parts and technical services. Fifty aircraft represent hundreds of engines, landing gears and avionics components, each with its own maintenance cycle. Over decades, airlines spend billions on heavy checks and engine overhauls.

Popular

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality
Something's gotta give

Something's gotta give

Related Articles

Prabowo pressures Danantara with return targets, new SOE envoys

Sovereignty for soybeans?

Unifying a diverse air fleet

Related Article

Prabowo pressures Danantara with return targets, new SOE envoys

Sovereignty for soybeans?

Unifying a diverse air fleet

Indonesia’s defense future lies in interoperability

Pertamina exploring Pelita Air-Garuda Indonesia merger

Popular

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality
Something's gotta give

Something's gotta give

More in Opinion

 View more
People wait in a queue to refuel their vehicles on Sunday near a fuel station in Dhaka.
Academia

Oil shocks and crashes: Where are we headed with the 2026 crisis?
A Garuda Indonesia Airbus A330 lands on July 13, 2021, at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang, Aceh.
Academia

Garuda’s 50 Boeing planes deal: Between ambition and survival
Containers are loaded and unloaded on Feb. 4 at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta.
Academia

Indonesia’s CPTPP accession: Unlocking opportunity

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during Danantara’s anniversary event at Wisma Danantara, Jakarta, March 12, 2026.
Regulations

Prabowo pressures Danantara with return targets, new SOE envoys
Registered scavengers, who mainly collect plastic waste to sell, walking in the Bantar Gebang landfill in Bekasi, West Java on Sept. 14, 2023.
Editorial

Ticking waste time bomb
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) walks with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles ahead of their meeting at the Defense Ministry's office in Jakarta on March 12, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, Australia to expand regional security cooperation

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Sjafrie says Gaza deployment hinges on Board of Peace dynamic
Markets

Coffee exporters target $1.3b in shipments this year amid lower output
Tech

US jury to begin deliberations in social media addiction trial
Academia

Oil shocks and crashes: Where are we headed with the 2026 crisis?
Academia

Garuda’s 50 Boeing planes deal: Between ambition and survival
Archipelago

Rejang Lebong regent arrested for alleged Rp 980 million kickbacks
FEATURES

Idul Fitri without the excess: Finding the real meaning of Hari Raya
Markets

Asian stocks slide as Iran war keeps oil near $100, dents rate-cut bets
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Garuda’s 50 Boeing planes deal: Between ambition and survival

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.