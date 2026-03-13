Garuda’s 50 Boeing planes deal: Between ambition and survival

Garuda’s multi-billion dollar bet on 50 new Boeing jets will either modernize Indonesia's skies or ground the carrier in debt, depending entirely on whether the deal prioritizes operational logic over political optics.

A n ongoing polemic surrounds the recent Indonesia-United States Agreement on Reciprocal Trade. A highlight of this deal is Indonesia’s commitment to acquire 50 Boeing aircraft, valued at approximately US$13.5 billion. It marks one of the most significant aviation-related undertakings in the region.

These 50 aircraft are intended to reinforce the Garuda Indonesia fleet. The flag carrier has been seeking additional aircraft to increase connectivity in recent years. Faced with an aging fleet and limited seat capacity, Garuda needs these assets to rejuvenate its operations and gain market share on profitable routes. The most recent delivery to the airline was a Boeing 737 MAX on lease in 2025.

So far, there is no indication of the specific aircraft types included in this massive order. The flag carrier must remain firm in negotiating based on operational needs rather than political optics, specifically, whether the fleet requires narrow-body or wide-body aircraft.

If the Boeing deal proceeds, it represents a multi-decade commitment involving financing structures, maintenance ecosystems and production timelines. There are currently three funding options on the table: A capital injection from Danantara state asset fund, self-funding through company profits or manufacturer credit through deferred payments or installments.

In the aviation industry, aircraft are typically acquired through purchase or lease. While purchasing allows Garuda to own the asset, it requires enormous capital and exposes the carrier to asset depreciation and residual value uncertainty over the aircraft's 20-to-25-year lifespan. Leasing, by contrast, reduces capital intensity. Through an operating lease, the risk of depreciation shifts to the lessor, who re-markets the aircraft once the airline phases it out.

A hybrid path often used by major airlines is the sale-and-leaseback (SLB) scheme. Under this model, the airline purchases the aircraft from the manufacturer, benefiting from bulk-order discounts, and simultaneously sells them to lessors to lease them back. This provides immediate liquidity and potential margins on the sale.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Industry practice shows that manufacturers often operate on modest margins when selling the airframe. The long-term revenue lies in maintenance programs, spare parts and technical services. Fifty aircraft represent hundreds of engines, landing gears and avionics components, each with its own maintenance cycle. Over decades, airlines spend billions on heavy checks and engine overhauls.